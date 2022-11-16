Sébastien Toutant: The Obstacle Course

is known for his contest prowess, winning gold medals at Dew Tour, X Games, and most notably becoming an Olympic champion in 2018.

Looking back at the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, Olympic gold medallist Sébastien Toutant, aka Seb Toots, started creating and completing complex obstacle courses in his apartment and at the gym. Fun, but extremely challenging obstacle courses that included everything from balancing on kitchen furniture to bouncing from Bosu ball to foam roller while juggling.

Looking back at the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, Olympic gold medallist Sébastien Toutant, aka Seb Toots, started creating and completing complex obstacle courses in his apartment and at the gym. Fun, but extremely challenging obstacle courses that included everything from balancing on kitchen furniture to bouncing from Bosu ball to foam roller while juggling.

Looking back at the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, Olympic gold medallist Sébastien Toutant, aka Seb Toots, started creating and completing complex obstacle courses in his apartment and at the gym. Fun, but extremely challenging obstacle courses that included everything from balancing on kitchen furniture to bouncing from Bosu ball to foam roller while juggling.

What’s more, every course usually ended with his signature no-look mini-basketball shot. Although Seb hasn’t disclosed how many attempts it took to complete each course, knowing him, he probably did it in the first couple of tries.

What’s more, every course usually ended with his signature no-look mini-basketball shot. Although Seb hasn’t disclosed how many attempts it took to complete each course, knowing him, he probably did it in the first couple of tries.

What’s more, every course usually ended with his signature no-look mini-basketball shot. Although Seb hasn’t disclosed how many attempts it took to complete each course, knowing him, he probably did it in the first couple of tries.