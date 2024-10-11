Left to right: Georgia Astle, Robin Goomes and Casey Brown on the winner's podium at Red Bull Rampage 2024.
MTB

Robin Goomes wins the first Red Bull Rampage women’s competition

Seven of the world’s top women’s riders dropped into the Red Bull Rampage course in Virgin, Utah for the first time and pushed the level of progression to new heights.
By Katie Lozancich
3 min readPublished on

    Final results Red Bull Rampage 2024 women
    Watch the full replay on Red Bull TV
The women’s debut at Red Bull Rampage featured no shortage of mind-bending tricks and challenging terrain. The coveted prize was ultimately claimed by Robin Goomes with 85 points, wowing the judges with two big backflips. The flips also earned her the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award. In addition to her tricks, Goomes stomped her 12.5m (41ft) drop, and cleanly weaved down her top technical chute. Her line was a nod to the old school Red Bull Rampage runs, gnarly and technical, which she felt embodied the spirit of freeride.
Robin Goomes rides her line during the first Red Bull Rampage women's competition in October 2024.

Robin Goomes wins first Red Bull Rampage women's competition

“It hasn’t yet sunk in,” Goomes says reflecting on the win. “It’s been such a process, so I’m trying to take it all in and enjoy it. I’m so stoked for my crew, they’ve gone so hard. If anything I’ve done it for them, the sport, and all the other riders.” Winning the Best Trick Award was a surprise bonus for the Kiwi, and she was equally excited that all her competitors put on a show.
Georgia Astle during a huge drop in the run that won her second place at Red Bull Rampage 2024.

Georgia Astle wins second place at Red Bull Rampage

Claiming second place was Canadian Georgia Astle, who was originally an alternate, not expecting to compete this year. In September Astle got the call that she’d made the start list, and she rose to the occasion. The former racer rode with confidence, demonstrating her precision by stomping her own 12.5m (41ft) marquee drop, and flowing through one technical section after another. Her run earned her a score of 79 points.
Casey Brown rides during her third-place run at Red Bull Rampage 2024,

Casey Brown won third place with this run

Rounding out the podium is the godmother of freeride, Casey Brown, with a score of 77.33. Brown was the first woman to complete a top-to-bottom run in practice, carrying that momentum in her final run. Her standout feature was the Laundry Chute, a highly exposed rock roll drop that Brown considered one of the gnarliest things she’s ever ridden. Brown also won the McGazza Spirit Award for her tenacity and contributions to the women’s freeride movement.
Final results Red Bull Rampage 2024 women

Rider

Score

Robin Goomes

85.00

Georgia Astle

79.00

Casey Brown

77.33

Vaea Verbeeck

72.66

Vero Sandler

71.00

Vinny Armstrong

65.00

Chelsea Kimball

62.37

Beyond the top three riders, plenty of moments wowed the crowd. Vaea Verbeeck won the brand new Samsung Galaxy Trailblazer Award for her progressive and inventive line. Argentina’s Cami Nogueira won the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award for attempting her burly 15.5m (51ft) drop in practice. Despite not being able to compete in finals, Nogueria remains determined to be back next year and make her mark at the event. Lastly, the DECKED Digger Award went to the team of New Zealander Vinny Armstrong.
Watch the full replay on Red Bull TV

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full broadcast again here:

Red Bull Rampage LIVE: Women's competition

The world’s toughest freeride mountain bike competition continues to progress the sport. Watch the women's competition LIVE!

Stay tuned for the event recap, breaking down all the highlights and action that unfolded in Utah.
