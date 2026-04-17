Why RedLac’s eMLS Cup title feels like a breakthrough

RBLZ star Alfie ' RedLac ' Calder has won the 2026 eMLS Cup, defeating New York City FC’s Stingray in the final as he won the title for Toronto FC.

The title is his first major win as a professional EA Sports FC player, having started playing in the 2022-23 season. It puts him into a new tier of player, and allows him to compete on the truly world stage, battling against established winners and the best in the game.

01 Why this feels like a breakthrough moment

This feels like a breakthrough moment not only because it’s RedLac’s first tournament win, but because of what opportunities it opens up for him. “This is the best moment of my life. I can’t talk. I usually tell people I’m good at comebacks. When I’m down, I don’t give up,” he said just before the final showdown.

In his debut FC 26 esports season, he finished in the top eight in the ePremierLeague, and the majority of his appearances have resulted in mid-tier results. This win is a real showcase of his quality, giving him real recognition amongst fans and players alike.

Watch an emotional Redlac react to the win:

RedLac also won the eMLS by defeating an already decorated player. Stingray, who he defeated in both the final and the sem-final, was the eLigue1 champion in 2023, won a regional FC Pro Open Cup event in November 2025, and has been a regular semi-final and quarter-final finishing player throughout his career.

So this win isn’t RedLac being victorious in a weak field, he’s stepped up his game, beaten experienced players, and hopefully had his career breakthrough. “I wanted the trophy, I wanted to be a champion,” he said after the trophy was handed out. His eye wasn’t on what was next; winning was the aim, and I’m sure he’ll have the taste for more.

02 The performances that defined his run

Up for the cup: RedLac described the win as "the best moment of my life" © Kristin Wentzlaff

While he remained solid throughout his run through the eMLS tournament, it was the two performances against Stingray that defined RedLac’s run.

In the semi-final match, which was also against Stingray, RedLac was 3-0 down early in the game. Under pressure to turn the game around, he switched up his tactics, playing more aggressively and on the front foot. He won the game 8-4, showcasing his attacking ability and quality when it mattered most.

He then used the learnings from that chaotic game in the final. Against the same opponent, RedLac controlled the game, managing the game to a relatively comfortable win. He called it “the best game I’ve ever played in my life.” It showed he can be composed, and that the pressure of a final does not get to him. That bodes well for future FC 26 events.

03 What makes RedLac stand out

RedLac’s playing style makes him stand out from the competition, too. He’s not an all-out attack master like some previous champions, his quality instead coming from his adaptability.

When under pressure, he’s able to understand different game states and how he should change tactics to shift momentum in his favour. If he needs to switch to ultra-attacking tactics when chasing a game, he’s comfortable doing so.

He’s also very efficient in front of goal, which means he doesn’t need attack after attack to win games. He can end games victorious even if he’s not controlling them.

Watch RedLac's post-victory interview in full:

04 What comes next

The biggest thing this win does for RedLac is open up future opportunities for more success. As the winner of the eMLS, he’ll be able to compete in the FC Pro World Championship 2026.

The tournament includes the two best players from each region around the world, pitting them against each other to determine the best player in the world. His success will also allow him compete in the eSports World Cup in the summer of 2026. Held in Riyadh, the prize pool is a massive $1.5m USD.

He has his eMLS cup win to thank for having the opportunity to go on to compete for bigger prizes against the biggest names. This will hopefully be the start of RedLac’s time as a big name in the world of EA Sports FC esports himself. We’ll keep a close eye on his next competition, with great hopes for more success.

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