Robin Goomes wins the first Red Bull Rampage women’s competition

The women’s debut at

featured no shortage of mind-bending tricks and challenging terrain. The coveted prize was ultimately claimed by

Robin Goomes

with 85 points, wowing the judges with two big backflips. The flips also earned her the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award. In addition to her tricks, Goomes stomped her 12.5m (41ft) drop, and cleanly weaved down her top technical chute. Her line was a nod to the old school

, gnarly and technical, which she felt embodied the spirit of freeride.