Take Point With Sojourn and Lead Your Team to Victory in Overwatch 2

Kicking off the reveal to Overwatch 2 was none other than Sojourn, a hero notably from Canada. Ever since Sojourn joined the Overwatch 2 roster, she dominated the meta across all pre launch betas, season 1, and even the beginning of season 2. Sojourn has firmly planted her position as a mainstay in everyone’s nightmares as she excels in completely overwhelming her opponents, single handedly eviscerating teams left, right, and center. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how loaded her kit is. Her Railgun’s alternative fire is able to instantly pick off enemies from long range, and her insane mobility is putting characters like Genji and Tracer to shame.

While most of her kit does revolve around her Railgun, that’s not the only utility she brings to a team. Sojourn comes equipped with a powerful Disruptor Shot that can slow enemies and deal damage over time for anyone caught inside the sphere. On top of that, she can slide and jump incredibly high and far, allowing her to position herself to flank, chase, focus, and get the high ground on her opponents. While Sojourn can be seen as a simple hero, there is no denying her effectiveness and there is still much more to explore.

The Railgun

There are two main character features that revolve around Sojourn’s Railgun gameplay loop. It starts with using the primary fire, a projectile that fires quickly and travels over time towards her targets. As her primary, projectile fire hits its targets, Sojourn builds up an energy charge to fuel her secondary fire. Firing upon barriers and non hero targets such as turrets and placed abilities grants +1 energy and, if Sojourn fires upon a hero she gains +5 energy (+10 energy for critical hits). Additionally, if the hero has armor, it counts for +3.5 energy (+7 energy for critical hits) until they lose said armor.

While Sojourn can use her secondary fire at any energy charge amount, its damage increases with the more energy available in reserve from her primary fire. It’s recommended that Sojourn build up a decent amount of charge before firing her secondary fire. At 100 energy charge, Sojourn can deal upwards of 130 damage and, if it's a headshot, it can reach up to 195 damage.

To some heroes, that’s substantial damage and to others it’s instant death. If Sojourn is receiving a damage boost, receiving a buff, or if the enemy is debuffed, she can potentially deal damage up to 200 with a headshot, widening the range of heroes that can be killed in one shot. However, Sojourn’s energy charge does not sit still forever. It will decay after some time if she’s out of combat, dies, or does not use it for a certain amount of time.

With such lethality coming from Sojourn’s primary and secondary fire alone, it’s no wonder she has become a well renowned powerhouse and the highest rated DPS hero in all of Overwatch 2 currently. With the right coordination and teamwork, Sojourn can effectively pick off the enemy from range before they even have a chance to react. What's worse is, should they hide behind barriers or their tank, Sojourn can reliably and quickly gain enough energy charge to pick off their tank, break their shields, and scatter the enemy team as they try to avoid dying so quickly and easily.

Disruptor Shot

Should the enemy try to disperse and attempt to avoid Sojourn’s Railgun shots, she can quickly stop them in their tracks with her Disrupter Shot ability. This ability is an AoE projectile that, once it makes contact with a surface, releases a sphere of energy that snares the enemies caught inside. It slows the enemy’s movement speed by 25% and deals about 50 damage over time up to a total of 200. This ability can potentially completely kill any hero with 200 HP or less, provided they aren’t getting healed. Even then, they are slowed enough to the point where Sojourn would have no difficulty taking care of the remainder of the enemy’s health.

Not only is this ability perfect for Sojourn’s toolkit, it is also good for teamplay. Being able to slow enemies down and coordinate with other ultimates creates opportunities for strategies that involve forcing the enemy team away from objectives. Ultimately, this ability accentuates Sojourn’s playstyle with her railgun by debuffing the enemy’s movement speed, allowing her to have an easier shot as well as damaging them to also allow for a faster, lesser charged shot.

Power Slide

This move is relatively straight forward: Sojourn fires off her rocket legs to slide quickly across the battlefield in any direction she pleases. Sojourn can jump mid-slide and perform a super jump, allowing her to quickly reach high positions, escape sticky situations, or even catch up, chase, and flank the enemy team. While Sojourn slides or jumps, she can simultaneously shoot her Railgun or her Disruptor Shot giving her incredible handling between her animations and abilities. This ability is perfect for Sojourn’s fast paced playstyle and will allow her to reposition herself anyway or anyhow for most situations the team fights will put you in.

Ultimate: Overclock

Sojourn’s Overclock stays true to its name as this ultimate brings out the full potential of her Railgun’s properties. While Overclock is active, Sojourn’s Railgun generates energy charge without her needing to use primary fire. On top of that, her secondary fire shots have the ability to penetrate through enemies as well.

Even if Sojourn’s abilities seem simple, easy, and powerful, they still require strong mechanical skills to be able to reliably and competitively pull off consistently, making her a high-skill ceiling hero that can dominate the pro and high ranking leaderboards, but still be a veritable nightmare for those trying to climb the ladder in competitive play.

Sojourn will always be able to pack a punch and has been ever since she joined the hero roster. She’ll probably be the subject of many highlight plays across the Overwatch League as well as Competitive games watched online for the foreseeable future.