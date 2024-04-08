Pilots fly through rare solar eclipse, creating once-in-a-lifetime photos

Two pilots took full advantage of the longest and most visible eclipse for the U.S. in 100 years.

To celebrate the recent celestial event in North America, Red Bull captured photos to eclipse all others. These once-in-a-lifetime images required aerobatic pilots Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod to fly in tandem a mere four feet apart, 1,500 feet in the sky, while renowned photographers Mason Mashon and Dustin Snipes photographed them from the ground.

Total Solar Eclipse in Sulphur Springs, Texas on April 8, 2024 © Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool

This is one of the hardest photos that I’ve ever tried to capture. Mason Mashon

There is no true analog for a total eclipse for practice and preparation. “Normally, this would be a manageable maneuver. But when you have to fly a few feet wing to wing, navigate the darkness from the eclipse, a flight angle that needs to be perfectly in line with the sun, and only four minutes to take the shot while moving at 180 mph, it makes it incredibly challenging,” said Coleman about the project. “It’s a game of inches - two inches off and we lose the image.”

Capturing the planes amidst the solar eclipse required months of preparation, sorting out details of locations, flight paths, distances, and the means of illuminating a plane in near total darkness. Reflective vinyls were installed on the plane to ensure the wings were visible from the ground.

Mason Mashon photographs Coleman and McLeod during the Total Solar Eclipse © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool Total Solar Eclipse © Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod in Sulphur Springs, Texas © Dustin Snipes / Red Bull Content Pool Kevin Coleman gets in the cockpit before a flight in Sulpher Springs, Texas © Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool Pete McLeod sits in the cockpit before a flight in Sulphur Springs, Texas © Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool Photographers Mason Mashon and Dustin Snipes inspect the plane © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool Luke Aikins and Stan Gray line up Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod as they fly © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool

“This is one of the hardest photos that I’ve ever tried to capture,” said Mashon. “There are known settings to capture an eclipse, but when you need to figure out the height of the planes above ground level to frame and scale them perfectly with the eclipse, during totality, it’s a totally different game.”

To help line up the planes, Red Bull Air Force team member Luke Aikins was the translator on the ground, helping communicate the needed adjustments from the photographers to the pilots in the air.

Check out our recent Instagram post to see a few more captures:

Snipes added “Communication was key throughout this entire shoot. We were constantly discussing what we wanted the final image to look like, and the best way to get the planes in the perfect position to accomplish it.”

This was an opportunity to take advantage of a rare celestial event, and challenge pilots and photographers in new and unexpected ways. “Unlike the high adrenaline and aerobatics I’m used to, this project is all about exact precision and planning”, said McLeod. “It’s all about teamwork to make this happen so it’s been incredible to be a part of.”

Mason Mashon and Dustin Snipes work with Luke Aikins to map out their plan © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool