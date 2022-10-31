Seb Toots Helmet Designer Rules and Regulations

THIS CONTEST IS OPEN TO CANADIAN RESIDENTS ONLY AND IS GOVERNED BY CANADIAN LAW

1. KEY DATES:

The Seb Toots Helmet Design Contest (the “ Contest ”) begins on November 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ ET ”) and ends on December 15, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the “ Contest Period ”).

2. ELIGIBILITY:

Contest is open to residents of Quebec (Canada) who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry, except employees, representatives or agents (and those with whom such persons are domiciled, whether related or not) of Red Bull Canada, Ltd. (the “Sponsor”), its parent company, subsidiaries, associated and affiliated entities, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Contest (collectively with the Sponsor, the “ Contest Parties ”).

3. AGREEMENT TO BE LEGALLY BOUND BY RULES:

By participating in this Contest, you are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these Rules.

4. HOW TO ENTER:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Each eligible entrant will be permitted to submit one (1) unique and original design for a Seb Toots snowboard helmet (the “ Design ”). The eligible entrant must submit the Design via redbull.ca/sebtoots (the “ Website ”) to be eligible to earn one (1) entry (an “ Entry ”). To be eligible, all materials associated with your Entry (collectively, the “ Entry Materials ”) must: (i) be submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Contest Period; and (ii) be in accordance with these Rules, including, but not limited to, the Submission Requirements listed below in Rule 7 (all as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion). IMPORTANT NOTE: certain elements of the Website that entrants may use to create their Design will not be made available until a date during the Contest Period determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion; for greater certainty and the avoidance of any doubt, use of any such elements not available at Contest start is not required to enter or win in the Contest – the winner will be selected based on weighted criteria as set out in Rule 10 below.

5. ADDITIONAL ENTRY RULES:

There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person . If it is discovered by the Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Sponsor) that any person has attempted to use multiple names, multiple identities, multiple email addresses and/or any other means not in keeping with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and/or spirit of these Rules to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then they may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The Contest Parties and each of their respective agents, employees, shareholders, officers, directors, members, agents, successors, and assigns (collectively, the “ Released Parties ”) are not responsible for, and accept no liability whatsoever in relation to, any late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Entries, Entry Materials and/or other information (all of which is void). Your Entry Materials (and the Entry associated with your Entry Materials) may be rejected if, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor the Entry Materials are not submitted and received in accordance with these Rules and/or if the Entry Materials are not otherwise in compliance with these Rules (including, but not limited to, the requirements for the Design as set forth above and/or the Submission Requirements listed below in Rule 7) (all as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion).

6. VERIFICATION:

All Entries, Entry Materials and entrants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in this Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any Entry, Entry Materials and/or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the official time keeping device(s) used by the Sponsor.

7. SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS:

BY SUBMITTING AN ENTRY, EACH ELIGIBLE ENTRANT AGREES THAT THE ENTRY (AND EACH INDIVIDUAL COMPONENT THEREOF – INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE ENTRY MATERIALS) COMPLIES WITH ALL CONDITIONS STATED IN THESE RULES. THE SPONSOR AND THE OTHER RELEASED PARTIES WILL BEAR NO LIABILITY WHATSOEVER REGARDING: (I) THE USE OF ANY ENTRY (OR ANY COMPONENT THEREOF – INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE ENTRY MATERIALS); (II) PARTICIPATION IN ANY CONTEST-RELATED ACTIVITIES; (III) ANY USE, COLLECTION, STORAGE AND DISCLOSURE OF ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION; AND/OR (IV) IF DECLARED A WINNER, ANY PRIZE (INCLUDING ANY USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE). THE SPONSOR AND ALL OF THE OTHER RELEASED PARTIES SHALL BE HELD HARMLESS BY EACH ELIGIBLE ENTRANT IN THE EVENT IT IS DISCOVERED THAT AN ELIGIBLE ENTRANT HAS DEPARTED FROM OR NOT OTHERWISE FULLY COMPLIED WITH ANY OF THESE RULES. THIS RELEASE AND INDEMNITY SHALL CONTINUE IN FORCE FOLLOWING THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTEST AND/OR AWARDING OF ANY PRIZE.

