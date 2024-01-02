How Sam Sunderland has mastered calculating the risks of rally-raid

A two-time Dakar Rally champion and only the second rider to win the event on two different continents, Sam Sunderland is writing his own legend in the history of rally raid racing. Now, aged 34, the British motorcyclist is at the peak of his powers and chasing more glory. Speaking of which…

01 On top of the world

Sam Sunderland takes a deep breath of hot desert air and extends his arm to take a selfie, gripping his phone extra tightly. It's 2022, 11 years since he took part in his first Dakar Rally and now he's just won the epic race for a second time. The British athlete is also riding high in the World Rally-Raid Championship and he'll soon be the first champion before the year is out. But that’s not on his mind right now.

Right now, all he’s thinking about is standing up straight and not looking down. He's on top of the world – quite literally – on top of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. And we don't mean he’s enjoying the staggering views from the comfort of the observation deck, because he’s stood bolt upright on 829.8m-high antenna. Half a mile below, Dubai's residents bustle about their business – hence the tight grip on the phone. The world is at his feet. So let's pause and find out how he got here?

02 Achieving peak performance

Although born and raised on England's South coast, Sunderland has been based in Dubai since 2009, after visiting family in the Emirate. Already a successful motocross rider, he realised it was the perfect location to build his skills and become a rally raid rider. It was a bold and interesting move given it's not a sport that's seen much participation by British riders and UK-based sponsor interest would be hard to come by.

A decade on, the Dubai Tourist Board wanted to celebrate its adoptive son's success and, with creative input from his team at Red Bull, the Burj Khalifa stunt was realised. "A lot of people didn't think it was real," says Sunderland. "It's cool that it shows me climbing up the tower in the video. It was really scary, really, really cool. A mad, exhilarating moment, but super scary.

"It's not really my thing. I'm not a base jumper or a rock climber, I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground."

The Brit was attached to the mast with a harness, invisible beneath his jersey, but the stunt still demanded nerves of steel. "I can feel the tower moving now. When one of the riggers moved a bit fast, you could feel it moving. That was also super scary.

"I remember the guys said, 'Hey, just to let you know, if you drop your phone, you could kill someone', so I remember the death grip I had on my phone."

03 No risk, no reward

Sunderland's career has been built on a series of calculated risks: from learning motocross skills on home-made tracks to moving to Dubai to pursue his sporting career or standing on top of the world’s tallest building.

Growing up in a single-parent family, Sam's mum "worked super hard" to support him, doing two jobs to earn enough money. It meant Sam had a lot of free time and, hating being cooped up indoors, he'd get out on his bicycle.

"It all started with me running around the neighbourhood on my BMX in Poole, crashing a lot, but I was also always outside." Seeing motorcycles in a nearby shop, Sunderland soon developed an interest in riding motocross. "My grandad had worked on a dairy farm and my next-door neighbour had a little motorbike. One day he said, 'if we can ride at the farm, then you can ride the bike'. It was a deal. We were riding around the field and I was always getting hurt, always covered in bruises, scratches and traction marks."

04 A brief motocross career

When he was seven, Sunderland's family bought him to his first motorbike for Christmas and he started riding motocross, first around the farm and then competitively. "I was known for going really fast and falling a lot," he recalls. "I fell off maybe four or five times at some races and I'd still win.

"Then, gradually, I managed to figure it out a bit better, stay on the bike a bit more and race the British championship, racing my way up."

Sunderland was signed to a team to compete in Europe, but then came a fateful day when he fell and didn't get straight back up again. "At 16 I had a big accident and broke both my legs, both my ankles, my knees and my pelvis. I had to spend six months in a wheelchair and I put on loads of weight."

05 A second chance

While Sunderland would ultimately recover, a year out from racing proved terminal to his motocross career. Riding became a hobby and he had to get out and find a regular job. "Then, I went on holiday to Dubai to see my aunt and uncle. I went to see my two little cousins ride their motorbikes on the local track."

The local KTM dealer saw him riding and suggested he stay in Dubai and race. He was 19 and the world was reeling from the banking crisis. "Everyone told me I shouldn't do it and that I've got a great job, but I let it all go and moved." Sunderland returned to racing, winning the Dubai championship. "I used to just ride in the desert a lot with my friends, because it was so cool to have that freedom to go ride in the dunes," he recalls. "I ended up riding more and more in the desert."

06 Becoming a rally raid racer

It was while riding in those towering dunes around Dubai that Sunderland discovered a talent for desert racing and that he's a perfect fit for Rally Raid. “I really enjoy racing in the dunes and I always still find it beautiful. Every dune is different and you have to adapt and move around. It"s also really physical.

"I love racing and I love that adventure side: you set off in the morning at 3am and you've no idea where you're going for the day, you've just got this paper scroll in your road book tower and you follow the notes, and see some crazy things along the way. I'm making stories and memories and that's really cool."

In 2011, Sunderland's team urged him to race in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, where he'd face battle-hardened rally raiders like Marc Coma, Helder Rodrigues and Kuba Przygonski . "There were all these big names and I'd never really done anything like that before, but I was really fit because I used to train really hard," he remembers.

