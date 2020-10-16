Choosing a splitboard setup that’s right for you

Splitboarding is an extremely gear-dependent sport. Working alongside your own two feet, splitboards provide the means of travelling far and wide, in order to reach dreamy backcountry destinations that were once reserved for skiers. But with great freedom comes great responsibility. A responsibility to be equipped for the elements, to manage risks, and to be prepared for the worst. Without the proper gear, travelling out of bounds and off resort can be risky, foolish, and sometimes fatal.

That being said, with the proper training, gear, and preparation, splitboarding can offer a whole new perspective on snowboarding and your relationship with the mountains.

After completing an avalanche safety training course, it’s time to stock up the gear closet. But with new products and technologies emerging every day for a range of budgets, it can often seem confusing to know where to start. Here’s our guide to everything you need before hitting the backcountry this season.

Splitboard

Choosing the right splitboard is a lot like choosing the right snowboard — start by considering your weight, ability, riding style, and desired terrain that you hope to shred. A rider may be interested in stomping 720s off backcountry cheese wedges, taking waist deep surf laps through the trees, or charging down big, bony spines… Either way, there’s a board for that. Depending on a riders goals and motives, splitboards can be broken down into categories that best fit the desired intended use.

Goal: Big air maneuvers

If your goal is to take your big air maneuvers from the terrain park to the backcountry, a smaller, cambered splitboard will provide a better freestyle experience. A cambered profile throughout the board will increase responsiveness and stability and an early rise rocker in the nose and tail will allow for effortless landing in deep powder. Examples of freestyle boards are the Prior BC Splitboard and the Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero Splitboard , and the women’s Arbor Swoon Splitboard .

Goal: pow surfing

For riders searching for a powder-oriented, floatier, surf-like experience, a larger board that includes a directional and rockered profile will prove to be more fun. By adding rocker to a boards profile, it makes it much easier to float atop deeper snow. This is commonly paired with increased taper in the tail, which allows the tail to sink and the nose to rise above the snow. Examples of pow-friendly boards are the Jones Mind Expander Splitboard , the Arbor Coda Split Rocker Splitboard , and the women’s Nitro Squash Splitboard .

Goal: do it all

Riders seeking steeper lines, late-season turns, or a board that can do it all, will benefit from a stiffer, directional, freeride splitboard. These boards come equipped with a set back camber profile (under the back foot for maximum pop, stability, and control), along with an early rise rocker in the nose to stay atop deep powder. Examples of all-mountain chargers are the Kindred Cumberland Gap Splitboard and the Salomon Speedway Splitboard , and the women’s Jones Hovercraft Splitboard .

Bindings

Spark R&D © Spark R&D

When it comes to choosing a splitboard binding, the greatest debate arises between the two classic splitboard specific binding companies: Spark R&D and Karakoram . Both companies use different binding interface systems (how the bindings connect to the splitboard in both touring and riding mode), and every avid splitboard seems to be devoted to one. Ultimately, each system uses top notch technology, and each has their own unique pros and cons, so selecting Spark R&D versus Karakorum often comes down to personal preferences. To help better inform your decision, we’ve explored the technology of each binding in “tour mode,” “transition,” and “ride mode.”

Tour mode

Tour mode is the setup used for ascending mountains. The board is split in two, bindings are locked vertically along the board, the heel is freed, which allows the rider to walk uphill. Spark R&D uses a a uni directional two pin system that slides into the front of the baseplate. A lever clamps down, which locks the toe of the binding in place, and allows the binding to pivot freely from the toe. Additionally, two easily-adjustable heel riser heights are located on the bottom of the binding to ease uphill climbs. Karakoram features a step in toe piece that connects to a steel rod on the baseplate and provides heel risers attached to the board. Though Karakoram’s step in feature can be convenient, it is tricky to align in icy conditions.

Transition

Transitioning refers to the act of changing from tour mode to ride mode, and vice versa. For Spark R&D bindings, a rider will release the lever to unlock the toe, then slide the pin system out to release the binding. Once the board is reconnected, the bindings slide over both pucks, then are locked in place with the toe lever. The process is easy and straightforward. On the other hand, Karakoram uses a system in which the rider doesn’t need to take off their bindings in order to transition. You simply pop the binding out of tour mode, reconnect the board, then step in for descent. Though this feature can be extremely convenient, it can be difficult to operate in icy, harsh conditions.

Ride mode

Ride mode is established when the board is rejoined into a single unit, and the bindings are reattached like a normal snowboard. This is where Karakoram holds the advantage. For the Spark R&D technology, the bindings connect the board by sliding into two plastics pucks. The bindings transition power to the board via the two pucks, at the toe and heel of each foot. This typically goes unrecognizable in powder, but leads to a lack of stability on harder surfaces. The Karakoram model uses a metal interface and has four points of contact per bindings, two at the toe and two at the heel. This allows the bindings to transfer more energy and create a stiffer feel.

Boots

thirtytwo Jones MTB © thirtytwo.com

In choosing a splitboard boot, it’s important to consider whether a splitboard specific boot is necessary for your style of riding. Whilst most splitboard situations don’t necessitate a specific boot, mountaineering styled-expeditions that cover long distances, steep side hill traverses, or icy uphill ascents, will benefit from a more technical boot.

Splitboard specific boots are often stiffer and increase crampon compatibility, side hill rigidity, stride ability, a solid toe box for kicking, upper boot/lower boot tightness adjustments, and are lighter in weight. Examples of splitboard specific boots are the 32 Jones MTB boot , the K2 Aspect Snow boot , or the women’s V ans Viaje boot .

Though a stiffer boot may make ascending easier and more comfortable, it does create compromise on the ride down. For a rider who longs for a more natural and surfy descent, a softer feeling, more sensitive, regular snowboard boot, may be the best option.

Skins

Fredi Kalbermatten sets up his splitboard in Hakuba -The Book of John J 2 © Scott Serfas

Skins are a vital piece of every splitboard setup. They are the strips of fabric that stick to the bottom of your “skis” and allow you to climb up mountains. Once reached the destination, peel the skins off, fold them in half, stuff them away, reattach your board, and enjoy the pow.

When choosing a pair of skins, it’s important to consider material, length, and width. Firstly, skin material varies from nylon (which are typically less expensive, durable, but have less glide), mohair (which have good glide and are lightweight, but are less durable), or a blended skin (that have good grip, glide, weight, durability, and cost). Secondly, it’s important to size your skins based off the length of your board, and lastly, keep the width in mind. Most skins offer only a single width (around 140mm), but some offer multiple widths, in this case, aim to cover as much of your splitboard base as possible to increase traction.

Avalanche Safety Equipment

T4 AVALANCHE RESCUE PACKAGE © Backcountry Access

A beacon, probe, and shovel, are the important pieces of equipment on your backcountry checklist. A beacon is a device that sends out a signal that your friends’ beacons will pick up if you get buried in an avalanche. Likewise, if a friend is buried in an avalanche, a beacon will allow you to find them. A shovel is a necessity that goes far beyond shaping backcountry jumps, it’s a tool that allows you to dig your partner out in the event of an avalanche, or to dig a snow pits and check the snow stability. Lastly, an avalanche probe is vital to search for your buried friend beneath the snow, in the event of an avalanche.