Official Rules for Red Bull Solo Q 2023

THIS TOURNAMENT IS OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF CANADA ONLY

01 QUICK RULES

Every participant must be a resident for at least 6 months, of Canada

The national qualifier tournament is played Online (except for Qualifier #5) as a 1v1 on Howling Abyss. Qualifier #5 will be played live at the Red Bull Gaming Hub at Toronto Metropolitan University on March 31, 2023.

Everyone who is eligible may participate in each of the qualifiers in the Qualifier Stage.

Prizing cannot be stacked; players will receive the highest achieved tier of prizing after all qualifiers have concluded.

Up to 256 participants can sign up to each online qualifier. The in-person qualifier has a player cap of 70.

Each match is decided by a list of win conditions as described in the following:

First competitor to get two (2) kills under seven (7) minutes, or one (1) kill after seven (7) minutes.

Be the first to get a creep score of 100 (100 cs).

Destroy the first turret.

Every participant should take screenshots of their win. In case both participants are sending in different match results you are required to provide proof of your victory

The Top 3 placed players of the 4 (four) online qualifiers will advance to the National Final. In the 5th in person qualifier, it will be the top 4 players advancing to the National Final.

Bans must be written in the game lobby. See section 4.4 Bans for more information

02 TABLE OF CONTENTS

General Rules Format & Schedule Match times Before the match During the match After the match Offline Qualifier Rule Violation and Punishment Prizes Additional Terms

03 1. General Rules

1.1 Tournament

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Red Bull Solo Q 2023 Canada National Qualifier (“Red Bull Solo Q” or the “tournament”) is official 1v1, open to all League of Legends community tournament, which is played as a 1v1 on Howling Abyss. These official rules (the “Rules” or “rules”) is relevant for the Canada Qualifier stage of the tournament.

1.2. Administration

1.2.1. Red Bull Solo Q is sponsored by Red Bull Canada Ltd. (“Red Bull” or “Sponsor”).

1.2.2. Everybody who is authorized by Red Bull to administer the Red Bull Solo Q tournament based on its rules and regulations will be called an “admin” in the following, the collection of all admins will be called the “administration”.

1.2.3. The interpretation of any rule and its consequences and execution are at the sole discretion of the administration.

1.2.4. By participating in Red Bull Solo Q, each participant (and their parent/legal guardian on their behalf, if they are a Minor) are signifying their agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these Rules.

1.3. Participants and Commitment

1.3.1. Only real persons with a valid League of Legends Account are allowed to participate in the Red Bull Solo Q tournament and will be called “participant” in the following. Additionally, every participant must fulfil the following conditions:

Participants must be at least 16 years old when playing in the tournament.

Participants under the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence must have their parent/legal guardian consent to participate in Red Bull Solo Q and be legally bound by these Rules.

Participants must be residents for at least 6 months of Canada.

Participants must hold valid travel documents.

Participants may only compete in one country.

Participants must not be listed in Riot’s League of Legends Esports League-Recognized Contract Database. The database can be found here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Y7k5kQ2AegbuyiGwEPsa62e883FYVtHqr6UVut9RC4o/pubhtml#

Employees, representatives and agents (and those with whom such persons are living, whether related or not) of Red Bull, Riot Games, Inc., North America League of Legends Championship Series, LLC, or their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfilment of Red Bull Solo Q (collectively, the “Tournament Parties”) are not eligible to participate.

1.3.2. By participating in the Red Bull Solo Q participants acknowledge without limitation to comply with the rules and regulations and with the statements and decisions made by the administration.

1.3.3. Every participant acknowledges the right for the administration to modify the rules and regulations for adjustments at any time without notice and if necessary, overrule those to ensure fair play and integrity throughout each tournament.

1.3.4. Every participant has to show the needed respect towards admins and other participants. Insults and unfair or disrespectful behaviour towards anyone are not tolerated and will be punished.

1.3.5. Every participant must always have the newest version of League of Legends installed and has to check for updates in time before each match. Unless a new version comes out right before the match, patching is not a valid reason to delay it.

