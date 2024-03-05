Skiing British Columbia: Top 7 Destinations to Visit

British Columbia is often one of the first destinations that comes to mind when you think about skiing in Canada. And why wouldn’t it? It’s settled into the beating heart of the Canadian Rocky Mountains and offers a wide array of unparalleled destinations for skiers of every level. The combination of incredible powder conditions, awe-inspiring landscapes, and world-class ski resorts gives enthusiasts everything they could possibly want, and then some.

But it can be even more than what you find on the slopes. Beyond the pristine ski conditions, the quality of hospitality and an unmatched aprés ski scene create an enhanced experience you’ll never forget. From the world-renowned Whistler Blackcomb, to Revelstoke, to Sun Peaks, and many other destinations in between, there’s no shortage of options for an unforgettable winter escape.

To help narrow it all down, we chatted with Red Bull athlete Logan Pehota and got some insights into the top destinations you need to visit when skiing British Columbia.

01 Whistler Blackcomb

Nestled in the breathtaking Canadian Rockies, Whistler Blackcomb is a premier destination for winter enthusiasts worldwide. With expansive terrain, breathtaking alpine scenery, and high-quality amenities, the resort is a combination of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains, making it the largest ski area in North America.

The legendary powder makes for prime skiing conditions to carve all season long, with an average annual snowfall of over 11 metres, over 8,000 acres of skiable terrain, and a combined total of 200 marked runs, meaning there’s plenty of space and variety no matter what you’re looking for.

Whistler Blackcomb was my home resort for 25 years and will always have a spot in my heart. Logan Pehota

Whistler Blackcomb caters to every skill level and combines incredible ski conditions with a vibrant village atmosphere, where you can relax in cozy lodges, indulge in mouthwatering cuisine, and take part in the lively aprés ski scene. The ski season typically runs from late November to late April, meaning you’ll have a wide window of time to get your runs in. The unparalleled skiing and snowboarding experiences make it a must-visit destination.

Average annual snowfall of over 11 metres

8,171 acres of skiable terrain

200 marked runs

Open from late November to late April

02 Panorama Mountain Resort

Emerging as a favourite winter destination year after year, Panorama Mountain Resort combines stunning mountain scenery, diverse terrain, and a killer atmosphere. It’s situated in the Purcell Mountains and gets an average annual snowfall of roughly 5 metres, providing pristine conditions for skiing and snowboarding across its almost 3,000 acres of skiable terrain.

Panorama offers a well-rounded experience for everyone from beginners to experts with over 120 marked runs and the season usually opens in December and runs through to April, giving lots of time to shred. The elevation of the mountain is slightly lower compared to other resorts, which means there can be milder temperatures. Yet, the diverse terrain, picturesque landscapes, and wide range of skiing opportunities make it another destination in BC you need to visit.

Average annual snowfall of 5 metres

2,975 acres of skiable terrain

135 marked runs

Open from December to April

03 Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Settled in the Selkirk Mountains, skiers and snowboarders from around the world flock to Revelstoke for its unparalleled offerings, including an impressive average annual snowfall of around 12 metres. But even with its growing popularity, Revelstoke typically has smaller crowds compared to other ski resorts, making it a great option to get as many runs in as you can.

Revelstoke is my new home mountain and I’m just starting to get the hang of the terrain and what I’ve seen so far is so sick. Logan Pehota

The powder expands over 3,000 acres of terrain and 69 designated runs. It’s home to North America’s highest lift-serviced vertical, which creates an adrenaline-pumping experience with 1,713 metres of descent. The season usually runs from December to April, where skiers can revel in steep slopes, extensive glades, and abundant snowfall.

Logan also added, "Plus, the lines are nothing compared to Whistler and you don’t have to worry about the freezing level rising high like the coastal mountains."

Average annual snowfall of 12 metres

3,121 acres of skiable terrain

69 marked runs

Open from December to April

04 Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks Resort offers a unique skiing experience for every skill level and includes an extensive network of impeccably groomed slopes in the heart of the BC wilderness. Located just outside of Kamloops, its popularity is continuing to rise among skiers with an average annual snowfall of over 6 metres and over 4,000 acres of skiable terrain.

The ski season runs from November to April and includes 137 marked runs, making for a well-rounded winter experience. When you’re finished shredding for the day, you can unwind in the charming village full of boutique shops, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment options.

Average annual snowfall of over 6 metres

4,270 acres of skiable terrain

137 marked runs

Open from November to April

05 Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

If you want to lose yourself in an abundance of fresh, fluffy snow that blankets the slopes, then Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is another great option in BC. The season opens in early December with an average annual snowfall of over 7 metres and runs all the way through to April when the snow begins to melt away.

Kicking Horse is another underrated resort that has some of the craziest inbound terrain I’ve seen. Logan Pehota

It’s a perfect option for everyone from beginners to experts with 128 runs full of heart-pounding steeps and chutes. With a variety of slopes and trails spread across almost 3,500 acres, you’ll have no problem finding the right playground for your ski or snowboard.

Average annual snowfall of over 7 metres

3,486 acres of skiable terrain

128 marked runs

Open from December to April

06 Fernie Alpine Resort

Like many ski resorts in BC, Fernie Alpine Resort is snuggled into the Canadian Rockies, meaning visitors will no doubt be invited by a landscape of breathtaking beauty and diverse terrain. The resort sees annual snowfall averaging just over 9 metres and offers some of the deepest powder conditions on the continent.

You can shred over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain full of gentle slopes to challenging gales to steep descents with 142 marked runs. It’s open from the beginning of December to mid-April, as soon as the snow begins to recede. It’s the perfect combination of deep powder, stunning natural landscapes, and thrilling terrain.

Average annual snowfall of over 9 metres

2,504 acres of skiable terrain

142 marked runs

Open from December to April

07 SilverStar Mountain Resort

Another destination that has almost everything for an unforgettable ski adventure, SilverStar Mountain Resort has endless opportunities for exploration. The area has an average snowfall of over 7 metres, delivering some of the finest powder conditions in the entire region. There are a wide range of slopes and trails spread across 3,200 acres.

This is a fun mountain. It doesn’t have the crazy big cliffs or drops (that I know of) but if you get out on a powder day you’re guaranteed to have a good time! Logan Pehota

SilverStar features 132 runs that wind through pristine forests that are shadowed by mountain peaks all around you. The resort opens its slopes in December and runs through to the end of April, offering a nice window for every skill level to shred and carve.

Average annual snowfall of over 7 metres

3,282 acres of skiable terrain

132 marked runs

Open from December to April

The options for skiing BC are limitless

With no shortage of incredible ski destinations to visit in BC, the hardest part might be choosing where to go. But no matter where you end up, you’ll no doubt find the adventure you’re looking for, or maybe one you didn’t know was coming.

Logan recommends just getting out there and doing it and maybe even renting an RV to take the thrill up a notch, saying “Rent an RV and just drive around British Columbia. If you have any backcountry skills and know how to be safe then the options to ski are limitless!”

