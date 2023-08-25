An overview of SF6 roster of returning characters

Street Fighter’s three decade long history has touched every console and most gamers can name at least one or two characters from across the series. Some characters have been in every single game, and some have been in just one prior to this game, so let’s go over the ones that have returned for SF6 (excluding DLC).

Ryu © Capcom

01 Ryu

Ryu has always been the standard for simplistic all around gameplay. SF6 keeps this going but also showcases Ryu’s journey to mastery by packaging his entire historical toolset into this incarnation.

Ryu’s gameplay still consists of midrange Hadouken pressure before deciding to move in and fight up close when necessary. Ryu received Denjin charge as a special move in SF6, so he can power up his fireballs to combat Drive Parry and other projectile heavy characters.

Hashogeki is another strong move he received in SF6, allowing Ryu to generate plus frames and reset his pressure. He can loop his strike throw offense easily, but he might have trouble opening people up. What sets him apart in this game is his damage, combo extenders that mesh perfectly with Drive Rush pickups, and his level 3 Super Art, Shin Shoryuken, which returns to obliterate opponents.

Who is this character for?

Ryu is perfect if you’re looking for a character to learn the game with. His straightforward strategy gives the player less to think about, and more brain power to focus on the enemy. He embodies the fundamental, neutral focused gameplay of Street Fighter.

Chun-Li © Capcom

02 Chun-Li

Chun-Li is both familiar and radically different at the same time. She retains her iconic special moves, though she now has a more traditional rising reversal move in Tensho Kicks, making Spinning Bird Kick more of a combo tool. She still has amazing normals to dominate footsies.

Capcom really shook things up by making Chun-Li a stance character. After inputting 214P, she enters her stance, Serenity Stream, a crouching position from which she can perform an attack with each of the 6 buttons. An overhead, a low kick, and a launcher are just some of the utility this new stance offers.

With this utility however comes difficulty, Chun-Li players will have to deal with the growing pains of messing up their cancels into and out of her stance. But once mastered, she becomes an unpredictable powerhouse on offense that rewards her with damaging combos.

Who is this character for?

Chun Li is a character for players who enjoy making a character their own. Her complexity is a result of many options, so no two Chun-Li players will have the exact same game plan. If you want to sink time and have it be meaningful, Chun-Li is the one.

Guile © Capcom

03 Guile

A strong contender for the top spot on the tier list, Guile retains the strengths that have defined him for decades. Guile players from SFV will be right at home, as his V-Skill Sonic Blade is still present as his 214P special move. Just like Ryu’s Denjin charge, this makes fireball wars a breeze, especially when paired with his OD Sonic Booms.

Another way they improved Guile’s special moves was by giving him a timing window to perfectly release a Sonic Boom or a Somersault Kick. With the right timing, the special moves do extra damage, and Sonic Boom gains an extra frame of advantage on hit, allowing Guile to do combos previously unavailable.

When coupled with his impressive normals, Guile continues to be a pace setting monster. You simply have to fight him on his terms. Thanks to the new routes due to perfect Sonic Boom, as well as his level 2 Super Art install, he isn’t lacking for damage either.

Who is this character for?

Guile is for players who want to keep the match under control. With strong offense and defense, there isn’t anywhere Guile players should feel uncomfortable. If you like to play a slower, more methodical neutral, Guile is your pick.

Ken © Capcom

04 Ken

Ken’s in-game ability does not mirror his role in the story whatsoever. He is still the offensive shoto counterpart to Ryu, and excels at it. He’s definitely letting his story situation fuel his fire, and he won’t be kept down..

With his new Jinrai Kicks, plus on block Dragonlash Kick, running overhead, and amazing normals, Ken players have been putting anyone and everyone in a fiery blender. Ken players have blown his combo game wide open with his running Tatsumaki juggles, allowing Ken to get combo extensions that barely look intended.

Ken is an example of Capcom re-integrating SFV’s V-Skills and V-Triggers seamlessly into the regular kits of the characters. Ken’s Quick Dash is done with 2 kick buttons, and if he inputs Shoryuken, Tatsumaki, or Dragonlash Kick, they become enveloped in flames, similarly to his Heat Rush V-Trigger

These forward moving parts of his combos, Quick Dash, Running Tatsumaki, and Drive Rush result in Ken having amazing corner carry. Certain touches will carry from one end of the screen to the other, putting the opponent on the backfoot.

Who is this character for?

This is the character for those looking to pressure their opponent nonstop. Ken has amazing frame traps, immense pressure by enforcing plus frames, and is always rewarded through great damage or positioning from getting a hit.

E. Honda © Capcom

05 E. Honda

Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly if you hated him in previous games), E. Honda has emerged as a serious problem. Newcomers and veterans alike are having a hard time dealing with his simplistic yet terrifying neutral gameplan.

Sumo Headbutt and Sumo Smash are the primary offenders. Headbutt leaves him far, making it impossible to punish, despite being -4. Sumo Smash is a whole other beast, as all versions are plus on block and very hard to anti air. Technically perfect parry is a surefire punish for both special moves, but consistently perfect parrying is hard enough, and isn’t very deterring since you do harshly scaled damage.

He still has his command grab, which does much more damage than in SFV. Another move he retains from SFV is his second V-Skill, Sumo Spirit, which powers up his Hundred Hand Slap and makes it a much stronger combo tool.

Who is this character for?

If you like holding strong tools over your opponents head, you might want to try Honda. Your opponents will be very wary of both Sumo Headbutt and Sumo Smash, so you can use that information to keep them guessing. Or you can just headbutt five times in a row, it’ll probably be difficult to stop.