1.3.6. Every participant must be registered on the official tournament website and have their correct League of Legends Account entered. The official tournament website is https://battlefy.com/red-bull-solo-q-canada .

1.3.7. Every participant has to try to win every round at every stage of the Red Bull Solo Q tournament. Purposely losing for any reason is strictly forbidden.

1.3.8. Vulgar, racist, sexist or otherwise offensive or objectionable (determined at Red Bull’s sole and absolute discretion) participant names are forbidden.

1.3.9. Every participant acknowledges the right for the administration to edit participants’ names if they are deemed unfit for display.

1.3.10. Every participant in the Red Bull Solo Q tournament consents to the collected footage of photo and audio material displaying or voicing them during the tournament to be stored and used for announcements, website content and other publications by Red Bull unrestricted and unlimited in terms of time and place.

1.4. Communication

1.4.1. All communication between participants and the administration has to be held in English or French at any time and at any stage of the Red Bull Solo Q qualifier tournament.

1.4.2. The administration may be only contacted via Discord ( https://discord.gg/redbullcanada ) and via Battlefy platform. This helps admins to coordinate as a team and work faster on issues than with the help of other platforms. Any other form of communication may be ignored.

04 2. Format & Schedule

2.1. Tournament Format

The international Red Bull Solo Q tournament is separated into the Country Qualifier Stage, International Online Qualifiers, and the Global Final.

This Red Bull Solo Q Canada qualifier tournament consists of five (5) qualifier events (each, a “Qualifier” or a “qualifier”) and one (1) national final event (the “National Final”).

2.2. Signup & Check in

256 participants can sign up to each online Qualifier (each, an “Online Qualifier”). There are four (4) Online Qualifiers. There is one (1) offline Qualifier (the “Offline Qualifier”), which will have a capacity of 72 participants. The check in always starts 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the respective qualifier.

Registration opens on March 9th at 12:00 AM EST and closes on March 31st at 2:00 PM EST.

16 participants will be eligible to advance to the National Final (determined based on Qualifier ranking, as further detailed below), held online.

2.3. Schedule

The exact schedule is shown below:

Qualifier #1 – March 11th

Qualifier #2 – March 12th

Qualifier #3 – March 18th

Qualifier #4 – March 19th

Qualifier #5 – March 31st

National Final – April 15th

2.4. Tournament Restrictions

2.4.1. Each participant may participate in each qualifier. However, if a participant wins more than one (1) qualifier, they will not be permitted to win more than (1) prize (i.e., their prizing does not stack) and they will only be awarded one (1) of the highest tier of prize that they achieve after all events have concluded.

2.4.2. A participant may only register to participate in a single qualifier once.

2.4.3. Players who are already qualified for the Global Final may not participate in the International Online Qualifiers or the Last Chance Qualifier.

05 3. Match Times

3.1. Match Times

3.1.1. The first round of each qualifier is set for 10 AM PT / 2PM ET on the respective tournament day.

3.1.2. In case the number of participants changes, the bracket and match times will be adjusted accordingly and announced on the page of the tournament platform https://battlefy.com/red-bull-solo-q-canada .

3.1.3. If at least one participant of a match has not yet been determined at the official match time due to a delay in a previous round, the match time will be adjusted accordingly.

3.2. Rescheduling / Postponing

Participants cannot postpone or reschedule matches to another date or time without the consent of the administration.

3.3. Punctuality

3.3.1. If one participant is not ready to start a match 15 minutes after the official match time, this participant loses the match by default.

3.3.2. If a participant does not join the match in time as described in 3.3.1., the opponent may claim a default win by writing on Discord ( https://discord.gg/redbullcanada ) . Each participant is obliged to attach necessary evidence to the claim, which is then to be approved of by an admin. Admins may extend the punctuality deadline in exceptional circumstances to get the match played.

06 4. Before the Match

4.1. Availability

All participants must be available in League of Legends, on the tournament website, and in the Red Bull Canada Discord ( https://discord.gg/redbullcanada ) as long as they are actively participating.

