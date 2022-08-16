Red Bull Solo Q Canada 2022 Terms & Conditions

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. NO FEE IS REQUIRED TO COMPETE IN THIS TOURNAMENT.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TOURNAMENT, YOU MUST HAVE A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS ACCOUNT AND REGISTER WITH BATTLEFY.

Red Bull Solo Q 1v1 Qualifier Tournament (the “Tournament”) is sponsored by Red Bull Canada Ltd. (“Red Bull” or “Sponsor”). The Tournament is subject to all applicable federal, provincial/territorial, and local laws. Void where prohibited by law. Employees, agents, directors, officers (including members of their immediate family – i.e., spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren – or those living in the same household) of Red Bull, Battlefy, Inc. (“Battlefy”), Riot Games, Inc. (“Riot Games”), North America League of Legends Championship Series, LLC, US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Company, and each of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, public relations agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Tournament (collectively, the “Related Entities”), are not eligible to participate.

1. ELIGIBILITY: The Tournament is open to individuals who are: (i) legal residents of Canada; and (ii) at least the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence as of the date of registration; and (iii) not professional esports players/coaches, as defined below. The Tournament consists of four (4) online regional qualifier tournaments (each, a “Regional Qualifier” - there will be two (2) east Regional Qualifiers and two (2) west Regional Qualifiers); and one (1) Grand Prize tournament (“National Final”). Eligible individuals may compete in all Regional Qualifier events, but may only receive qualification for the National Final once. The National Final competitive field of eight (8) competitors is comprised of eight (8) Regional Qualifier winners (the 1st place and 2nd place winners of each Regional Qualifier).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Tournament is open to amateur competitors only, no professional esports players/coaches may participate. A “professional” is defined as any player or coach affiliated with a team participating in Riot Game’s professional League of Legends esports leagues (LCS, LEC, LCK, LPL, TCL, CBLOL, LLA, OPL, LJL, TAL, PCS, and their respective Academy teams).

By participating in this Tournament, you are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these official Tournament rules (“Official Rules”).

To register for a Regional Qualifier, participants must complete the following steps:

Log into your League of Legends (“LoL”) account (if you do not have a League of Legends account, create one for free at https://signup.na.leagueoflegends.com/en/signup/index#/)

LoL account must be in good standing, as determined by Riot Games and Sponsor in their sole discretion, to participate in the Tournament;

Log into your Battlefy account (if you do not have a Battlefy account, create one for free at battlefy.com);

For Regional Qualifiers, you must submit your current address (including Postal Code) and Battlefy will automatically assign you to your eligible Regional Qualifier. Participants entering incorrect address information may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Complete the registration form for the applicable Regional Qualifier by providing all required information and following all on-screen instructions.

The Tournament will be held beginning August , 2022 (when the Registration Period opens), and ending on or about October 2, 2022 with the following schedule:

Regional Qualifier Location Date Regional Qualifier #1 (East) Online August 27, 2022 Regional Qualifier #1 (West) Online August 27, 2022 Regional Qualifier #2 (East) Online September 3, 2022 Regional Qualifier #2 (West) Online September 3, 2022

National Final Location Date Canadian National Finals TBD – The location of the National Final will be determined by Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, and announced in advance at http://redbull.com/play-soloq . October 1, 2022

2. REGISTRATION: Registration for each Regional Qualifier will proceed as described below (each, a “Registration Period”). Registration per Regional Qualifier is limited to the first [1024] registered participants for that Regional Qualifier. Starting at 9:00 a.m. PST on or about August 8, 2022, participants may register for any of the Regional Qualifiers (however, participants cannot complete a registration for the east and west Regional Qualifiers occurring on the same date – a participant can only participate in one (1) east or west Regional Qualifier on August 27, 2022 and/or one (1) east or west Regional Qualifier on September 3, 2022);. For all Regional Qualifier competitions, registration will remain open until the close of the 2-hour Ladder Play Phase (as defined below). At the end of the 2-hour Ladder Play Phase, registration will close and the winners moving onto the Top 16 bracket will be chosen.

