The making of Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin
Watch never-before-seen rehearsal footage, interviews and moments with Metro Boomin, the Symphonic Orchestra, Roisee, Swae Lee and more.
On October 26, 2023, Red Bull and renowned hip-hop producer Metro Boomin made history in Los Angeles with Red Bull Symphonic, a one-night-only concert event that saw the producer’s biggest hits reimagined by a full symphony orchestra. Now you can see behind the making of this landmark moment in music with an exclusive documentary.
12 min
The Making of Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin reimagines his biggest hits with a full orchestra and special guests at Red Bull Symphonic in LA.
Held at the iconic Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, the sold-out Red Bull Symphonic delivered a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music and community through an unprecedented fusion of hip-hop and classical music.
In this short documentary, go behind the scenes with Maestro Anthony Parnther (Encanto, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Creed II, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Music Director Laura Escudé, members of the Symphonic Orchestra, and Metro Boomin himself to witness the creative collaborations, innovation and passion that fueled this extraordinary event.
Relive the magic of Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin in its entirety on Metro Boomin’s YouTube. Check out single song performances of “Am I Dreaming,” “Calling,” “On Time,” “Skyfall,” and “Bad & Boujee” on Red Bull 1520.