4.2. Contacting the Opponent

4.3. Game Mode

Each 1v1 must be played in a Custom Lobby with the following settings:

Map: Howling Abyss

Team Size: 1

Name: Red Bull Solo Q – “Participant A” vs. “Participant B”

Password: Choose a password and share it with your opponent via the tournament platform

Game Type: Blind Pick

Allow Spectators: Lobby Only

4.4. Qualifier Format

Ladder Play Phase:

Competitors that register for the Qualifier will be eligible to queue for a match on Battlefy.com during the initial two (2) hours of the open-play period and will have thirty (30) minutes to complete their final match.

A minimum number of four (4) matches (“Minimum Match Threshold”) must be played by competitors for their leader board entry to be valid. If fewer than four (4) competitors play fewer than four (4) matches, then the Minimum Match Threshold for that qualifier will be reduced as needed to reach sixteen (16) competitors.

Matchmaking in the Ladder Play Phase will preferentially select competitors with similar scores in the current play period.

Leader board placement is based on a win-loss differential, where one match win equates to +1 point, and one match loss equates to -1 point.

The Top sixteen (16) competitors on the Ladder Play Phase leader board after time expires will advance to a single-elimination bracket in a Best of 3 format to determine the Qualifier Winner.

Side Choice: The first player mentioned first on the match (page) is playing on the blue side [Team 1] for game 1. If the match is a series of multiple games, the players must swap their side in each following game.

Tiebreaker: If the win-loss differential is tied, the competitor with the most matches played will receive the higher ranking. If competitors are tied in matches played and differential with both advancing to the single-elimination bracket, the players will be randomly seeded into the bracket. However, if two players are tied in both categories to determine who qualifies into the Bracket, then a best of one match will be played to determine who advances into the next phase.

4.5. Bans:

4.5.1. Both participants must write up to three bans in the lobby. The Ban order is the following:

Blue side – 1st ban

Red side – 2nd & 3rd ban

Blue side – 4th & 5th ban

Red side – 6th ban

4.5.2. Bans must be written in the chat before the lobby starts.

4.6. Win Condition

4.6.1. Each match is decided by one (1) of the following win conditions being achieved by a participant in the match:

First competitor to get two (2) kills under seven (7) minutes, or one (1) kill after seven (7) minutes

Be the first to get a creep score of 100 (100 cs)

Destroy the first turret

4.6.2. A match is decided in the following cases:

One of the win conditions is fulfilled, or

An admin declared a winner of the match.

07 5. During the match

5.1. Disconnects

If a participant disconnects during the champion selection, the lobby has to be recreated. As soon as the loading screen appears the match will count and must be continued.

5.2. Bug Abuse

Abusing a bug is strictly forbidden.

5.3. Cheating

The usage of any tool which manipulates the game is strictly forbidden.

08 6. After the Match

6.1. Reporting the score

Each participant of an Online Qualifier must report the correct result of the respective match to the admin immediately after the match has finished. In case one participant reports no score or a wrong score, the other participant must write a protest as soon as possible and provide evidence for the result of the match. If only one participant reports the score, the result will be considered to be true. Players are responsible to protest their matches by contacting an admin through the online qualifier page.

6.2. Protests

Protests regarding a match must be filed via the contact an admin process on the tournament’s website, and not later than 15 minutes after the match has finished. The protest must contain all necessary evidence (screenshots, replay etc.). If no sufficient evidence is provided the protest will be discarded.

09 7. Offline Qualifier

7.1. Game Accounts

Players will be expected to use personal accounts for the duration of the Offline Qualifier. The option to leverage fully unlocked accounts will be determined at the time of the event.

7.2. Equipment

Players may not bring, use or wear any equipment not provided or approved by the administration.

7.3. Match environment

Players may not bring any electronic devices with them when playing their official matches except with the administration’s explicit approval. This includes cell phones, music players, tablets and similar devices.

