Growing up in Banff under the tutelage of a mix of mountain guides and national team ski racers, to everyone’s surprise Tatum Monod didn’t dive headfirst into skiing until the age of 12. As if to make up for lost time, she’s used her unique mix of skills to catapult herself to the forefront of the ski world in the past few years, charging big mountain lines like few others do and even becoming the first woman ever to do a double backflip on skis in the backcountry. To excel in the heavy conditions, Monod relies heavily on her gear, which is why we sat down with the Pemberton local to get the scoop on what works.

Skis

Rossignol Rallybird TI , 178 cm

From hard-pack to secret stash, the Rallybird TI from Rossignol blends freestyle performance, plenty of float, and sidecut that can arc a turn with the best of ‘em making it the most versatile ski in Rossignol’s line. A perfect fit for the do-it-all skier like Monod.

Boots

A ski-racer-stiff boot with adaptability for touring and shredding every last bit of snow on the mountain, in the backcountry, and beyond. The All Track works with traditional alpine bindings as well as touring bindings, making it Tatum’s go to no matter what she’s riding that day.

Womens All Track Elite 120 Rossignol © Rossignol

Poles

Adjustable and adaptable for the up, ready to charge on the way down. The Freeride Pro Poles are packed with as many features as a pole can handle with multi-grip options for when things get real, and quick-release straps in case of a fall or an avalanche—just what Monod needs when she’s going big.

Jacket

Packed with features and built with the highest quality materials out there, the Sentinel LT is just what Tatum needs whether she’s out for long days on the snowmobile, filming big mountain lines, waiting out weather windows, or just ripping the resort.

Tatum Monod throwing it back in the BC backcountry © Mason Mashon

Baselayer

A midweight base layer that’s warm up to stand up to long days in the backcountry, but still keeps its cool when things get spicy— which seems to happen all too often for Monod.

Arc’Teryx Rho AR Bottom © Arc'teryx

Pants

Lightweight, waterproof, and stylish, the Sentinel bibs are a must-have for any backcountry enthusiast. Unmatched freedom of movement for all types twisting and flipping Monod can dream up, and the quintessential protection that bibs offer. You won’t often catch Monod outside the house without her bibs in the winter months, and that’s no mistake.

For long days on the sled, Monod needs gear that performs and keeps her dry © Mason Mashon

Backpack

A good pack is your best friend and a lifeline in the backcountry, so having one with all the right features is absolutely necessary for Monod. The SK 32 from Arc’teryx keeps it simple but ticks all the boxes with a spot for your skis, plenty of space for food, water, and of course, rescue essentials if things go sideways.

Arc’Teryx SK 32 Backpack © Arc'teryx

A ski day staple

Whether it’s hot soup in the middle of a long day in the backcountry or the perfect vessel for a little bit of slopeside apres , the versatile Rambler is a can’t-leave-the-house-without-it item for plenty of reasons. The best part? It’s stainless steel, so Monod knows it’s fit to stand the test of time.

Yeti Rambler 769ML Bottle With Chug Cap © YETI