"I did pretty well: I won one stage by 20 minutes and another one by eight. I was just on a standard bike, not a factory bike. That was how the rally career started."

The 21-year-old also caught the eye of Dakar champion Marc Coma, who won the 1,570km race, partly because of his riding but also for his determination as he overcame some severe mechanical problems to finish seventh.

"Sam won two stages and it was a pity that he had some mechanical problems," said Coma. "But he’s young and I wish all the best for him. He just needs to take it easy – his time will come."

I love racing and that adventure side: you set off at 3am and you've no idea where you're going Sam Sunderland

07 Making his Dakar Rally debut

That time was nine months later when Sunderland took the start for his inaugural Dakar Rally – the sport's most famous and prestigious race – as the new recruit to the Honda HRC rally raid team. At just 22-years-old, he finished an impressive seventh on Stage 1, but an electrical fault forced him to retire during day two. Better was to come.

In 2014, he achieved the breakthrough of winning a stage – the first Brit to do so since 1998 – as he won on Stage 2, but in classic Dakar fashion, he was forced to retire the following day when his engine gave up.

In 2015, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing recruited him to their factory team, where he joined Marc Coma, Jordi Viladoms and Ruben Faria. He won the opening stage, but injured his shoulder on day four and had to withdraw. In 2016, the scene was set for him to race for the win: he was in great form and neither Coma nor Cyril Despres , who had dominated the event for a decade, were taking part. However, a serious crash at the Merzouga Rally in Morocco meant he didn't even make it to the race while new team-mate Toby Price took his first victory.

08 A Dakar winner

In 2017, Sunderland formed part of a new, all-star team KTM with Price and Austrian Matthias Walkner in what proved to be the toughest, wettest and most challenging Dakar in recent memory, as torrential rain and landslides churned up the tracks in South America. He only won a single stage, but his consistency across the race brought him his first Dakar Rally title, as he finished half an hour ahead of Walkner.

It established a winning habit for Sunderland, who became the first motorcyclist to win the Silk Way Rally, become the Cross Country Rallies World Champion and then the first World Rally-Raid Champion in 2022, the same year he secured his second Dakar Rally win. The victories were five years apart an on different continents – the race moved from South America to Saudi Arabia in 2020 – but he was competing with Price, Walkner and the pandemic. "I finished in third place twice between those years, but once you've won, you only want to win. In the last seven years there have only been two guys to win twice – me and Toby."

Sunderland claimed his second Dakar win in Saudi Arabia in 2022 I love competition. I love extreme and difficult moments Sam Sunderland

09 Living with the risks of Rally Raid

In 2023, Sunderland crashed out on the first stage of the Dakar Rally and then crashed again in the Abu Dhabi Rally, breaking his ankle. It's typical of rally raid. If hasn't been on the podium, it was because he'd crashed or broken down. He's philosophical and accepts injuries as part of the sport.

"There's something really special about rally. You're off on your own all day in the desert and as much as we all want to beat the next guy, we also know that if something goes wrong, that guy could be the one who’s saving your life. I think every rider has been on either side of it."

In 2019, Sunderland was first on the scene when his friend Paulo Gonçalves crashed. The two were close and when Gonçalves became the Cross-Country Rallies World Champion in 2013, Sunderland had been his team-mate. "I found him, left in the desert. He had broken his wrist and had a big concussion."

He helped rescue Gonçalves and the Portuguese racer back competing at the 2020 Dakar. This time Gonçalves luck didn’t hold out however and he was sadly killed in another crashed. "That affected me a lot," says Sunderland. "I know the sport looks dangerous, but we're actually the opposite. Every rally racer is so calculated and rides with pinpoint accuracy."

He adds: "With Paolo, it really hit home and hurt. It made me maybe think about it a lot, you know, because in that moment, you always ask yourself why? For what? You know, for what reason. He had two children he's not going home to."

However, at the same time, Sunderland reasoned, he didn’t want to stop racing. "I love competition. I love pushing myself. I love adventure. I love extreme and difficult moments."

10 A collection of tattoos and dangerous hobbies

Fatherhood saw Sunderland face another crossroads: how can he risk never seeing his daughter again? As soon as she was born, he added a tattoo of Bella to the collection adorning his body. "She was born gorgeous and, because I'm not stupid and I know my sports dangerous, I have to have her close to me.

"After she was born, I was off to race again. I wanted to have some sort of feeling of taking her with me. When she's older, I might add some hair!"

His tattoo collection also includes the dates of his Dakar wins, "two sugar skulls on the back of my calves, that look like those of the day of the dead in Mexico. They've got bikes across the eyes. One is a man and one is a woman. It was for two friends that I lost."

And then there’s a compass, a lion and a big fish to celebrate his love of spearfishing. "In Dubai, I'd go free-diving and spearfishing twice a week. It was something I really enjoyed. My bike is one place where I'm completely in the zone and the other is when I'm free-diving, because you have to block out everything and focus on keeping calm, ignoring the urge to breathe and try to search for a fish."

After a year dogged by injuries and frustration, Sunderland is spending the rest of 2023 focussing on being fit and ready to return to racing at the 2024 Dakar Rally, where he’ll team up with Daniel Sanders as the Gas Gas Rally Raid Team and go in search of that elusive third win.