10 8. Rule violation and punishment

8.1. Possible Punishments

The punishment for any rule violation includes but is not limited to:

Disqualification from the qualifier

Disqualification from the tournament series

Disqualification from future tournaments

8.2. Rule Violation in other Tournaments

Red Bull reserves its right to punish participants for heavy rule violations in external League of Legends tournaments.

11 9. Prizes

9.1. Qualifiers

The prizes of each qualifier are as follows:

Online Qualifiers

There are one hundred twenty-eight (128) prizes available per Online Qualifier as set out below.

1st Place: $1,500 CAD + LoL In-game prizing + Qualify for Online National Final

Total ARV: $1,800 CAD

2nd Place: $1,000 CAD + LoL In-game prizing + Qualify for Online National Final

Total ARV: $1,300 CAD

3rd Place: $750 CAD + LoL In-game prizing + Qualify for Online National Final

Total ARV: $1,050 CAD

4th through 8th Place: LoL In-game prizing

Total ARV: $200 each

Note: 4th through 8th do not qualify for the Online National Final

9th through 128th Place: LoL In-game prizing

Total ARV: $5 CAD each

Note: 9th through 128th do not qualify for the Online National Final

In person Qualifier @ Red Bull Gaming Hub

There are seventy-two (72) prizes available for the Offline Qualifier as set out below.

1st Place: $1,500 CAD + Offline Qualifier Prize Pack + Qualify for Online National Final

Offline Qualifier Prize Pack consists of AOC monitor and In-game prizing.Total ARV: $2,075 CAD

2nd Place: $1,000 CAD + LoL In-game prizing + Qualify for Online National Final

Total ARV: $1,300 CAD

3rd and 4th Place: $750 CAD + LoL In-game prizing + Qualify for Online National Final

Total ARV: $1,050 CAD each

5th through 8th Place: LoL Skin Package

Total ARV: $200 CAD each

Note: 5th through 8th do not qualify for the Online National Final

9th through 72nd Place: LoL In-game prizing

Total ARV: $5 CAD each

Note: 9th through 72nd do not qualify for the Online National Final

All LoL In-game prizing awarded as part of a prize shall be determined by Red Bull at its sole and absolute discretion.

National Final

1st Place: $2,500 CAD + 1st National Final Prize Pack (In-game prizing + AOC monitor) + Qualify for Global final (the “Global Finals”) and:

A trip to participate in the Global Final, consisting of: (a) round-trip economy airfare for the winner to the location where the Global Finals will take place (the “Global Final Location”, determined by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) from the major Canadian airport nearest to the winner’s residence (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) – travel dates shall be determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion based on flight availability and date of the Global Final (Global Final date to be determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion)); (b) two (2) nights hotel accommodation in the Global Final Location (hotel to be selected by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) (one (1) room, single occupancy); and (c) airport transfers in the Global Final Location.

Total ARV: $8,000 CAD, based on a hypothetical Vancouver, British Columbia departure point and London, UK Global Final location example.

2nd Place: $2,000 CAD + 2nd National Final Prize Pack (In-game prizing + AOC monitor)

Total ARV: $2,300 CAD

Note: 2nd place does not qualify for Global Final

3rd Place: $1,500 CAD + 3rd National Final Prize Pack (In-game prizing + AOC monitor)

Total ARV: $1,750 CAD

Note: 3rd place does not qualify for Global Final

All In-game prizing awarded as part of a prize shall be determined by Red Bull at its sole and absolute discretion.

9.2. Global Finals

London, England – May 2023

12 10. Additional Terms

Participants shall not engage in any unsportsmanlike conduct during the tournament. If Red Bull or any designated administrator needs to resolve any issue relating to your conduct, any decision made will be final and not appealable except in Red Bull’s sole discretion. Any offensive remark, gesture or other conduct may, as determined in Red Bull’s sole discretion, result in disqualification.

