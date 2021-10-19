How to rule the ring at Red Bull Ring Masters

Red Bull Ring Masters is now in session! Currently in the time attack portion, there will be a new track each week for drivers to challenge with their fastest times. Head over to the official event page to learn more, and join the Red Bull Canada discord to be part of the conversation.

Here comes your chance to lay claim to victory lane. Red Bull Ring Masters is a new competition for Canadian sim racers being run through iRacing. With three weeks of qualifiers over three separate courses, qualifying for the finals and finding out who’s the fastest in Canada is going to be tough. We asked Red Bull Racing Esports driver, Sebastian Job, what he thinks about the event and what will be key to securing a finals berth.

“Once I got past that stage of just kind of racing for fun, the competition at the top level was quite insane. When I grew up, it was always like the biggest names in sim racing were doing iRacing,” says Job about why iRacing is the platform to be on for any aspiring digital driver.

“It’s also the physics. They're not perfect, but in terms of how I drive, they feel the most natural to me. I think the driving style you can take from iracing is probably the most applicable in the real car.”

As a leader in PC sim racing, iRacing has established itself as a go-to platform for competitive experiences. iRacing organizes, hosts and officiates online racing on virtual tracks all around the world. Red Bull Ring Masters is the latest in the series of top level competitions, but circuit be in GT3 cars exclusively.

What’s in store at Red Bull Ring Masters?

Red Bull Ring Masters, through its choice of courses and class, are going to offer a unique challenge. Using Cup Grand Touring Cars needs a slightly different touch from racers looking to take on the three qualifier courses: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and Red Bull Ring. The format will be Time Attack across all three weeks of qualification, drivers need only worry about hitting their runs perfectly without distraction.

“Even though the cars have ABS, you don't actually want to use it. Instead of braking 100% you could brake, let's say maybe 80%, to stop the ABS kicking in,” says Job, who is a little familiar with the class of car considering he won the 2020 Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup.

“With the way it's modeled in iRacing, if you brake more, the ABS causes the tire to overheat a little bit and that can cause a little bit of understeer when you turn in. This is marginal, but it will make a difference.”

Brake management will be the name of the game at Red Bull Ring Masters as some of the courses, especially when it comes to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and its hefty curbs. To post the best time attack results, drivers can’t shy away from curbs by going around them. Knowing what you’re doing with your breaks as you attack the more troublesome corners is going to save you a ton of precious seconds.

“One of the tricks that I found is: you can use the throttle to lift the car as you're about to approach the curb. For example, in the final corner [on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve] there are two massive sausage curbs. I wouldn't even call them sausage curbs, just two massive curbs. As I go into the first one, I give a sharp increase of throttle to lift the nose a bit and that just makes the way the car mounts the curb a little bit smoother. In between the two curbs, you have to keep a bit of throttle on to keep the nose up. If you completely come off the throttle, the car is just going to bottom out on that curb and you're going to get pushed into the wall,” says Job.

How to practice for Red Bull Ring Masters

The qualifiers are a hurdle in their own right, but they’re not the only thing Red Bull Ring Masters drivers will need to be cognizant of. Once qualifying, Canada’s fastest sim racers will have a knockout round full of sprints followed by a live final featuring, you guessed it, more sprints. There are a ton of kilometres to cover, so how you practice is going to say a lot about how you do.

“One thing that helped me, especially in iRacing more than in other games, is to do lots of stints. I mean driving with a full tank and for an hour straight with no stops. Not doing qualifying runs, but just doing lap after lap after lap on race fuel,” says Job, who believes stints to be the most time-efficient way to practice.

“You get the most laps. You don't have to do a slow out lap or reset to the pits. You're just driving for an hour, you're learning every single time you go through the corner and you can think, ‘Okay, one and a half minutes ago, I went through this corner, how did it go? How can I adjust it this time?’”

By having stint practice sessions, you get quick consistent feedback that’ll help you plot your time attack runs, but you’re also preparing to endure the sprint races during the later half of the competition. The knockout round and finals will depend on drivers’ abilities to complete as many laps as possible in a 40 minute time frame. You’ll be in a different mindstate after 10 minutes of driving than after 30 minutes, so make sure that’s at the top of mind.

“I'd say the main advice is to surround yourself with people better than you, do lots of stints and, unfortunately, put in lots of practice. That’s the truth, as boring as it is, it is the reality. You only get better with practice,” says Job.

What will be the biggest challenge?

The entire event is meant to test drivers, and everyone will have different aspects of courses they’ll need to prepare for. Whether it’s the massive curbs at Gilles Villneuve, or the elevation at Red Bull Ring, those with ‘one size fits all’ strategies need not apply. For Sebastian Job, the things to look out for on each course are:

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Massive curbs

The final chicane

"It's a matter of who can figure out how to handle these curbs the best. You don't really want to drive around them if you can avoid it," -- Sebastian Job

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Short track

Moss corner

Commitment based corners

"For Moss corner, leading onto the back straight, it's very tricky but you can brake very hard because of the way it is with the dipping. There's a lot of time to be gained there if you can set up your exit properly," -- Sebastian Job

Red Bull Ring

Changing elevation

Tough, but necessary, to be precise

"The last two corners are where the time can really be gained because you're throwing it in and it's such a high speed track. Really tricky to be precise but I think it's a track where precision is key. It's very easy to overshoot the corners and run wild with how up and down hill [Red Bull Ring] is," -- Sebastian Job

Any other tips?

Victory is never guaranteed. To come out on top in Red Bull Ring Masters is going to take a little more than just some natural skill behind the wheel. In fact, it’s what you’re doing without the wheel that can make or break your run in some cases.

“Something interesting to me is, when people are talking about where they look while driving, a lot of advice is given like ‘look ahead of the corner’ and all that. You know, they say F1 drivers are looking to the exit of the corner, or past the apex but, for me at least personally, I'm always looking for my breaking points,” says Job about how having a game plan for where your eyes will be ahead of race time can pay dividends. To effectively use this, you’ll want to find things you can easily see from multiple points on a track.

“I think it's key to find breaking points or breaking references. Be it a tree, the braking markers, a random line on the track, or even a little dent in the white line at the edge, as I try to avoid using shadows. It's very easy to use shadows because there are so many of them and they're brilliant for bright markers. But the problem is, if you use a shadow as your brain marker, you load into a race and the time of day is different, and suddenly your brake markers have disappeared.”

The word of this series will be consistency, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of things like pre-planning brake points. Between time attack and sprint races, there won’t be too many opportunities to pull wild ‘heat of the moment’ moves. With some planning and practice, you’ll be ready to rule the ring.