Registered competitors have five (5) minutes to confirm their opponent once matched. After both players have confirmed the match, they must play their match immediately.

By participating in any Regional Qualifier, or the National Final, you agree to Riot Games’ Terms of Use ( http://euw.leagueoflegends.com/en/legal/termsofuse ), Privacy Policy ( https://www.riotgames.com/en/privacy-notice ); and Summoner’s Code ( https://euw.leagueoflegends.com/en/featured/summoners-code ); and Battlefy’s Terms of Service ( https://battlefy.com/policies/terms-of-service ) and Privacy Policy ( https://battlefy.com/policies/privacy-policy ).

3. TOURNAMENT PLAY: The Tournament will consist of competition in League of Legends.

Regional Qualifiers

Each Regional Qualifier will proceed as described below:

Competitors compete in a one-on-one setting

Ladder Play Phase:

Competitors that register for a Regional Qualifier event will be eligible to queue for a match on Battlefy.com during the initial two (2) hours of the open-play period and will have one (1) additional hour to complete their final match.

A minimum number of four (4) matches (“Minimum Match Threshold”) must be played by competitors for their leaderboard entry to be valid. If fewer than four (4) competitors play fewer than four (4) matches, then the Minimum Match Threshold for that platform will be reduced as needed to reach sixteen (16) competitors.

Competitors with a minimum of four (4) matches played will be placed higher on the leaderboard than competitors with less than four (4) matches played.

For competitors that play fewer than four (4) matches, competitors with more matches played will be played higher on the leaderboard than competitors with fewer matches played, even if those with fewer matches played have a higher win-loss differential.

Matchmaking in the Ladder Play Phase will preferentially select competitors with similar scores in the current play period.

Leaderboard placement is based on win-loss differential, where one match win equates to +1 point and one match loss equates to -1 point.

Ties on the leaderboard during Ladder Play will be broken in the following ways:

If the win-loss differential is tied, the competitor with the most matches played will receive the higher ranking on the leaderboard.

If two (2) or more competitors are tied on win-loss differential and total matches played and all tied, competitors will receive seeding into the Single Elimination Phase and seeding will be randomly determined for each competitor.

If two (2) or more competitors are tied on win-loss differential and total matches played, and there are fewer remaining positions in the Single-Elimination Phase than there are tied competitors, a series of tiebreaking matches will be played between all tied competitors to determine which competitor(s) will advance to the next phase.

Tiebreaking matches will only be played between competitors at or above the Minimum Match Threshold of four (4) matches played during the Ladder Play Phase.

The top sixteen (16) competitors on the Ladder Play Phase leaderboard after time expires will advance to a single-elimination bracket (the “Single-Elimination Phase”) to determine the event winner.

Single-Elimination Phase:

The bracket will be played best-of-3 matches for all but the final match, which will be best-of-5 matches.

Map: Summoner’s Rift – Top Lane – Recalling to base allowed

Blind Pick Game Mode

Each game competitor will take turns banning champions in lobby chat until each competitor has banned 3 unique champions. · No entering the jungle or killing jungle camps – see https://cdn.battlefy.com/red-bull/solo-q-top-lane.png for more information.

No entering jungle bushes, river, or river bush (entering lane bushes is allowed) – see https://cdn.battlefy.com/red-bull/solo-q-top-lane.png for more information.

No pause time permitted

No-show time is ten (10) minutes

Match Win Conditions:

First competitor to destroy their opponent's first tower

First competitor to reach 100 minion kills

First competitor to get one (1) kill

The competitor in the upper side of the bracket (or left side of the match page) will play blue side. The competitor in the lower side of the bracket (or right side of the match page) will play red side

National Final

The actual location for the National Final will be set by Sponsor in its sole discretion. For the National Final, eight (8) qualified competitors (the 1st place and 2nd place winners of each Regional Qualifier) will compete in the National Finals tournament. Details for the National Finals format will be announced at http://redbull.com/play-soloq

Additional terms:

All matches will be played using the specific Tournament code that Battlefy provides. To get the code, navigate to the bracket and then click on your match. Then copy the code and paste it into the League of Legends game client by clicking play, then selecting a custom game, then selecting the trophy icon.

