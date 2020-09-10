MTB2 min

See Simon Andreassen turn the forest into an infrared MTB adventure

One of the world’s most talented cross-country mountain bikers took a unique trip to Rude Skov in Denmark. Watch, as his riding turns the forest infrared, in this unique and quite stunning MTB edit.
By Camilla HenriksenPublished on
Simon Andreassen is used to making a playground from the beautiful Danish forests. In his latest edit, In the Zone, it becomes apparent how everything around him changes when he pedals his way into his very own – and quite extraordinary – zone.
Andreassen is climbing his way to the top of the mountain bike ladder at the moment and in his very first season as a senior rider he's proving himself to be one of the top talents to watch. And in this infrared setting he takes mountain biking to a whole other level. But how did these special surroundings come about?
An image of MTB rider Simon Andreassen riding in Rude Skov, Denmark, in front of an infrared background for his In The Zone video.
Simon Andreassen on his bike during a photoshoot in Rude Skov just north of Copenhagen, Denmark on July 13, 2020.
Simon Andreassen on his bike during a photoshoot in Rude Skov, just north of Copenhagen, Denmark on July 13, 2020.
Simon Andreassen on his bike during a photoshoot in Rude Skov, just north of Copenhagen, Denmark on July 13, 2020.
Simon Andreassen on his bike during a photoshoot in Rude Skov, just north of Copenhagen, Denmark on July 13, 2020.
Esben Zøllner's images capture the stunning infrared backdrop
© Esben Zøllner Olesen / Red Bull Content Pool
01/05
The idea was developed through inspiration from the legendary photo journalist Richard Mosse, who already has a very special photo series from Congo under his belt. The infrared setting is normally only used in still photos, but it's now been utilised in a video in this world premiere of an infrared MTB edit.
I always find a special place in my mind when I really have to perform. I think this video that shows the infrared world inside the forest is a great way to show how we athletes have a different mindset when we push it to the max
Simon Andreassen poses for a portrait during UCI XC World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 26, 2019.
Simon Andreassen
Cyclocross
The photos are by Esben Zøllner and the video is directed by Toke Blicher Møller.