Red Bull Slopesoakers Terms & Conditions

THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF CANADA ONLY (EXCLUDING RESIDENTS OF QUEBEC)

1. REGISTRATION PERIOD:

The Registration Period (the “ Registration Period ”) for "Slopesoakers" (the “ Competition ”) begins on February 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (“ MTN ”) and is scheduled to end on April 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. MTN, or whenever all Competition Spots (as defined below in Rule 5) have been filled in accordance with these Official Rules and Regulations (the “ Rules ”) – whichever occurs first. Registrations will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

2. ELIGIBILITY:

The Competition is open to residents of Canada (excluding residents of Quebec) who: (i) have reached the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the time of participation; or (ii) are between the ages of sixteen (16) and the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence (each, a “ Minor ”) provided any such Minor’s parent/legal guardian has consented to their participation in the Competition and has accepted and agreed to be legally bound by these Rules on the Minor’s behalf. Employees, representatives or agents (and those with whom such persons are living, whether related or not) of Red Bull Canada, Ltd. (the “ Sponsor ”), its associated and affiliated entities, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Competition (collectively, the “ Competition Parties ”) are not eligible to participate.

NOTE TO MINORS : The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, on a random audit basis to contact a Minor’s parent/legal guardian for the purposes of verifying their: (i) agreement to be legally bound by these Rules on the Minor’s behalf; (ii) consent to the Minor’s participation in this Competition; and/or (iii) consent to the collection, use and disclosure of the Minor’s personal information. Failure of a Minor’s parent/legal guardian to complete any such required verification to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the time frame specified by the Sponsor may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, result in disqualification of the Minor.

3. AGREEMENT TO BE LEGALLY BOUND BY RULES:

By participating in this Competition, you (and your parent/legal guardian on your behalf if you are a Minor) are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these Rules.

4. COMPETITORS AND STREAMS:

For the purposes of this Competition, an eligible individual (a “Competitor”) must select one (1) of the following streams (each, a “Stream”) at the time of Registration:

skiing (the “Ski Stream”); or

snowboarding (the “Snowboard Stream”).

5. HOW TO REGISTER:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE OR OTHERWISE IMPACT YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING IN THIS COMPETITION.

The Competition has a total of one hundred and fifty (150) Competition Spots (each, a “ Competition Spot ” and collectively the “ Competition Spots ”). Only one (1) Competitor can occupy a Competition Spot. Once all Competition Spots have been filled in accordance with these Rules, the Registration Period will close and no further Registrations (as defined below) will be accepted.

To complete a registration (the “ Registration ”) for the Competition, a Competitor must visit RedBull.ca/slopesoakers] (the “ Website ”) during the Registration Period and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the following steps:

a) obtain the Official Registration Form (the “Form”);

b) fully complete the Form with all required information (including, but not limited to, identifying the applicable Stream); and

c) signify their agreement that they (and their parent or legal guardian on their behalf if they are a Minor) have read and agrees to be legally bound by the terms and conditions of these Rules.

Once a Competitor has fully completed the Form with all required information, they must submit the fully completed Form via the Website. To be eligible, the Form must be submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Registration Period.

IMPORTANT NOTE : To hold a Competition Spot, the Competitor will be required to place a $20 CAD deposit – which will be fully refunded after the Competition.

The Competition is currently scheduled to take place on April 9, 2022 at Panorama Mountain Resort (the “Resort”) . Prior to participating in the Competition, each Competitor will be required to sign-in on-site and sign (and have their parent of legal guardian sign if they are a Minor) and return the Sponsor’s participation waiver of liability (the “ Waiver ”). Failure to properly execute and return the Sponsor’s Waiver will result in disqualification from participating in the Competition.

IMPORTANT NOTES RE: COVID-19:

Prior to being allowed to enter the Resort and participate in the Competition, each Competitor (and any guest of the Competitor) will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status. Failure of a Competitor and/or any guest to comply with this requirement to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor will result in a refusal to be admitted to the Resort (and, in the case of the Competitor, the inability to compete in the Competition).

If admitted to the Resort (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), each Competitor (and any guest of the Competitor) will be required to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols (including, but not limited to, correctly wearing a proper mask, hand sanitization, negative testing and social distancing). Failure of a Competitor and/or any guest to comply with these requirements will result in removal from the Resort (and, in the case of the Competitor, the inability to compete in the Competition).