Dhalsim © Capcom

06 Dhalsim

Returning Dhalsim players will feel very at home, as Dhalsim didn’t receive any ground breaking changes. The overall plan is the same, zone with normals and fireball traps, mixing up which you throw out to keep the opponent at bay. At certain times teleporting away to keep the opponent in the bullet hell neutral.

The teleport remains a mixup tool though, when used right before a fireball hits the opponent, forcing them to guess which side you’ll teleport to. His 2MK slide is still a great anti fireball tool for when you’re on the wrong side of zoning.

He struggles on defense like always, making it imperative that you keep the opponent either blocking your projectiles or blocking your offensive pressure, such as teleports and meaty Yoga Flame.

Who is this character for?

If you plan to keep the opponent fullscreen at all times (with a tinge of teleport mixups), Dhalsim might be for you. His fireballs’ unique properties allow him to mix up his zoning, making it much more difficult for opponents to get past. When you add in his far reaching normals and teleports, it’s even harder.

Zangief © Capcom

07 Zangief

Zangief has a lot of things going for him in this iteration. Drive Rush benefits him immensely, creating an immediate threat for opponents, since even if they block a normal, he is probably plus after and a whole new strike/throw mixup is their reward. Drive Rush might be what’s keeping Zangief from never being seen.

Zangief has the single most health in the game, and will sacrifice some of it in chip damage to get in on the opponent, which they fear more than anything else. He still deals absurd damage with his command grab, Screw Piledriver (SPD).

His level 1 Super Art is an anti air grab that will devastate opponents who try to jump away from the primary threat of SPD. And equipped with his SIX normal throws, picking apart the opponents defense is light work.

Who is this character for?

After walking down your opponent, cleverly slipping past projectiles and pokes, Zangief is one of the scariest characters. Players who want to feel this surge of power, and can put up with a struggle in neutral should check out Zangief.

Juri © Capcom

08 Juri

Juri defines “overwhelming” in Street Fighter 6. Juri returns for her third straight mainline SF appearance as possibly the best she’s ever been, accounting for 6 of the Top 24 at CEO 2023.. She has amazing neutral due to her strong buttons and reliable anti air DP.

Her offense is just suffocating due to her plus on block 5MP and blindingly fast dash up throw. Her projectile creates absurdly advantageous situations and mixups for just one stock that she can gain from her combos or neutral. She has strong combos with stocks loaded, due to Ankensatsu, her 214LK.

Her drive rush pressure can be terrifying, since her already great frame data is boosted further. She spends meter well too, as she can do devastating and lengthy combos with her level 2 Super Art, Feng Shui Engine.

Who is this character for?

Players who plan to relentlessly pressure their opponent with long reaching pokes, plus moves, and stored projectiles should try Juri. She feels strong in every situation, and can effortlessly loop threatening offense.

Blanka © Capcom

09 Blanka

Blanka has been re-designed, he is now a setplay trap character. He still has Rolling Attack, which has been the bane of many players in the first month of SF6. It is very hard to punish, unless it is spaced poorly. Though there are answers, the spacing will really change things, and some characters’ Drive Impact can’t even reach Blanka as he recovers.

Blanka’s setplay revolves around Blanka-chan, a toy he throws on the ground that can be energized with his Electric Thunder, which will make it go off after a slight delay. Blanka can mix up here with his command grab, overhead, low, or even cross the opponent up with his Surprise Hop.

Though Blanka seems like a wild fighter that crutches on Rolling Attack, what he really threatens is the mixup potential. It is further bolstered by his level 2, Lightning Beast, which gives him access to eight way Rolling Attack that he can cancel into itself, creating wild pressure on offense which rewards him with very strong air combos.

Who is this character for?

Though Blanka seems like he’d be for players who don’t wanna think too hard, his Blanka-chan setups are a thinking man’s mixups. Players who can find the balance between these two extremes will succeed with Blanka.

Deejay © C

10 Dee Jay

Dee Jay is another character from SF history that is much stronger in this game. He has amazing special moves, and might even have the best fireball in the game, as his H fireball, Air Slasher, shoots two projectiles. This probably makes up for his L Air Slasher being a feint, which can bait out risky neutral and defensive decisions.

Dee Jay has amazing normals, such as plus two 5MP, a far reaching 2MK that knocks down, and 6MK that is far reaching and also plus.

His pressure and combo game is absolutely ridiculous with his new attack, Jus Cool. He sways backward and can follow-up with a low, an overhead, a launcher, or a dash in either direction. All these feints make Dee Jay very unpredictable on offense.

He has an impressive anti air game, with 4HK leading to wild juggles, and a very damaging confirm into Machine Gun Uppercut. Not to mention his anti air special, Jackknife Maximum.

Who is this character for?

Dee Jay is a character for players who enjoy styling on their opponent, while also having a strong presence on offense and defense. Dee Jay is all about conditioning your opponent and cashing out with big hits..

Cammy © Capcom

11 Cammy

Cammy has never been overly complicated, and she remains that way in SF6. Having level health with the rest of the cast, and retaining her walk speed and offensive pressure is a blessing.

She has amazing pressure in this game, with strong normals such as a plus on block 2HP, and similarly good frame data across the board. Her kick normals have amazing range, 5MK and 5HK terrorize people a fair distance from her.

Her Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike and Hooligan Combination can all be charged to put them on par with the OD versions’ damage and utility. This leads to interesting combo routes which only improve when using Drive Rush.

Lastly, her V-Skill, Quick Spin Knuckle is now her 214P special move, giving her a strong anti fireball tool to get past the strong zoners in the game. Punish Counter is a mechanic this tool will feast on.

Who is this character for?

Cammy is for players who want to command neutral and pressure with great buttons, while resetting pressure with H Spin Knuckle. She has an amazing anti air game, and reliable combos. She is definitely for players who enjoy slowing the game down while still pressuring the opponent.