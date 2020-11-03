There aren’t many skiers who put their gear through the ringer like Logan Pehota. Raised by legendary freeskier

, Logan’s knowledge and get-after-it mentality in the mountains is surpassed by few, meaning each and every year he pushes his gear to the limit. Whether it’s hunting big mountain lines in the Pemberton backcountry on his snowmobile, ripping resorts laps at Whistler Blackcomb, or dropping into competition venues around the world, Pehota needs gear that performs at the absolute highest level. Wondering what fits the bill? We’ve got the beta.