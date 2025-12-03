Gameplay from the Red Bull Tetris® National Final in France, projected onto the towers of the National Library in Paris, France on November 29, 2025.
© Florian Colas/Red Bull Content Pool
esports

7 amazing Red Bull Tetris® National Finals that changed the game

Across the globe, the first-ever National Finals for the tournament that puts a new twist on Tetris were stacked with next-level experiences.
By Trish Medalen
3 min readPublished on

After more than 7 million Red Bull Tetris® qualifier games were played around the world, the very best of the best players in 60 countries faced off at their respective National Finals. At stake: the chance to represent their country at the World Final in Dubai.
Whether the action was in India or Italy, Canada or the Czech Republic, each country put its own stamp on the tournament with unforgettable audience experiences. Here are just a few:
01

Canada

Top Canadian players stacked their way toward the national title as Toronto’s state-of-the-art Illuminarium venue was transformed into a one-of-a-kind Tetris arena. Spectators gasped as cutting-edge projection displayed the live gameplay on every towering wall, while the DJ debuted a track made especially for the event with sampled vocals by record-setting creator Ludwig.
DJ Bishu performs a set at the 2025 Canadian National Final for Red Bull Tetris® in Toronto.

DJ Bishu plays a set in Toronto

© Mack Kalish/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Austria

The National Final took place not only in the heart of Austria’s capital city, but also in the heart of the country’s largest gaming festival, Game City Vienna. Held at the spectacular Rathaus (City Hall), the Red Bull Tetris showdown was nothing short of electric, while the atmosphere also included music, BMX demos by Senad Grosic and more.
View of the Red Bull Energy Station at Game City Vienna in Austria on October 12, 2025.

The scene outside the Rathaus

© Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

03

USA

An eye-popping National Final in Hollywood, Florida, USA took place at an engineering marvel – the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – where the competitors’ stage appeared to be suspended over the water of a jaw-dropping pool area as they battled to determine a winner. Parkour demos and a drone delivery of the winner’s trophy only added to the spectacle.
Players Coldless and Sodium react during a close match at the Red Bull Tetris® US National Final in Hollywood, Florida, USA on November 22, 2025.

Players react on the US stage

© Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Egypt

Egypt’s National Final served up a creative playground for competitors and spectators alike at Cairo’s Boom Room, a 2,000-square-metre social entertainment venue. In an immersive experience, the enthusiastic crowd watched the blistering-fast gameplay while surrounded by Tetris-inspired figures and mini games to try, and they could even test their skills at the wheel of an official Red Bull F1 simulator.
An attendee tries out an official Red Bull F1 simulator during the Red Bull Tetris® National Final in Cairo, Egypt on November 11, 2025.

At the controls of the F1 simulator

© Mohamed Saber Kamal/Red Bull Content Pool

More national final scenes from around the world:
The winner's trophy is delivered via drone at the Red Bull Tetris® US National Final, held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL, USA on November 22, 2025.

At the US event, the winner’s trophy was delivered by drone

© Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

The scene at the Barranco Convention Center during the Red Bull Tetris® National Final in Lima, Peru on November 14, 2025.

Fans packed Lima’s Barranco Convention Center for Peru’s National Final

© Enrique Castro Mendivil/Red Bull Content Pool

Spectators get caught up in the action during the Red Bull Tetris® National Final in Prague, Czech Republic on November 10, 2025.

Spectators enjoy the vibe at the Czech National Final in Prague

© Lukáš Wagneter/Red Bull Content Pool

A view of the Red Bull Tetris® Hong Kong Final at Mong Kok T.O.P. mall on October 25, 2025.

The best in Hong Kong took centre stage at the new Mong Kok T.O.P. mall

© Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Senad Grosic takes off at the Austrian National Final in Vienna

© Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

That feeling when you realise you'll be representing the UK in Dubai

© Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

Tetrimino cosplay at the Greek National Final, held at an arcade museum

© Ronny Skevis/Red Bull Content Pool

Picnicking while watching elite gameplay made for a fun night out in Taiwan

© Scarlett Peng/Red Bull Content Pool

India’s National Final was a highlight of DreamHack in Hyderabad

© Focus Sports/Red Bull Content Pool

Stunned spectators react to the gameplay at the US National Final

© Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

05

Brazil

The 1960s modernist façade of São Paulo’s Gazeta Building was transformed into the perfect stage for Brazil’s National Final. Spectators lined Avenida Paulista, the city’s grandest thoroughfare, to watch the drama unfold, enjoying the spring weather, live music and intense gameplay as the head-to-head matchups narrowed the field to crown a winner.
A view of the Red Bull Tetris® National Final in São Paulo, Brazil on November 13, 2025.

The view from Avenida Paulista

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

06

Italy

Italy’s national showdown was a highlight of the annual Lucca Comics and Games convention – the largest comics festival in Europe – where visitors had a chance to compete in a special Red Bull Tetris qualifier to earn the last remaining slot in the National Final. Then, the country’s top players faced off while the public watched every move on a massive screen that was specially built for the event.
Spectators watch the Red Bull Tetris National Final in Lucca, Italy on October 29, 2025.

Gaming fans watch the action unfold at the National Final in Italy

© Andrea Zaffaroni/Red Bull Content Pool

07

France

The last National Final of the tournament was held on the banks of the Seine on November 29, at the François Mitterrand site of the French National Library in Paris. As the 1v1 gameplay was projected onto the iconic 24-storey towers, the rotating and falling Tetriminos made the City of Light even brighter.
View of the Red Bull Tetris National Final projected onto the French National Library in Paris, France on November 29, 2025.

The French National Final could be seen from across the Seine

© Florian Colas/Red Bull Content Pool

The most incredible showdown is still to come, as the Red Bull Tetris World Final takes off in Dubai with over 2,000 drones creating the first official live playable Tetris game in the sky. Get all the World Final news and updates here.

