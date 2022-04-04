Relive all the action from Red Bull Sledhammers 2022

When Joseph-Armand Bombardier assembled the first-ever official snowmobile in 1935, he had no idea what he was kickstarting. If he were alive today, all he would have had to do was travel just a few hours from his hometown of Valcourt, Quebec — the birthplace of modern snowmobiling — to see snowmobile progression in its highest form.

Since his childhood invention and subsequent innovations, snowmobiles have gone from utility, to performance, and beyond. Now, as we approach the 100 year mark since his initial invention, Québec is still leading the way in the world of snowmobile progression. Only 2.5 hours from Bombardier’s backyard, Red Bull Sledhammers raised the bar, yet again.

On April 2nd, snowmobile racers descended on Ski La Reserve, Québec, for the return of a one-of-a-kind competition that’s been on hiatus since 2018.

An epic collision between a hill-climb and slopestyle competition, Red Bull Sledhammers is one of those things you kind of just need to see to believe. Imagine the lovechild of Jackson Hole’s famed hill-climb event with an X-Games course, but ridden in reverse. Having a hard time imagining it? We don’t blame you. This is what it looked like.

The Red Bull Sledhammers 2022 venue © Joseph Roby The winners: Max Taillefer, Jordan Lebel and Emrick Ares © Dan Mathieu Jordan Lebel jumps sled at Red Bull Sledhammers © Joseph Roby Marc-Hugo Lavoie boosting © Dan Mathieu Max Taillefer and Jordan Lebel head to head © Joseph Roby

01 What happened at Red Bull Sledhammers 2022?

The third edition of Red Bull Sledhammers didn’t disappoint. The event saw over 30 riders ascend an innovative course loaded with mandatory gaps and creative features in front of lively crowd.

In a hard fought battle, Québec’s Max Taillefer boosted up the course to claim the pro category championship over Jordan Lebel. While Valcourt native Emrick Arès snagged third.

The winners: Max Taillefer, Jordan Lebel and Emrick Ares © Dan Mathieu

02 Why was the track so special?

The invitation-only event will feature thirty-two pro riders pitted against each other, but mostly against the course: a 100 vertical meter climb that packs in 10 features. As if traveling uphill at full pin wasn’t enough, Sledhammers throws a dizzying combination at the riders on their way up the course, hurling at them banked turns, bridges, gap jumps, transfer, and rollers. And riders aren’t just doing it hoping they finish, they have to beat their opponent to make it to the next round.

The Red Bull Sledhammers 2022 venue © Joseph Roby

What are the rules?

With two tracks climbing up the mountain, each rider had an attempt on each for qualifying. After that, it was do or die. The 32 riders were be split into two groups based on qualifying times, then pitted against each other in a single elimination bracket until the last rider is standing with the first place prize of $5000 CAD.

03 Who was racing?

This year’s race list was stacked. Riders like 2019 winner William St-Laurent out of St-Bruno Lac St-Jean, as well as local rider from nearby Laval, Quebec, Maxime Taillefert (who’s competed alongside his brother, Simon) went head-to-head in an all-out dual.

What's all the hype about?

Not only does Red Bull Sledhammers host an innovative course and unique format, the championship crown is anyones game. With a course full of surprises, it’s a game of adaptability, and the rider who is ready for anything is the rider who will be the last man standing.

Marc-Hugo Lavoie boosting © Dan Mathieu

Learn more about Québec's snowmobile legacy in Révolution de Braaap a Zap in the player below:

15 min Révolution de Braaap a Zap Explore the uniquely-Canadian evolution of the snowmobile.