Kit Check: Logan Pehota
Looking for uncompromised performance in the harshest conditions? Nobody puts their gear to the test like Logan. We checked in with the Coast Mountain charger to see what he’s rocking this season.
There aren’t many skiers who put their gear through the ringer like Logan Pehota. Raised by legendary freeskier Eric Pehota, Logan’s knowledge and get-after-it mentality in the mountains is surpassed by few, meaning each and every year he pushes his gear to the limit. Whether it’s hunting big mountain lines in the Pemberton backcountry on his snowmobile, ripping resorts laps at Whistler Blackcomb, or dropping into competition venues around the world, Pehota needs gear that performs at the absolute highest level. Wondering what fits the bill? We’ve got the beta.
Skis
From the notorious Blackops lineup, Rossignol’s hardest charging ski is stiff enough to charge big mountain lines, light enough to climb up those lines, and still leaves room for playfulness in all types of terrain.
Bindings
Din: 18
There’s no alpine binding that gives skiers more comfort, stability and responsiveness—just what Pehota needs when his life relies on holding an edge.
Boots
Accessing big mountain lines requires hard work and creativity—Rossignol’s most versatile alpine boot offers Pehota unmatched downhill performance, and uphill features to get Pehota where he needs to be.
Poles
Leki Spitfire 3D (110cm)
A high-performance pole with Leki’s trigger system to avoid skiers thumb during the inevitable bails of a big mountain rider? Yes, please.
Helmet
When you’re pushing the limits of what’s possible on two planks, it’s only right that you have high-level protection.
Goggles
Oakley’s frameless design serves up no blind spots and good looks in the biggest frame possible for the Pehota, with a Prizm lense for adaptability in all conditions.
Jacket
Breathability, warmth, and style—what you need when you’re hiking up, sending it on the way down, and getting filmed every step of the way.
Mid-layer
Temperatures can swing drastically in the harsh environments of Canada’s coast range. Having a versatile, easy to pack mid-layer is crucial.
Base-layer
Moisture-wicking, breathable, and versatile, the baselayer is the foundation of it all—without a quality piece underneath, the entire kit can collapse—not an option for the young charger when he’s out for the day.
Pants
Whether it’s boot-packing up a steep line, sledding through deep powder, or sitting on the chairlift on a cold day, a pair of pants that is durable and stands up to the changing conditions of the Coast Mountains is vital.
Gloves
Waterproof, windproof, durable, and most important, the Leki Xplore offers plenty of dexterity for any on-mountain fixes Pehota might need to handle.
Backpack
When you’re pushing the limits like Pehota, it’s important to have a safety blanket. On top of a lifetime of exploration and constant education, the Thule Upslope keeps Pehota safe for when things go wrong in the mountains.
Sunglasses
Maximum protection for long days in the mountains, and maybe even some protection from the wind if you choose to use them on the down.