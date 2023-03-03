The ultimate guide to the Sakhir circuit

Red Bull Motorsports
- Construction: 2002
- First F1 race: 2004
- Location: Manama, Bahrain
- Length: 5,412 km
- Number of turns: 15
- Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (5)
- Lap record: Lewis Hamilton (1 min 27 s 264)
It’s finally here. Three months after Dutch driver Max Verstappen took home his second world championship, at the end of an absolutely wild year, the Formula 1 World Championship is making its big comeback on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Just like last year, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be kicking off the festivities. With a new season of 23 races ahead of us, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Sakhir international circuit, the track that will be hosting the first race of the year.
300 in the sand
The Sakhir circuit, smack dab in the middle of the desert, sprang up in 2004. It took a year and four months of work to bring to life the design of Hermann Tilke, the German architect behind some of the most recent circuits on the F1 calendar. This 5,412 kilometre track has rapid turns, tight hairpins (turns 8 and 10) and four straightaways where single-seaters often reach speeds of up to 300 km/h. These straightaways, along with the circuit’s three DRS zones, are where racers usually overtake each other.
Hop in with Max Verstappen for a tour of the Sakhir circuit!
“The Bahrain track has several straightaways, which is great for overtaking other cars, especially as the racetrack is rather wide,” says former AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.
But he cautions drivers to watch their tire and brake management. The rough, granite-laden asphalt of Sakhir can sorely test the first cars on the track, whose carbon brake discs will start to get red-hot within seconds (especially after turns 1, 4, 8 and 10). And once your brake overheats, it’s done for. Max Verstappen dealt with this exact issue in 2022. He no doubt remembers, as it left him in Charles Leclerc’s dust at the end of an incredible duel between the two.
Day and night
Something else that’s special about the weekend event is that the qualifiers and the race take place early in the evening, just after sunset, unlike the free practice, which happens in the afternoon, often under the sun’s scorching rays. This may sound like a minor detail to you, but it changes everything for the drivers and engineers.
"I love the track and the transition from day to night,” says Verstappen. "It’s a real challenge keeping the car balanced, and it always makes the weekend interesting. You never know where you’ll be when you start the qualifiers, because the track conditions in practice aren’t the same, so you can never get the precise prep you want. The second sector, which is fairly technical, is the best part of the Bahrain circuit."
We all hope that this year’s race won’t have anything as bone-chilling as 2020, when French driver Romain Grosjean was in a terrible accident in sector 2, right after starting. Grosjean’s Haas scraped up against Daniil Kvyat's AlphaTauri, then careened violently into a safety rail, breaking apart and igniting in flames. Miraculously, Grosjean was able to climb out of the vehicle.
We also hope that Red Bull Racing’s two single-seaters will finish the race this year, unlike in 2022, when mechanical issues took Max Verstappen and Mexican driver Sergio Pérez out of the race. The racers should have a better handle on their cars this year with the traditional winter tests taking place in Bahrain from February 23 to 25.
Good news, though. Max and Sergio were able to test the RB19 in actual conditions, and the verdict is in. “It’s only one day of shooting in Silverstone, but it was a good first impression,” says Max. “The day went well, and everything went according to plan, which is just what you hope for on a day like this. Now, I’m just excited to get to Bahrain.” Us too, Max, us too!