As the win conditions do not account for a match ending in the destruction of a Nexus, competitors MUST report their own scores on the match page and provide screenshots in the event of a result dispute.

Screenshots must be taken by both competitors after each kill and death (both your own and your opponent’s)

Competitors will have only ten (10) minutes to join the game room once it has been created. If your opponent does not show up or does not start the match in the allotted ten (10) minutes, please contact Tournament administrator(s) via the “Match Issue” function on Battlefy.

If a competitor suffers a disconnection, the competitor will be given ten (10) minutes to reconnect to the game.

Any real-time coaching of any competitor is strictly prohibited. Competitors are prohibited from using any third-party text, voice, or video chat services of any kind during a match.

Competitors are allowed to stream their gameplay, provided such streaming has at least a three (3) minute delay. All streaming is at competitor’s own risk.

All the competitors must abide by The Summoner’s Code and the League of Legends Terms of Use, any behavior against this rule will be penalized.

If any manipulations of in-game software occurs, such competitor will be banned permanently from any future Red Bull events, and any/all information will be forwarded to Riot Games. Battlefy will also be notified for future events. If a competitor is caught abusing glitches, bugs, etc., to gain an advantage, they will be auto-disqualified.

All decisions of Tournament administrators and Sponsor are final.

4. COMPETITOR CONDUCT: Competitors shall not engage in any unsportsmanlike conduct during the Tournament. If Red Bull or any designated administrator needs to resolve any issue relating to your conduct, any decision made will be final and not appealable except in Red Bull’s sole discretion. Any offensive remark, gesture or other conduct may, as determined in Red Bull’s sole discretion, result in disqualification.

Competitors will not violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity and must not act in any way that, in Red Bull’s sole discretion, is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene, or offensive, pornographic, lewd, sexually explicit, inappropriate, objectionable, unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations. You must not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

Competitors will not reference any names, products, or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service during their participation in the Tournament. Competitors will comply with all applicable League of Legends software terms and requirements. Competitors will abide by all laws, regulations, ordinances, and rules and will not harm, attempt to harm, or threaten to harm any person (including themselves) or property in relation to or during their participation in the Tournament.

Penalties. If a Competitor is found to be in violation of any of these Official Rules, penalties may be incurred. Decisions related to violations and penalties are final and at the sole discretion of Tournament administrators and Sponsor. Example penalties include (but are not limited to):

Verbal or written warning(s)

Game Forfeiture

Match Forfeiture

Tournament Disqualification

5. PRIZES: The Tournament prizes are divided into two (2) prizing tiers – Regional Qualifier prizes and National Final prizes, as set out below.

Regional Qualifiers:

The top one hundred twenty eight (128) competitors in each Regional Qualifier will receive prizing. Limit: one (1) prize per competitor. In the event a competitor qualifies for more than one prize, the prize with the higher value will be awarded. Prizing for the Regional Qualifiers will be as follows:

1st Place

$1000 CAD

Solo Q Prize Pack

LoL Skin Package

Qualify for National Final

Trip to participate in the National Final, consisting of: (a) round-trip economy airfare for the winner to the location where the National Final will take place (the “Destination City”, determined by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) from the major Canadian airport nearest to the winner’s residence (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) – travel dates shall be determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion based on flight availability and date of the National Final); (b) two (2) nights hotel accommodation in the Destination City (hotel to be selected by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) (one (1) room, single occupancy); and (c) airport transfers in the Destination City.

Total approximate retail value (“ARV”): $3300 CAD, based on a hypothetical Vancouver, British Columbia departure point and Toronto, Ontario Destination City example.