6. REGISTRATION LIMIT AND CONDITIONS:

There is a limit of one (1) Registration per person . If it is discovered by the Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Sponsor) that any person has attempted to use multiple names, multiple identities, any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s), and/or any other means not in keeping with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Competition; then they may be disqualified from the Competition in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The Competition Parties and each of their respective agents, employees, directors, successors, and assigns (collectively, the “ Released Parties ”) are not responsible for, and accept no liability whatsoever in relation to, any late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Registrations (all of which are void). A Registration may be rejected if, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, the Registration is not submitted and received in accordance with these Rules.

7. VERIFICATION:

All Registrations and Competitors are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in this Competition; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any Registration and/or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Competition; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Competition in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Competition will be the official time-keeping device(s) of the Sponsor.

8. THE PRIZES:

There will be a total of four (4) Prizes (each, a “ Prize ” and collectively the “ Prizes ”) available to be won in the Competition, as follows:

• In accordance with the selection procedure outlined in Rule 9, the top three (3) Competitors (based on Final Run Score) will be each be eligible to win a Run Prize (each, a “Run Prize”) subject to compliance with these Rules:

Category Approximate Prize Valuation 1 Top Female Rider $1000 1 Top Male Rider $1000 1 Best Trick (50% Creativity, 50% Execution) $500 1 Best Costume $500

• In accordance with the selection procedure outlined in Rule 10, the confirmed winner of the Best Dressed Competition will be eligible to receive [Panorama Prize Package] (the “Best Dressed Prize”) subject to compliance with these Rules. The Best Dressed Prize has an approximate retail value of $[500] CAD.

The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to award any Prize won by a Minor to their parent/legal guardian.

Without limiting the foregoing, the following general conditions apply to each Prize: (i) Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable or assignable (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions are permitted, except at Sponsor’s option; and (iii) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to substitute a Prize for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater retail value.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of any Prize awarded in connection with the Competition. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each Competitor (and their parent/legal guardian on their behalf if the Competitor is a Minor) understands and acknowledges that they may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should their Prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory. For greater certainty and the avoidance of any doubt, by accepting a Prize each Competitor (and their parent/legal guardian on their behalf if the Competitor is a Minor) agrees to waive all recourse against Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed herein as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of confirmed winner(s).

9. RUN PRIZE SELECTION PROCESS:

The Competition will consist of a series of ski and snowboard runs (each, a “ Run ”) that will be run according to the Rulebook (the “ Rulebook ”) – which is hereby incorporated by reference into these Rules. A copy of the Rulebook will be provided to each Competitor prior to such individual participating in the Competition.

The Runs will take place in accordance with a bracket (the “ Bracket ”) as set by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. If there are fewer than the applicable maximum number of Competitors in relation to the Competition, then the Bracket will be adjusted by the Sponsor accordingly in its sole and absolute discretion.

The Bracket will consist of six (6) initial heats (the “ Initial Heats ”) – where each Initial Heat contains up to a maximum of twenty-five (25) Competitors. Each Competitor will be given twenty (20) minutes to complete their Run within their Initial Heat.

Each Run will be judged by one (1) or more designated representatives of the Sponsor (collectively, the “ Run Judges ”). The decisions of the Run Judges in relation to each Run are final and binding without right of appeal. At the conclusion of each Run, the Run Judges will determine, in their sole and absolute discretion, the score for each Competitor (the “ Initial Run Score ”) based on the following criteria:

Criteria Weighting 1. Difficulty 40% 2. Execution 40% 3. Creativity of line choice 20% Total Score Maximum 100%

In relation to each Initial Heat, the top five (5) Competitors (and ties) based on Initial Run Score will move onto the final stage (the “ Finals ”) of the Competition. The Finals will consist of one (1) heat (the “ Final Heat ”) – where each Competitor who made the Finals will be given twenty (20) minutes to complete a new Run.