Participants will not violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity and must not act in any way that, in Red Bull’s sole discretion, is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene, or offensive, pornographic, lewd, sexually explicit, inappropriate, objectionable, unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations. You must not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service. Participants will not reference any names, products, or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service during their participation in the tournament. Participants will comply with all applicable League of Legends software terms and requirements (and any other tournament-related software or platform terms and conditions). Participants will abide by all laws, regulations, ordinances, and rules and will not harm, attempt to harm, or threaten to harm any person (including themselves) or property in relation to or during their participation in the tournament.

Eligible winning participants will be contacted directly by Red Bull, or a third-party prize fulfilment administrator, by email or via phone to facilitate distribution of prizing. IMPORTANT NOTE: Each eligible winner may be required, in Red Bull’s sole and absolute discretion, to complete and return a declaration and release form before being confirmed as a prize winner and claiming a prize .

All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Neither Red Bull nor any other party makes any or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability, and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this tournament or any prize. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted at Red Bull’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption (other than for the cheque prizes) or substitution except at Red Bull’s sole discretion. Prizes are subject to terms, conditions, expiration dates, and restrictions imposed by the manufacturer/issuer of the prize. All other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility each participant.

Without limiting any other prize terms or conditions set out within these Rules, the following additional general conditions apply to the trip portion of the National Finals prize to participate in the Global Final: (i) all travel related to the trip must be completed on or by the date(s) specified by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion (in the event that the confirmed winner is unable to claim the trip or any portion thereof during such time, the trip may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, the Sponsor is not obligated to offer any substitute prizing in its place); (ii) the confirmed winner must: (a) have all necessary documentation to permit travel and participate in the trip (including all required COVID-19 documentation (including, without limitation, any required proof of vaccine documentation, proof of valid vaccine exemption documentation, and/or proof of negative COVID-19 test documentation); and (b) must not have any legal barrier to travel to, and return from, the Destination City or Global Finals Location (as applicable); (iii) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the trip are the sole and absolute responsibility of the confirmed winner, including without limitation, any COVID-19 test expenses, travel or medial insurance costs, food expenses, incidental travel expenses, items of a personal nature and other fees (NOTE: the confirmed winner may be required to present a valid major credit card in their name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental hotel expenses or damages); (iv) if the confirmed winner does not utilize any part(s) of the trip for any reason, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (v) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the trip or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the trip or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award (including without limitation if the fulfilment of the trip, or any part thereof, is rendered impossible, infeasible, unsafe or impractical for any reason including without limitation due to any COVID-19 or other pandemic-related law, regulation, order, policy, guideline, strike, travel restriction, venue policy, restriction, or for any other reason) (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (vi) all travel arrangements relating to the trip must be made through the Sponsor or its designated agents; (vii) by accepting the trip, the confirmed winner agrees to waive all recourse against the Released Parties if the trip or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part; (viii) neither Sponsor nor any of its prize suppliers will replace any lost or stolen tickets; (ix) any difference between the actual value of the prize and its stated approximate retail value will not be awarded; (x) all characteristics and features of the trip (and of each trip element), except as otherwise explicitly stated above, are at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (xi) precise travel arrangements are subject to space and flight availability and shall be made at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (xii) once booked, travel arrangements may not be changed by the winner; (xiii) certain blackout dates and further restrictions may apply; (xiv) the Released Parties will not be in any way responsible (and for greater certainty, are not obligated to offer any substitute prizing) in the event that any part of the trip is delayed, postponed, re-scheduled or cancelled for any reason whatsoever (including, without limitation, due to illness or health risks, or any governmental or health authority orders, measures, directives or guidance in response to such illness or risks, such as, without limitation, those that may be implemented to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, or due to any other cause of any kind or nature whatsoever); (xv) the Sponsor reserves the right to change any of the trip dates and/or trip description at its sole and absolute discretion; and, (xvi) by participating in the trip, the winner: (a) signifies that he/she understands, acknowledges and accepts that participation in the trip may involve danger and/or exposure to risks and hazards (including without limitation as may be due to the inherent risks of travel and as may be due to possible COVID-19 exposure or infection), whether arising from foreseeable or unforeseeable human error and negligence, and that, as a result, he/she may suffer damage to personal property, serious personal injury, illness or even death; (b) signifies that he/she acknowledges and agrees that the Released Parties have not made any warranties, guarantees or representations about his/her safety while participating in the trip; and (c) warrants and represents that he/she has evaluated the nature, scope, and extent of the risks involved, and freely and voluntarily agree and assume any and all risks of personal injury, illness, death arising out of or connected with his/her participation in the trip. None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of any prize awarded in connection with the Tournament. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each confirmed winner understands and acknowledges that he or she may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should his/her prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory. For greater certainty and the avoidance of any doubt, by accepting a prize, a confirmed winner agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

