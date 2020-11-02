It’s tough to define a rider like Craig McMorris. To say he leaps between disciplines in the snowboard world would be an understatement, as the Saskatchewan-raised ripper somehow manages to fit three careers into one: he’s one of the top urban snowboarders with multiple appearance in X-Games real snow, he’s a growing presence in the freeride world after dropping ‘We Tried’ in 2018, and he balances it all with appearances as an X Games host and much more.

Leading a life like Craig’s is the equivalent to listening to a podcast at 3x speed on a cold winter day in Saskatchewan. And for Craig to weather the storm, having the right gear is a game-changer.

Board

Burton Process Camber, 157 © Burton Snowboards

Specs:

Stance Front: 12˚, Back: 9˚

Stance Width: 18”

If Craig McMorris were a snowboard, he’d be the Burton Process. With traditional camber underfoot, the process is soft enough at the tip and tail to get playful in the streets, but can still handle bigger terrain when it needs to.

Bindings

Check out Craig McMorris' Burton Malavita bindings © Travis Persaud

Falling right square in the middle of the stiffness spectrum in Burton’s binding lineup, the Malavita does a little bit of everything — just like Craig.

Boots

Burton SLX Snowboard Boot © Burton Snowboards

Burton’s highest performance boot is packed with technology from the insole to the lacing system, and to add the icing to the cake, it’s Burton’s lightest boot in their lineup.

Goggles

Craig McMorris (left) rocking his Oakley Flight Deck googles in Aspen © Russell Chai

Riding it all means dealing with changing light conditions, hence the need for Oakley’s top quality Prism lens and their goggle that offers no barriers when it comes to blindspots.

Jacket

Craig McMorris in his Oakley Alpine Shell 3L Gore-Tex Jacket © Mason Mashon

Riding in the streets, you never know what kind of weather you’re going to get. Oakley’s 3L Gore-Tex jacket provides Craig with protection for long days, no matter what the activity.

Pants

Craig McMorris in his Oakley TC Gunn Shell Bib © Travis Persaud

Deep pow, long handrails, having a bib with that much more protection and security makes all the difference.

Base Layer

Breathable, anti-stink technology, and stylish enough to wear to apres after a long day on the hill? Good for a few days before you need to wash it, this Lululemon base layer is just what McMorris needs for a life on the go.

Mitts

Renaissance man, Craig McMorris in his Oakley Factory Winter Mittens © Travis Persaud

Style? Check. Function? Check, check. Water repellent leather, touch screen compatibility, and classic Oakley style, these mitts were made for a renaissance man like McMorris.

Spring Wear Essentials

Craig McMorris in his Oakley TNP Lined Shell Anorak © Travis Persaud

Spring riding is all about ditching the high-tech and prioritizing the looks. And remember what they say — look good, feel good. McMorris gets ahead of the game with this throwback style from Oakley.

Sunglasses

Oakley Pitchmen © Oakley