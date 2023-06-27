The 2023 Red Bull X-Alps began on June 11 with 32 athletes, including four women, embarking on a 1,223km course around the Alps via 15 Turnpoints and five countries. It began in Kitzbühel – Kirchberg, Austria, with a prologue that saw a high-speed race cumulating with a final mad sprint between five athletes who crossed the line with just a couple of seconds between them.

From there, things got even more exciting as record after record was broken, ending with the highest-ever number of athletes landing on the finishing float in Zell am See after days of high-octane hiking and flying. These are the stand-out moments from a hugely memorable edition.

01 Eli Egger becomes the first-ever female finisher

Eli Egger becomes the first woman ever to complete Red Bull X-alps © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

“We’ve never had a female athlete come close to finishing the race in the 20 years of Red Bull X-Alps,” the event’s co-founder Ulrich Grill commented on day nine of this year’s race, as all eyes turned to Elisabeth Egger, the 28-year-old Austrian athlete who battled difficult flying conditions and thunderstorms before eventually emerging as Red Bull X-Alps first-ever female finisher.

About to take flight in Misurina, Italy © Christian Lorenz/Red Bull Content Pool

Grill said Egger’s historic finish would “open up a new chapter in the sport with more women taking on the world’s toughest adventure race. Eli has certainly shown that women can compete as well as men in this incredibly demanding test of mind and body.”

Flying in Canazei, Italy © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool This has been an adventure that I will never forget. I have had such great experiences during this time and learned a lot Eli Egger

An utterly exhausted Eggers said: “I don't have any words for how I feel. I haven't even realised yet that I'm really here, but that will probably come in the next few days. This has been an adventure that I will never forget. I have had such great experiences during this time and learned a lot. And, of course, I had ups and downs, which is all part of Red Bull X-Alps. But it doesn't get any better than this.”

With Eggers having thrown down the gauntlet to female athletes worldwide, we can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store…

02 Chrigel Maurer claims his eighth consecutive win

8th win for Chrigel Maurer © Christian Lorenz/Red Bull Content Pool

The 40-year-old Swiss athlete is a Red Bull X-Alps legend, and for good reason: 2023 not only saw Maurer claim his eighth victory in a row, but he also broke his previous finishing record by almost three days, shaving off almost a third of his time.

He keeps getting better and better. With a time of six days, six hours and one minute (his previous record was a speedy nine days), Maurer set the fastest time in the race’s 20-year history. Which isn’t to say his race was easy…

Flying among giants © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s unbelievable to be here after such a short time and several tough moments. When I crossed the main ridge together with my team, it was incredible,” Maurer said, with the lead position having swapped between multiple athletes during the course of his hard-fought victory.

Hikes with a view © Adi Geisegger/Red Bull Content Pool This is no ordinary race © Adi Geisegger/Red Bull Content Pool

“I would like to congratulate Maurer on another outstanding performance,” said race director Ferdinand Vogel, who praised Maurer’s fitness, natural ability in the mountains and strategy. “He makes decisions on gut instinct, and his instinct is incredibly good because he just has so much experience. He also prepares for every situation.”

03 11 hours in the air = longest flight ever

The beauty of Red Bull X-Alps is that it’s really up to you to get from A to B in any way you can. For French athlete Damien Lacaze, air was the optimum route, with a lucky streak (and more than a bit of skill) allowing him to be in the air for 11 hours and 13 minutes straight – about the time it takes to fly from London to Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old French athlete covered a distance of 226km from Mont Blanc across the northern lakes of Italy to Sondrio in the Lombard region during an extraordinary day in the air, which involved battling strong winds, turbulence and airspace restrictions.

Damien Lacaze flew for over 11 hours © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Powered by bananas, Lacaze tagged TP11 from the air and continued to overtake opponents. “I can still fly some kilometres,” he said, demonstrating remarkable resilience nine hours in.

“It wasn’t a goal, not even a dream. It was too big, too hard, too mythical for me to imagine myself making a podium at X-Alps,” Lacaze said of his eventual second-place finish. “I came for the adventure, human and sporting, to share incredible moments with a magical team. This second place, I have not yet assimilated it. I can’t get on my little cloud to convince myself that it’s true.”

04 James Elliott becomes the first Canadian to complete Red Bull X-Alps

Another first saw James Elliott becoming the first-ever Canadian to finish the race when he touched down on the rough waters of the lake at Zell am See on June 22.

Elliot is the first Canadian to complete Red Bull X-Alps © Vitek Ludvik/Red Bull Content Pool

After 11 days and seven hours of struggle – including hiking for 55km on his final day, with just 26km in the air – Elliott didn't actually manage to land on the float as he ended his race in the water: "It's nice warm water and a fitting bath for the end of X-Alps. I needed a wash anyways! I didn't imagine being able to land on this raft after 1,223km. It’s been mentally and physically draining, but now we get to celebrate,” he added.

05 Paul Guschlbauer goes from 13th to third to 13th

At Red Bull X-Alps, your race can be up in the air, literally. So it went for Paul Guschlbauer , who saw his position change dramatically throughout the race, going from 13th to third in a single day.

Guschlbauer got ahead by knocking off more than 200km and five Turnpoints as he travelled around Mont Blanc on day four. He ended the day in fourth place, having held third at one point throughout the day. But, hotly pursued, his headstart was not to last.

Paul went from 13th to 3rd in one day © Adi Geisegger/Red Bull Content Pool

“I messed up the first day, that was the problem. I made a little mistake, and that was not good,” Guschlbauer said of his eventual 13th-place finish.

06 A record number of athletes make it to the finish line

It was record after record at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps, including an unprecedented 23 athletes crossing the finish line – the largest number in Red Bull X-Alps’ history.

Patrick von Känel celebrates at the finish © Christian Lorenz/Red Bull Content Pool

It was the closest race on record, with 17 athletes arriving within 24 hours of Chrigel Maurer, including Tim Alongi, who broke down in tears as he embraced his team. “I wish I had the word for this feeling of happiness right now,” he said. Thirty-seven-year-old finisher Pal Takats called it “one of the strongest emotions of my paragliding career”. At the same time, Simon Oberrauner traced a heart shape in the sky for his girlfriend with his GPS tracklog before landing. Thrillingly, second place saw a four-way push between Damien Lacaze, Maxime Pinot, Pal Takats and Patrick von Känel , with Pinot eventually finishing third.

Simon Oberrauner drew a heart before landing © Christian Lorenz/Red Bull Content Pool

“This has proved to be an incredible edition of the Red Bull X-Alps. We have never seen scenes like this at the finish, with so many athletes arriving so soon after one another after a week of crossing the Alps,” said race co-founder Ulrich Grill. “It’s unbelievable.”