By participating in the Contest and submitting an Entry, each eligible entrant hereby warrants and represents that the Entry Materials they submit:

are original to them and that the eligible entrant has obtained all necessary rights in and to the Entry Materials for the purposes of entering such Entry Materials in the Contest; do not violate any law, statute, ordinance or regulation; ido not contain any reference to or likeness of any identifiable third parties; will not give rise to any claims whatsoever, including, without limitation, claims of infringement, invasion of privacy or publicity, or infringe on any rights and/or interests of any third party; and are not defamatory, trade libelous, pornographic or obscene, and further that they will not contain, depict, include, discuss or involve, without limitation, any of the following: nudity; alcohol/drug consumption or smoking; explicit or graphic sexual activity, or sexual innuendo; crude, vulgar or offensive language and/or symbols; derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual, religious or other groups (including, without limitation, any competitors of Sponsor); content that endorses, condones and/or discusses any illegal, inappropriate or risky behaviour or conduct; personal information of individuals, including, without limitation, names, telephone numbers and addresses (physical or electronic); commercial messages, comparisons or solicitations for products or services other than products of Sponsor; any identifiable third party products, trade-marks, brands and/or logos, other than those of Sponsor; conduct or other activities in violation of these Rules; and/or any other materials that are or could be considered inappropriate, unsuitable or offensive, all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

Any Entry Materials that the Sponsor and/or its promotional agency or designated content moderator deems, in its sole and absolute discretion, to violate the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules are subject to disqualification. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion at any time and for any reason, to request an eligible entrant to modify, edit and/or re-submit any Entry Materials (or any part thereof) in order to ensure that the Entry Materials comply with these Rules, or for any other reason. If such an action is necessary at any point in time (including, but not limited to, during or after the Contest), then the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take whatever action it deems necessary based on the circumstances – including, without limitation, disqualifying the Entry Materials (and therefore the corresponding Entry and/or the associated eligible entrant) – to ensure that the Contest is being conducted in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules.

8. LICENSE:

By participating in the Contest and submitting an Entry, each eligible entrant hereby: (i) grants to the Sponsor, in perpetuity, a non-exclusive license to publish, display, reproduce, modify, edit or otherwise use the Entry Materials (and each component thereof), in whole or in part, associated with their Entry for advertising or promoting the Contest or for any other reason; (ii) waives all moral rights in and to the Entry Materials (and each component thereof) associated with their Entry in favour of the Sponsor (and anyone authorized by the Sponsor to use the Entry Materials); and (iii) agrees to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from use of the Entry Materials (and each component thereof), including, without limitation, any claim based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, copyright infringement, trade-mark infringement or any other intellectual property related or other cause of action whatsoever.

9. THE PRIZE:

There will be a total of one (1) Prize (the “ Prize ”) available to be won. The Prize consists of the opportunity: (i) for the confirmed winner’s Design to be turned into an actual helmet (the “ Helmet ”) to be worn by Seb Toots; (ii) to keep the Helmet after it has been worn by Seb Toots; and (iii) to attend a meet and greet with Seb Toots (the “ Meet and Greet ”), subject to availability during the 2022-2023 race season and applicable COVID- 19 restrictions at the time of fulfilment (on the date(s) determined by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) including: (a) round-trip economy airfare for the confirmed winner and one (1) guest (the “ Guest ” – subject to the Guest Requirements below) to the Meet and Greet destination city (the “ Destination City ”, which shall be a city in North America selected at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion) from the major Canadian airport nearest to the winner’s residence (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (b) accommodation for two (2) (double occupancy) in a hotel determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion for two (2) nights; (c) ground transportation to and from the airport in the Destination City; and (d) the opportunity to attend the Meet and Greet session with Seb Toots. The total approximate retail value of the Prize is $3000 CAD (based on a hypothetical Montreal, Quebec departure point and Calgary, Alberta Destination City example). Actual retail value may vary depending on the point of departure and Destination City. Under no circumstances whatsoever will any difference between the actual and approximate retail values be awarded.

IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT THE PRIZE:

Prize Helmet –

The decision as to whether or not to actually produce the Helmet (and, if produced, the nature and substance of such Helmet) is at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no obligation whatsoever on the Sponsor or any other entity to produce the Helmet. Even if the Helmet is produced, there is no obligation whatsoever on the Sponsor or any other entity to actually use the Helmet. All decisions of the Sponsor in these regards shall be considered final and binding without right of appeal.

If the Sponsor determines, in its sole and absolute discretion, that the quality of the Entry Materials received in relation to this Contest does not justify the production of the Helmet, then the Prize will not include that component.

Only if the Sponsor determines, in its sole and absolute discretion, that it will produce the Helmet in relation to the confirmed winner, then the following conditions apply to that confirmed winner:

the confirmed winner shall have no right of approval, no claim to additional compensation or benefit, and no other claims whatsoever (including, without limitation, claims based upon invasion of privacy, defamation, or right of publicity) arising, directly or indirectly, out of the use of the Helmet; the confirmed winner agrees that Sponsor shall retain all intellectual property rights, including, without limitation, copyright, that exist in the Helmet; and to the extent that the confirmed winner or any other individual or entity may have or purport to have any rights in the Helmet, any such individual or entity will be required to execute and provide to Sponsor any documents or materials that Sponsor may reasonably request in order to give effect to the Sponsor’s ownership in the Helmet – including, without limitation, an assignment of Copyright and/or a Waiver of Moral Rights.