2nd Place

$500 CAD

Solo Q Prize Pack

LoL Skin Package

Qualify for National Final ($2000)

Trip to participate in the National Final, consisting of: (a) round-trip economy airfare for the winner to the Destination City (determined by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) from the major Canadian airport nearest to the winner’s residence (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) – travel dates shall be determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion based on flight availability and date of the National Final); (b) two (2) nights hotel accommodation in the Destination City (hotel to be selected by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) (one (1) room, single occupancy); and (c) airport transfers in the Destination City.

Total ARV: $2800 CAD, based on a hypothetical Vancouver, British Columbia departure point and Toronto, Ontario Destination City example

3rd & 4th Place

$250 CAD

Solo Q Prize Pack

LoL Skin Package

Total ARV: $550 CAD each

Note: 3rd & 4th place do not qualify for the National Final

5th thru 8th Place

LoL Skin Package

Total ARV: $50 CAD each

Note: 5th thru 8th place do not qualify for the National Final

9th thru 50th Place

Participation Prize, each consisting of in game prizing.

Total ARV: $5 CAD each

Note: 9th thru 50th place do not qualifier for the National Final

IMPORTANT NOTE: In Regional Qualifier 1 and Regional Qualifier 2 there is both an East and West bracket. As such, there will be eight (8) competitors in relation to these two (2) Regional Qualifiers in total who earn a spot in the National Final (two (2) per Regional Qualifier).

National Final

The top four (4) competitors in the National Finals will receive a prize from the National Finals Prizing category. Prizing for the National Final will be as follows:

1st Place

$2000 CAD

Solo Q Grand Prize Pack

Qualify for global finals (the “Global Finals”)

Trip to participate in the Global Finals, consisting of: (a) round-trip economy airfare for the winner to the location where the Global Finals will take place (the “Global Finals Location”, determined by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) from the major Canadian airport nearest to the winner’s residence (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) – travel dates shall be determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion based on flight availability and date of the Global Finals (Global Finals date to be determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion)); (b) two (2) nights hotel accommodation in the Global Finals Location (hotel to be selected by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) (one (1) room, single occupancy); and (c) airport transfers in the Global Finals Location.

Total ARV: $6000CAD, based on a hypothetical Vancouver, British Columbia departure point and [New York] Global Finals Location example.

The Global Finals event will be governed by a separate set of tournament rules, which will be made available at: [ https://www.redbull.com/int-en/event-series/solo-q ].

2nd Place

$1000 CAD

Solo Q Grand Prize Pack

Total ARV: $1500 CAD

3rd & 4th Place

$500 CAD

Solo Q Grand Prize Pack

Total ARV: $1000 CAD each

Prize Terms:

Winning competitors will be contacted directly by Red Bull, Related Entities, or a third-party prize fulfillment administrator to facilitate distribution of prizing. All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Neither Red Bull nor Related Entities make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability, and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Tournament or any prize. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted at Red Bull’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption (other than for the cheque prizes) or substitution except at Red Bull’s sole discretion. Prizes are subject to terms, conditions, expiration dates, and restrictions imposed by the manufacturer/issuer of the prize. All other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility each competitor.

