See Simon Andreassen turn the forest into an infrared MTB adventure
One of the world’s most talented cross-country mountain bikers took a unique trip to Rude Skov in Denmark. Watch, as his riding turns the forest infrared, in this unique and quite stunning MTB edit.
Simon Andreassen is used to making a playground from the beautiful Danish forests. In his latest edit, In the Zone, it becomes apparent how everything around him changes when he pedals his way into his very own – and quite extraordinary – zone.
Andreassen is climbing his way to the top of the mountain bike ladder at the moment and in his very first season as a senior rider he's proving himself to be one of the top talents to watch. And in this infrared setting he takes mountain biking to a whole other level. But how did these special surroundings come about?
The idea was developed through inspiration from the legendary photo journalist Richard Mosse, who already has a very special photo series from Congo under his belt. The infrared setting is normally only used in still photos, but it's now been utilised in a video in this world premiere of an infrared MTB edit.
I always find a special place in my mind when I really have to perform. I think this video that shows the infrared world inside the forest is a great way to show how we athletes have a different mindset when we push it to the max
The photos are by Esben Zøllner and the video is directed by Toke Blicher Møller.