Meet and Greet –

In the event that the confirmed winner resides within a two hundred (200) kilometer radius of the Destination City (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), Sponsor will determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, whether or not the Prize will include airline travel, another form of transportation to and from the Destination City, or reimbursement for certain incurred fuel costs. All decisions of the Sponsor in this regard will be final and binding without right of appeal.

Guest Requirements: The confirmed Prize winner’s Guest must: (a) be a Canadian resident of the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence; and (b) sign and return the Sponsor’s release (by the date indicated on the release form) indicating that they waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties relating to their participation in the Prize (including, without limitation, any travel related thereto).

Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable or assignable (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion). No substitutions are permitted, except at Sponsor’s option. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to substitute any Prize with a prize of equal or greater retail value. Without limiting the foregoing, the following general conditions apply to the Meet and Greet: (i) all travel related to the trip must be completed on or by the date(s) specified by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion (in the event that the confirmed winner is unable to claim the Meet and Greet or any portion thereof during such time, the Meet and Greet may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, the Sponsor is not obligated to offer any substitute prizing in its place); (ii) the confirmed winner and his/her Guest must: (a) travel on same itinerary; (b) have all necessary documentation to permit travel and participate in the Meet and Greet (including any required COVID-19 documentation (including, without limitation, any required proof of vaccine documentation, proof of valid vaccine exemption documentation, and/or proof of negative COVID-19 test documentation); and (c) must not have any legal barrier to travel to, and return from, the Destination City; (iii) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the Meet and Greet are the sole and absolute responsibility of the confirmed winner and his/her Guest, including without limitation, any COVID-19 test expenses, travel or medial insurance costs, food expenses, incidental travel expenses, items of a personal nature and other fees (NOTE: the confirmed winner and his/her guests may be required to present a valid major credit card in their name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental hotel expenses or damages); (iv) if the confirmed winner and his/her Guest do not utilize any part(s) of the Meet and Greet for any reason, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (v) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the Meet and Greet or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the Meet and Greet or a component thereof for any reason with prize component(s) of equal or greater value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award (including without limitation if the fulfilment of the Meet and Greet, or any part thereof, is rendered impossible, infeasible, unsafe or impractical for any reason including without limitation due to any COVID-19 or other pandemic-related law, regulation, order, policy, guideline, strike, travel restriction, venue policy, restriction, or for any other reason) (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (vi) all travel arrangements relating to the Meet and Greet must be made through the Sponsor or its designated agents; (vii) by accepting the Meet and Greet, the confirmed winner and his/her Guest agree to waive all recourse against the Released Parties if the Meet and Greet or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part; (viii) neither Sponsor nor any of its Meet and Greet suppliers will replace any lost or stolen tickets; (ix) all characteristics and features of the Meet and Greet (and of each element), except as otherwise explicitly stated above, are at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (x) precise travel arrangements are subject to space and flight availability and shall be made at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (x) once booked, travel arrangements may not be changed by the Meet and Greet winner and/or Guest; (xi) the Released Parties will not be in any way responsible (and for greater certainty, are not obligated to offer any substitute prizing) in the event that any part of the Meet and Greet is delayed, postponed, re- scheduled or cancelled for any reason whatsoever (including, without limitation, due to illness or health risks, or any governmental or health authority orders, measures, directives or guidance in response to such illness or risks, such as, without limitation, those that may be implemented to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, or due to any other cause of any kind or nature whatsoever); (xii) the Sponsor reserves the right to change any of the Meet and Greet dates and/or Meet and Greet description at its sole and absolute discretion; (xiii) the winner and his/her Guests must participate in the Meet and Greet in a respectable manner and abide by all applicable Sponsor and/or venue policies - the Sponsor reserves the right to revoke any component of the Meet and Greet from the winner or winner’s guest who it, or applicable venue personnel, deem (in their sole discretion) as a safety risk, having violated any applicable policy or law, or may be bringing Sponsor or any of the other Contest Parties into disrepute (and for greater certainty, nothing will be substituted in place of any revoked Meet and Greet component); and (xiv) by participating in the Meet and Greet, the winner and his/her Guest each: (a) signify that he/she understands, acknowledges and accepts that participation in the Meet and Greet may involve danger and/or exposure to risks and hazards (including without limitation as may be due to the inherent risks of travel and as may be due to possible COVID-19 exposure or infection), whether arising from foreseeable or unforeseeable human error and negligence, and that, as a result, he/she may suffer damage to personal property, serious personal injury, illness or even death; (b) signify that he/she acknowledges and agrees that the Released Parties have not made any warranties, guarantees or representations about his/her safety while participating in the Meet and Greet; and (c) warrant and represent that he/she has evaluated the nature, scope, and extent of the risks involved, and freely and voluntarily agree and assume any and all such risks arising out of or connected with his/her participation in the Meet and Greet

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of the Prize awarded in connection with the Contest. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each confirmed winner understands and acknowledges that they may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should their Prize in any way be unsatisfactory.

