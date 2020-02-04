Alaska

Snowboarding Alaska has long been considered the holy grail of freeriding. The mountains of Alaska are unique in terms of sheer scale, steepness, and variety, and it’s for this reason that it’s on so many rider’s bucket lists. With terrain that’s renowned for challenging the best riders in the world, you might be wondering if it’s within reach for you. We checked in with snowboarder Craig McMorris following his inaugural trip to ride AK filming for Brothers McMorris . His crew included his brother Mark McMorris and Travis Rice , a snowboarder regarded as one of the most accomplished (and creative) Alaska riders of all time.

Below, Craig shares his five tips gleaned from this extended film trip, including the importance of choosing the best home base, using safety gear that can improve your odds, and overcoming the challenges of scoping big AK lines. The reward for such a well-planned trip? Dropping into 5,500 vertical foot runs, riding through a natural arch, and learning firsthand from more experienced AK riders to build up his knowledge for a return trip - sooner than later, he hopes!

1. Prepare to learn

Craig spent as much time on his snowboard as possible ahead of his first Alaska trip. Once there, he jokes, “It’s pretty simple, literally everything Travis does, just do that.” In other words, experience counts when it comes to riding Alaska, which is why it’s a standard practice across the heliskiing industry to provide an experienced guide for all outings. The guides have an in-depth familiarity with the snowpack, and they know the terrain better than anyone - the more time you spend with these mountain guides, the more you’ll learn.

2. Safety first

Mark, Craig and Travis practice safety drills before they head out © @radioshackvancouver

The standard backcountry gear is mandatory for riding Alaska - including a shovel, probe, and avalanche beacon. Before heading out, the crew practice drills with their gear to make sure they’re dialed. In addition, everyone wears a harness in the event a crevasse rescue is needed, and they ride with ABS Airbags, which are inflatable backpacks designed to keep the rider on the surface in the event of an avalanche. Finally, communication is essential in this huge landscape, everyone is in contact via walkie-talkie. All great tools to ensure that the odds are in your favor in Alaska.

3. Scoping lines can be challenging

Not only are the lines bigger than what you ride back home, but you don’t have as much time to scout them. Craig makes the comparison between sledding in Whistler, where you can really get “amongst” a line and scope it out, versus getting a couple passes in a helicopter. Taking photos becomes really important. Once at the top of the line Craig referenced the photos on his phone to analyze and memorize his run, looking for landmarks and points where he’d need to gain speed or slow down.

4. Anticipate being "storm stayed"

Craig kills some time playing hockey while they wait for clear skies © @radioshackvancouver

Helicopters only fly in clear skies, and in Alaska, those clear days can be few and far apart. This is where a good home base becomes more important than you might anticipate. The setup at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge , located in the wilderness outside of Anchorage, took a lot of the pain out of down days. The crew played hockey, stretched and worked out in the gym, and also enjoyed some of what Craig claims were the best meals of his life. When planning your trip, anticipate being “storm stayed” and what that means for your discomfort tolerance.

5. Layer on the learning

This first trip to Alaska taught Craig patience and a continued quest for knowledge. He points to the apparent simple ease at which Travis Rice operates in Alaska as indicative of the value of experience. The more time you spend out there the smarter you'll become and the more successful you will be.