Canadian Swells: Sanoa Olin is putting Canada on the surfing map

It’s one thing to be an elite athlete in a sport. It’s a whole other thing to be an elite athlete in a sport that isn’t typical or common for where you’re from. Think of a hockey player from Australia, or a bobsledder from Jamaica, or even a skier from India. Not impossible, but not common.

Now what about a surfer from Canada? It’s not typically what would come to mind first.

Sanoa Olin has been shredding waves since almost before she could walk and has been taking the global surf scene by storm over the last few years. With some competitive events and podiums scattered throughout, she has officially punched her ticket to the world’s biggest sporting stage this summer in Paris (surfing will be held in Tahiti), becoming the first Canadian to ever qualify in surfing.

Sanoa shared some insights into looking forward to this summer, how she got into surfing, what it's like surfing in Canada, and more.

01 Preparing for the world’s biggest sporting stage in Paris

Making it to the world’s biggest sporting stage is a relentless journey of dedication and sacrifice. So many athletes work day and night, 365 days a year with the hopes of representing their country among the world’s best. They dream of standing on top of the podium with a gold medal draped around their neck, listening to their national anthem played across the speakers.

For a Canadian surfer like Sanoa, she’s earned this opportunity every step of the way and the whole world will soon know her name. Surfing made its official debut in Tokyo 2020, but there were no Canadians who competed, making Sanoa’s upcoming appearance a major milestone in Canadian surfing.

If we have some good conditions and good waves it’s going to be really exciting Sanoa Olin

Yet, even with the intimidation that can come with competing against elite competitors, Sanoa is trying to keep things light and is, maybe more than anything, just looking forward to competing against the best. It’s a challenge she won’t shy away from.

“One thing I’m excited about [the upcoming event this summer] is the level of girls that I’ll be competing against,” Sanoa said. “A lot of athletes in it are on the world tour or are the best from their country, so it’s definitely going to be another level of surfing. If we have some good conditions and good waves it’s going to be really exciting.”

The surfing venue for Paris will take place on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti at the iconic Teahupo’o waves. The event will include both men’s and women’s shortboard competitions, with shortboards offering the ability for surfers to maneuver differently compared to longboards. The result will be more breathtaking tricks, which will up the ante for the competitors and fans alike.

02 Surfing is in her blood

It might sound cliche, but some people are just born with it. They’re born with a natural ability to excel, become great, and leave a lasting impression behind in their wake. For Sanoa Olin, her heart beats with the waves of the ocean and it has since she could barely walk.

Sanoa’s mom would take her and her sister, Mathea, to the beach where they would play in the sand, boogie board, and swim in the water. Mathea, the older of the two sisters, started venturing out on a surfboard with their mom which meant Sanoa was soon following close behind, wanting to keep up and be out there with them.

Sanoa Olin Surfboard Portrait © Marcus Paladino / Red Bull Content Pool

She got her first surfboard at only six years old, quickly following in the footsteps, or waves, of her older sister and mother. Sanoa relished in the thrill and power of the ocean no matter what the weather conditions were.

Rain, shine, snow, sub-freezing temperatures. It didn’t matter. Supposedly, Sanoa rode her first wave after sneakily following her sister and mother out past the break. Not fully prepared for what was to come, Sanoa’s natural instinct kicked in and she started to paddle, launched herself up on the board, and rode the wave all the way to the shore.

“What I love about surfing is the adventure and the lifestyle that it brings with it. I love being out in nature, being out in the ocean, and seeing all the amazing places that it brings me,” Sanoa said. “I love how expressive it is and how unique it is to each wave and to each day.”

03 Being a surfer from Canada on the global stage

Canada is synonymous with certain sports. For many, sports like hockey, basketball, and soccer are typically going to come to mind first when thinking about Canadian athletes. But that’s changing: The 18-year-old from Tofino, British Columbia has been establishing herself on the global surf scene and is continually proving herself competition after competition.

However, it can be a challenge to find consistent surfing spots in Canada, requiring a high level of dedication to put in the hours and find the right conditions. Sanoa said that being a surfer in Canada means you have to truly love it. “Being a surfer in Canada you have to be really dedicated and really love it. You can put a lot of hours in to just get subpar waves, and then you put in more hours on the boat to find better waves,” she said.

“Or, you’re basically just cold with less inviting conditions.”

Without the same resources and competition as other sports in Canada, it can be tough to not only find decent enough waves to surf, but surrounding yourself with high-level surfers to help inspire and push you can be even more difficult. “One of the biggest differences between the surf scene in Canada and other places [where surfing is more popular] is the level of talent in the water,” shared Sanoa.

Being a surfer in Canada you have to be really dedicated and really love it Sanoa Olin

“When you paddle out and line up in California, Hawaii, or Australia, you’re surrounded by such a high level of surfers which continues to push to level [of competition] compared to in Tofino.”

There are other pro surfers in Tofino but, on top of the difficulty in finding consistent waves, there are only a handful who have made a surfing career out of it, creating a much lower level of inspiration around her. But none of that really matters to Sanoa, who continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for a Canadian surfer and put in the work to become the best she can be, saying, “I feel confident going into my next few competitions. Putting in a lot of training in the water and on land brings me a lot of confidence.”

“Putting in the time in every aspect of life makes me feel prepared for anything that’s coming.”

Sanoa Olin on a perfect right © Kyler Vos

04 Adapting from cold water surfing to warm water surfing

We all know Canada gets cold, and depending on where you’re located you could be in for lower water temperatures all year round, but try telling a Canadian surfer they can’t surf because it’s too cold. For Sanoa, it’s all about the adventure that comes with the experience. “I love the adventure and lifestyle. I love being outside,” she said.

Surfing can bring a lot of different emotions with it, from excitement to nervousness to euphoria, and it can be a completely different box of frogs navigating between surfing in cold water and warm water. The temperature plays a huge role, with surfers having to wear thicker wetsuits that can restrict movement, gloves, hoods, and boots to try and retain body heat.

Plus, cold water often requires surfers to try and acclimate to the temperature. In warmer water, the environment can be a bit more comfortable, meaning surfers can find better flexibility and have more stamina for a longer session.

Sanoa shared that, “In colder temperatures, you have to wear thicker wetsuits than in warmer temperatures, but there is a security that a wetsuit gives you that’s different and I miss that when I surf in warm water.”

Sanoa Olin Surfing Cold Water © Marcus Paladino / Red Bull Content Pool

Being a Canadian athlete means Sanoa has to travel a little further than most to reach her surfing events. “You definitely have to venture a little further,” she said. “There haven’t been many Canadian surfers who have left and competed internationally, so it’s definitely been a lot figuring it out and doing it on your own.”

But the more competitions Sanoa competes in around the world, the more she establishes herself on the global surf scene - in any temperature of water. Her success hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with her sights now firmly set on the world’s biggest sporting stage this summer.

Only time will tell for Sanoa, but one thing is for sure: she’ll have an entire country behind her in July as she looks to stand on the podium, doing what no Canadian has ever done.