Without limiting the foregoing, the following additional general conditions apply to the trip portion of any prize: (i) all travel related to the trip must be completed on or by the date(s) specified by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion (in the event that the confirmed winner is unable to claim the trip or any portion thereof during such time, the trip may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, the Sponsor is not obligated to offer any substitute prizing in its place); (ii) the confirmed winner must: (a) have all necessary documentation to permit travel and participate in the trip (including all required COVID-19 documentation (including, without limitation, any required proof of vaccine documentation, proof of valid vaccine exemption documentation, and/or proof of negative COVID-19 test documentation); and (b) must not have any legal barrier to travel to, and return from, the Destination City or Global Finals Location (as applicable); (iii) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the trip are the sole and absolute responsibility of the confirmed winner, including without limitation, any COVID-19 test expenses, travel or medial insurance costs, food expenses, incidental travel expenses, items of a personal nature and other fees (NOTE: the confirmed winner may be required to present a valid major credit card in their name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental hotel expenses or damages); (iv) if the confirmed winner does not utilize any part(s) of the trip for any reason, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (v) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the trip or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the trip or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award (including without limitation if the fulfilment of the trip, or any part thereof, is rendered impossible, infeasible, unsafe or impractical for any reason including without limitation due to any COVID-19 or other pandemic-related law, regulation, order, policy, guideline, strike, travel restriction, venue policy, restriction, or for any other reason) (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (vi) all travel arrangements relating to the trip must be made through the Sponsor or its designated agents; (vii) by accepting the trip, the confirmed winner agrees to waive all recourse against the Released Parties if the trip or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part; (viii) neither Sponsor nor any of its prize suppliers will replace any lost or stolen tickets; (ix) any difference between the actual value of the Prize and its stated approximate retail value will not be awarded; (x) all characteristics and features of the trip (and of each trip element), except as otherwise explicitly stated above, are at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (xi) precise travel arrangements are subject to space and flight availability and shall be made at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (xii) once booked, travel arrangements may not be changed by the Prize winner; (xiii) certain blackout dates and further restrictions may apply; (xiv) the Released Parties will not be in any way responsible (and for greater certainty, are not obligated to offer any substitute prizing) in the event that any part of the trip is delayed, postponed, re-scheduled or cancelled for any reason whatsoever (including, without limitation, due to illness or health risks, or any governmental or health authority orders, measures, directives or guidance in response to such illness or risks, such as, without limitation, those that may be implemented to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, or due to any other cause of any kind or nature whatsoever); (xv) the Sponsor reserves the right to change any of the trip dates and/or trip description at its sole and absolute discretion; and, (xvi) by participating in the trip, the winner: (a) signifies that he/she understands, acknowledges and accepts that participation in the trip may involve danger and/or exposure to risks and hazards (including without limitation as may be due to the inherent risks of travel and as may be due to possible COVID-19 exposure or infection), whether arising from foreseeable or unforeseeable human error and negligence, and that, as a result, he/she may suffer damage to personal property, serious personal injury, illness or even death; (b) signifies that he/she acknowledges and agrees that the Released Parties have not made any warranties, guarantees or representations about his/her safety while participating in the trip; and (c) warrants and represents that he/she has evaluated the nature, scope, and extent of the risks involved, and freely and voluntarily agree and assume any and all risks of personal injury, illness, death arising out of or connected with his/her participation in the trip.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of any prize awarded in connection with the Tournament. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each confirmed winner understands and acknowledges that he or she may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should his/her prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory. For greater certainty and the avoidance of any doubt, by accepting a prize, a confirmed winner agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

6. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES: Each competitor (for the remainder of these Tournament Official Rules, collectively “you”) represent and warrant:

A. You will comply fully with these Official Rules and the Game Play Rules.

B. You will comply with all of Riot Games, Inc.’s and Battlefy’s terms and requirements, as applicable.

C. You will abide by all laws, regulations, ordinances, and rules, and that you will not harm, attempt to harm, or threaten to harm any person (including yourself) or property in relation to or during your participation in the Tournament. If you violate any of the forgoing Representations and Warranties, you may be disqualified from the Tournament at any time in Sponsor’s sole discretion. You agree to reimburse Red Bull and Related Entities in full for any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees that you may sustain from you breaching these Tournament Official Rules.

7. LICENSES/RELEASES/RIGHT OF PUBLICITY: By participating in the Tournament: (1) you grant to Red Bull a perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sublicensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your registration and any images, descriptions, audio, or video of your participation in the Tournament and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display your registration and any images, descriptions, audio, or video of your participation in the Tournament in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of trade, advertising, and promotion as Red Bull and its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission; (2) you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any images, descriptions, audio, or video of your participation in the Tournament in favor of Red Bull (and anyone authorized by Red Bull to use such materials); and (3) you also grant to Red Bull the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in your registration or your Tournament participation for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. At Red Bull’s request and in its sole discretion and to further document the foregoing, you agree to execute an assignment and release transferring all rights and ownership, if any, any images, descriptions, audio, or video of your participation in the Tournament to Red Bull, the form of such assignment to be determined by Red Bull in its sole discretion.