Each participant represents and warrants: A. You will comply fully with these Rules; B. You will comply with all of Riot Games, Inc.’s and Battlefy’s terms and requirements, as applicable; and C. You will abide by all laws, regulations, ordinances, and rules, and that you will not harm, attempt to harm, or threaten to harm any person (including yourself) or property in relation to or during your participation in the tournament. If you violate any of the forgoing Representations and Warranties, you may be disqualified from the tournament at any time in Sponsor’s sole discretion. You agree to reimburse Red Bull in full for any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees that you may sustain from you breaching these Rules.

By participating in the tournament: (1) you grant to Red Bull a perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sublicensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your registration and any images, descriptions, audio, or video of your participation in the tournament (including, without limitation, the right and all required consents to audio record, video record and/or otherwise capture your name, image and any other likeness during your participation in the tournament) and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display your registration and any images, descriptions, recordings, audio, or video of your participation in the tournament in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of trade, advertising, and promotion as Red Bull and its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission; (2) you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any such images, descriptions, recordings, audio, or video of your participation in the tournament in favor of Red Bull (and anyone authorized by Red Bull to use such materials); and (3) you also grant to Red Bull the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in your registration or your tournament participation for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. At Red Bull’s request and in its sole discretion and to further document and/or perfect the foregoing, you agree to execute a license, assignment, release and/or any other required documentation confirming and/or transferring all such permission, rights and ownership (the form to be determined by Red Bull in its sole discretion).

By entering this tournament, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Red Bull, the Tournament Parties and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this tournament or any tournament-related activities and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the tournament; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Rules arising from or related to the entrant’s involvement with the tournament; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any tournament-related activity or participation in this tournament; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of registration information; any software, hardware, internet connection, or malfunction, error, or other problem affecting an entrant’s participation in the tournament, or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the tournament.

Decisions of Red Bull on all matters related to the tournament are final and binding. Red Bull reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “Régie”) in Québec, to cancel or modify the tournament for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the tournament, or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the tournament as determined by Red Bull. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE OPERATION OF THIS TOURNAMENT MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL & CIVIL LAWS. RED BULL RESERVES THE RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY AND/OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY INDIVIDUAL MAKING ANY SUCH ATTEMPTS TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Red Bull reserves the right to disqualify or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected; if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Rules; if the individual’s behaviour or communication at any point is disruptive, may or does cause damage or to any person, property, or reputation of Red Bull; or is otherwise not in accordance with all applicable laws and generally accepted social practices as determined in Red Bull’s sole discretion.

All tournament-related information and participants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying a participant’s eligibility to participate; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any tournament-related information submitted and/or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this tournament; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of the Contest will be the official time-keeping device(s) used by the Sponsor.

Red Bull reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Québec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by any competitor or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the tournament as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants or Red Bull in connection with the tournament shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws, and all entrants shall be deemed (to the fullest extent permitted by law) to have agreed to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the provincial or federal courts (as applicable), situated in Toronto, Ontario and that claims may not be resolved through any form of class action.

FOR RESIDENTS OF QUÉBEC ONLY: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these English Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any tournament-related materials, including but not limited to any translated version of these Rules, the tournament entry form, point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these English Rules shall prevail, govern, and control.