Each Run will be judged by the Run Judges. The decisions of the Run Judges in relation to each Run are final and binding without right of appeal. At the conclusion of each Run, the Run Judges will determine, in their sole and absolute discretion, the score for each Competitor (the “ Final Run Score ”) based on the following criteria:

The initial Run Score does not factor into the Final Run Score. The top three (3) Competitors from the Finals will each be eligible to win the applicable Run Prize as outlined in these Rules. In the event of a tie, the Competitor with the highest score on Criteria 1 (followed by Criteria 2, then Criteria 3) will be the applicable winner. Odds of being selected as an eligible winner depend on the number and calibre of eligible Competitors.

NO ONE IS A WINNER UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS A WINNER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES.

IMPORTANT NOTE : ANY AND ALL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ATTENDING AND PARTICIPATING IN THE COMPETITION WILL BE THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY OF EACH COMPETITOR. NEITHER THE SPONSOR, NOR ANY OF THE OTHER RELEASED PARTIES, NOR ANY OTHER ENTITY, WILL BE PROVIDING ANY COMPENSATION WHATSOEVER WITH RESPECT TO ANY COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ATTENDING AND PARTICIPATING IN THE COMPETITION.

10. BEST DRESSED PRIZE SELECTION PROCESS:

A panel of judges (the “ Judges ”) appointed by the Sponsor will judge each Competitor’s outfit on the basis of the following weighted criteria:

Criteria Weighting 1. Originality 50% 2. Creativity 50% Total Score Maximum 100%

Each Competitor will be given a score (the “ Score ”) by the Judges. Odds of being selected as an eligible winner depend on the number and calibre of eligible Competitors.

The eligible Competitor with the top Score (as determined by the Judges, in their sole and absolute discretion) will each be selected as the eligible winner of the Best Dressed Prize (subject to compliance with these Rules). In the event of a tie, the Competitor with the highest score on Criteria 1 (followed by Criteria 2, then Criteria 3) will be the eligible winner.

11. WINNER CONFIRMATION PROCESS (APPLICABLE TO ALL PRIZES):

NO ONE IS A WINNER UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS A WINNER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES. BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS A CONFIRMED WINNER, an eligible winner will be required to sign (and have their parent of legal guardian sign if they are is a Minor) and return the Sponsor’s declaration and release form within one (1) business day, which (among other things): (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the applicable Prize (as awarded); (iii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Competition, their participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the applicable Prize or any portion thereof; (iv) agrees to indemnify the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from use of their Registration or any portion(s) thereof; and (v) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, city and province/territory of residence, voice, statements about the Competition and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If an eligible winner: (a) fails to return the properly executed documentation within the time frame specified by the Sponsor; (b) cannot accept (or is unwilling to accept) the applicable Prize (as awarded) for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then they will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to be a winner and to receive the applicable Prize) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to select an alternate eligible winner from among the remaining eligible Competitors in the applicable Stream in accordance with the applicable procedures outlined in these Rules (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such newly selected eligible winner).

12. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

This Competition is subject to all applicable federal, provincial/territorial and municipal laws. The decisions of the Sponsor with respect to all aspects of this Competition are final and binding on all participants without right of appeal. ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

The Released Parties will not be liable for: (i) any failure of the any website or any platform during the Competition; (ii) any technical malfunction or other problems of any nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, those relating to the telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; (iii) the failure of any Registration and/or other information to be received, captured or recorded for any reason whatsoever, including, but not limited to, technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; (iv) any injury or damage to an participant’s or any other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in the Competition; (v) anyone being incorrectly and/or mistakenly identified as a winner or eligible winner; and/or (vi) any combination of the above.

The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to withdraw, amend or suspend this Competition (or to amend these Rules) in any way, in the event of any cause beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Competition as contemplated by these Rules, including, without limitation, any error, problem, computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or failure of any kind whatsoever. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Competition in any way (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to cancel, amend or suspend this Competition, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever.

By entering this Competition, each Competitor expressly consents to the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives, storing, sharing and using the personal information submitted for the purpose of administering the Competition and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy. This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information.

The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other Competition mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by participant and/or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Competition as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Competition-related materials, including, but not limited to, any instructions or interpretations of these Rules given by any representative of the Sponsor, the terms and conditions of these Rules shall prevail, govern and control to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants, Sponsor or any of the other the Released Parties in connection with the Competition will be governed by and construed in accordance with the domestic laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Ontario in any action to enforce (or otherwise relating to) these Rules or relating to this Competition.