8. WINNER NOTIFICATION/RELEASES: Confirmation that a competitor is a potential prize winner will be sent via email or via phone number on or about the same business day of the completion of the respective event(s) in this Tournament. Each competitor may be required, in Red Bull’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility (or Declaration of Eligibility or Declaration and Release,), a scan or photo of government-issued ID, Release of Liability and/or, if legally permissible, a Publicity Release before claiming a prize.

9. PUBLICITY & MARKETING: Your participation in the Tournament constitutes permission, but not the obligation, to Red Bull to use your name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. Submission of contact information in connection with this Tournament (whether or not required), including, without limitation, mailing address, phone number, email address, or any other identifying information, during registration constitutes express consent and permission for Red Bull to use entrant’s personal information for purposes of administration of the Tournament, including sharing such contact information with third parties for the purpose of administration of the Tournament and/or prize fulfillment. Entrants also may opt-in to be added to Red Bull’s customer database and to permit Red Bull to contact entrant in the future for promotional and other reasons. You may opt-out of receiving such communications as set forth in Red Bull’s Privacy Policy (located at https://policies.redbull.com/policies/RedBull.com_Canada/201710130824/en_CA/privacy.html) or as provided within any such marketing materials (e.g., using the “Unsubscribe” feature provided in the footer of Red Bull’s e-mails). The information you provide will only be used in accordance with Red Bull’s Privacy Policy. Note, opting-in to receive promotional communications from the Sponsor will not in any way whatsoever increase or otherwise impact the chances of winning in this Tournament (you can opt-out of receiving promotional communications from the Sponsor at any time without impacting your chances of winning in this Tournament).

10. NO LIABILITY & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Tournament, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Red Bull, the Related Entities, and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Tournament or any Tournament-related activities and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the Tournament; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant’s involvement with the Tournament; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Tournament-related activity or participation in this Tournament; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of registration information; any software, hardware, internet connection, or Battle.net malfunction, error, or other problem affecting an entrant’s participation in the Tournament, or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Tournament.

11. OTHER TERMS: Decisions of Red Bull on all matters related to the Tournament are final and binding. Red Bull reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “Régie”) in Quebec, to cancel or modify the Tournament for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Tournament, or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Tournament as determined by Red Bull, in its sole discretion. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE OPERATION OF THIS TOURNAMENT MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL & CIVIL LAWS. RED BULL RESERVES THE RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY AND/OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY INDIVIDUAL MAKING ANY SUCH ATTEMPTS TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

12. RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY: Red Bull reserves the right to disqualify or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected; if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules; if the individual’s behaviour or communication at any point is disruptive, may or does cause damage or to any person, property, or reputation of Red Bull; or is otherwise not in accordance with all applicable laws and generally accepted social practices as determined in Red Bull’s sole discretion. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF ANY DOUBT, ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE TOURNAMENT OFFICIAL RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

13. GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or the rights and obligations of participants or Red Bull in connection with the Tournament shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws, and all entrants shall be deemed to have agreed to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the provincial or federal courts (as applicable), situated in Toronto, Ontario. Claims may not be resolved through any form of class action.

For Quebec Residents: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

14. SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

15. DISCREPANCY: In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these English Official Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Tournament-related materials, including but not limited to any translated version of these Official Rules, the Tournament entry form, point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these English Official Rules shall prevail, govern, and control.

16. TIMING: Red Bull reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other mechanics stipulated in these Tournament Official Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by any competitor or other information with these Tournament Official Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Tournament as contemplated in these Tournament Official Rules, or for any other reason.