10. ELIGIBLE SELECTION PROCESS:

Seb Toots (the “Contest Judge”) will judge each eligible Entry submitted and received in accordance with these Rules on the basis of the following weighted criteria:

Criteria Weighting 1. Originality & uniqueness 33% 2. Creativity 33% 3. Composition 24% Total Score Maximum 100%

Each eligible Entry will be given a score (the “ Score ”) by the Contest Judge. Odds of being selected as the eligible winner depend on the number and calibre of eligible Entries submitted and received in accordance with these Rules. The eligible entrant associated with the top Entry based on Score (as determined by the Contest Judge, in his sole and absolute discretion) will be selected as the eligible winner. In the event of a tie between two or more eligible Entries based on Score, the eligible entrant associated with the eligible Entry – from amongst all such eligible Entries that are tied – with the highest score on Criteria 1 (followed in the event of a further tie by Criteria 2, then Criteria 3) will be selected as the eligible winner. In the event of an exact tie based on all criteria, a new panel of judges will be appointed by the Sponsor to break the tie in accordance with the preceding procedure. Judging is scheduled to be completed on or about Dec 16th 2022 (the “ Selection Date ”). If for any reason whatsoever, no eligible Entries are received in accordance with these Rules, then there will be no winner.

11. NOTIFICATION PROCESS:

The Sponsor or its designated representative will make a minimum of three (3) attempts to contact the eligible winner (using the information provided) within three (3) business days of the Selection Date. If the eligible winner cannot be contacted as outlined above, or if there is a return of any notification as undeliverable; then such eligible winner may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be disqualified (and, if disqualified, will forfeit all rights to be a winner) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to select an alternate eligible winner based on the next highest Score received in accordance with Rule 10 (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to the eligible entrant associated with such newly selected eligible Entry that has been selected as an eligible winner).

12. CONFIRMATION PROCESS:

NO ONE IS A WINNER UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS A WINNER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES. BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS THE CONFIRMED WINNER, the eligible entrant associated with the eligible Entry that has been selected as the eligible winner will be required to sign and return within five (5) business days of notification the Sponsor’s declaration and release form, which (among other things): (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Contest and their participation therein; (iii) assigns all intellectual property, including copyright, in and to the Entry Materials in favour of the Sponsor; (iv) agrees to indemnify the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from use of the Entry Materials including, without limitation, any claim that the Entry Materials infringe a proprietary interest of any third party; and (v) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, city and province/territory of residence, voice, statements about the Contest and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If the eligible entrant associated with an eligible Entry that has been selected as an eligible winner: (a) fails to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; (b) cannot be (or is unwilling to be) a winner for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then such eligible entrant will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to be a winner) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to select an alternate eligible winner based on the next highest Score received in accordance with Rule 10 (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to the eligible entrant associated with such newly selected eligible Entry that has been selected as an eligible winner).

13. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws. The decisions of the Sponsor with respect to all aspects of this Contest are final and binding on eligible entrants without right of appeal. ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

The Released Parties will not be liable for: (i) any failure of any website or any platform during the Contest; (ii) any technical malfunction or other problems of any nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, those relating to the telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; (iii) the failure of any Entry, Entry Materials, or other information to be received, captured or recorded for any reason whatsoever, including, but not limited to, technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; (iv) any injury or damage to an eligible entrant’s or any other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in the Contest; (v) anyone being incorrectly and/or mistakenly identified as a winner or eligible winner; and/or (vi) any combination of the above.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “ Régie ”) in Quebec, to withdraw, amend or suspend this Contest (or to amend these Rules) in any way, in the event of any cause beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Contest as contemplated by these Rules, including, without limitation, any error, problem, computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or failure of any kind whatsoever. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest in any way (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor, with the consent of the Régie, reserves the right to cancel, amend or suspend this Contest, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever.

By entering this Contest, each entrant expressly consents to the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives, storing, sharing and using the personal information submitted for the purpose of administering the Contest and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy (available at: https://policies.redbull.com/policies/RedBull.com_Canada/201805280257/en_CA/privacy.html ). This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other Contest mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by any eligible entrant, Entry, Entry Materials and/or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Contest as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest-related materials, including, but not limited to: point of sale, television, print or online advertising and/or any instructions or interpretations of these Rules given by any representative of the Sponsor; the terms and conditions of these Rules shall prevail, govern and control to the fullest extent permitted by law. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.