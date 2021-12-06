Meet your Red Bull Ring Master

Red Bull Ring Masters, the search for Canada’s fastest iRacing driver, has come to a close. After the initial qualifiers back in October, a knockout round took place, which determined which of the 24 drivers would make it to the finals. These final eight were Racim Fezoui, Suellio Almeida, Andrew Caron, Phil Bouchard, Guillaume Lévesque, Juliano Romagnuolo, Brandon Hawkin, and Ian Gagnon-Renaud.

These eight drivers , with varying backgrounds and levels of experience, flew into Toronto and descended upon the Red Bull Gaming Studio. It was there, on Saturday, Nov 20, 2021, where Racim Fezoui was crowned the fastest sim driver in Canada.

For many of the finalists, this was their first time getting the real esports experience: being flown to an iRacing event, getting professional headshots, and being in an environment where you are sitting right next to your competition. Fazoui described his experience as “insane.”

Red Bull Ring Masters Final © Brandon DaCosta / Red Bull Content Pool

“The organization was neat. When you needed something, they answered. It was a perfect weekend,” said Fezoui.

Viewers on Twitch were able to take in glimpses of the studio which had been transformed into a driver’s dream stage. Racing flags, imitation traffic lights, and curbs on each side brought the on track experience inside. The venue looked the part, the event’s broadcasters, Justin Prince and Keenan “Aero” Kusan , sounded the part, and all the drivers did the same with their performances.

Justin Prince and MrAeroHD © Brandon DaCosta / Red Bull Content Pool

On the sides of the lane’s curbs sat the eight finalists, competing on rigs provided by APEX V2R . These rigs are about as close as you can get to actually being in a race car, bridging the gap between the reality of driving on a track with the ability to race at home.

The drivers competed in three races, each on a different track: Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos), and the Red Bull Ring. Points were accumulated based on their placement in each race. Each finalist used the same car, a Porsche 911 GT3, a staple in motorsport across the world.

Davin Cornelius , a self-taught graphic designer who specializes in liveries for iRacing, provided custom body work for the eight cars.

“Each car is inspired by a different real life [Red Bull] car. There’s one based off NASCAR, there’s some Formula 1 ones...all sorts of motor sport, everything Red Bull,” said Cornelius. Each car’s unique design was made within only a week, and he even streamed the design process on his Twitch channel, DriveThroughLive .

Each car had it’s driver’s name as well little touches added, to show the driver’s off a little and commentator Justin Prince even individually interviewed all eight finalists, getting interesting facts to fully introduce the competitors to the world.

“The main thing was reaching out to all the drivers and asking them questions to find out anything that might not be there, and finding out some of the challenges that they may face,” said Prince.

Along with giving Canadian drivers a platform to compete at a high level, large portions of the broadcast were dedicated to showing off how influential the iRacing platform has become in recent years. With no physical racing during the pandemic, viewers were treated to the stories of people who spent a lot of time in their sim rigs like Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen , who used iRacing as a way to hone his skills while at home.

Another segment focused on Robert Wickens , who shared his incredible story with iRacing. Wickens was involved in a tragic accident during the 500-mile race at Pocono that left him paralyzed. He used iRacing as a tool to keep his racing skills as sharp as possible, saying “I’m a racecar driver, period.”

These pieces broke up the action in between races, to give drivers time to centre themselves and prepare their endurance for such a tough competition. Early in the event, Prince’s co-caster Aero mentioned, “If you make a mistake early on, it’s very hard to kind of bring it back and compensate for it.”

Which would normally be true, but not for the winner, Fezoui, who had a bit of a rough start in the beginning of the first two races. He managed to bounce back and skillfully out-raced his competition, placing first in both.

Racim Fezoui winning © Jenna Hum / Red Bull Content Pool

In the final race, Almeida and Caron fought for first place, side by side, with Fezoui close behind. Unfortunately, Caron hit 17 incident points, and had to go through the pit lane as a penalty, plunging into last place. Almeida then took first place in the final race, with Feziou coming in a close second. But it was Fazoui who took the title of Red Bull Ring Master, with Almeida in second overall, and Caron in third.

Not only did Fezoui receive a unique trophy in the shape of a race track, but also a $5,000 Upgrade Voucher from Advanced Sim Racing , one-on-one coaching sessions with Red Bull Racing Esports driver Sebastian Job , as well as a Pfaff Motorsport Track experience.

Many kept an eye out for Fezoui, such as Aero who said, “We heard that he won the first two races and the qualifier, so we knew he was going to be a favorite...he just was so smart. So mature, so composed. Not necessarily just his speed, but his ability to adapt as well.”

Outstandingly, Fezoui took the win while dealing with health problems for weeks prior. “I didn’t have much time to train ‘cause four weeks ago, I had bronchitis, so I had to recover. Recovering from that was tough,” said Fezoui.

“Shout out to the guys at Apex V2R for your proposition to race in real life. Just the offer put the water in my eyes. Even if I don't touch a real car, sim racing is so fun. The competition is so tough. I can find my racing in there.”