Sébastien Toutant snowboarding on top of one of the features of his obstacle course at Ski La Reserve in Quebec.
Snowboarding

Sébastien Toutant: The Obstacle Course

Watch Sébastien Toutant’s creativity on full display as he takes on a challenging obstacle course from the gym to the mountain.
By Kelly Denison
2 min readPublished on

Snowboarder and Quebec-native Sébastien Toutant is known for his contest prowess, winning gold medals at Dew Tour, X Games, and most notably becoming an Olympic champion in 2018.
So, what makes Seb’s contest runs so good? Simply put, his creativity when crafting his runs.
Looking back at the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, Olympic gold medallist Sébastien Toutant, aka Seb Toots, started creating and completing complex obstacle courses in his apartment and at the gym. Fun, but extremely challenging obstacle courses that included everything from balancing on kitchen furniture to bouncing from Bosu ball to foam roller while juggling.
What’s more, every course usually ended with his signature no-look mini-basketball shot. Although Seb hasn’t disclosed how many attempts it took to complete each course, knowing him, he probably did it in the first couple of tries.
As the social media world quickly noticed his incredible creativity and athleticism, Seb took the unique concept of his challenging home obstacle courses to the mountain – his real home. It was time for him to make the course bigger, one that he could challenge himself with on a snowboard. When it comes to Seb and snowboarding, that means a lot bigger.
Sébastien Toutant mid-air during his snowboarding obstacle course
Sébastien Toutant catches some air
Sébastien Toutant standing at the bottom of a set of steps before jumping up onto them as part of his obstacle course at Ski La Reserve in Quebec.
Sébastien Toutant jumps up staircase
Sébastien Toutant and his obstacle course support team watch recorded footage
Sébastien Toutant and his obstacle course team
Sébastien Toutant poses for a photo while sitting on a giant ball that is a feature of his obstacle course.
Sébastien Toutant smiles for photo
Sébastien Toutant bounces off a trampoline
Sébastien Toutant basketball trickshot
Sébastien Toutant gets ready to hit a rail
With Quebec's Ski La Reserve as the canvas, Seb designed a 22-feature top-to-bottom obstacle course that wound down the mountain, through the lodge, and ended with a signature trickshot at the bottom, mimicking the courses Seb has conquered at home.

Snowboarding