Ten tips to catch you up on Splitgate

It’s hard to believe Splitgate is over two years old. The competition can be fierce, and older players can do things with portals that will blow a newbie’s mind. Players have jetpacks to boost them short distances and the portal mechanics have made this game a viral sensation for highlights. Just like in Portal, your momentum and portal placement will factor into every facet of the game. If you can manage it.

The game even has places where you can nearly jump off the map and into a portal, blasting you across the map to avoid enemies and turn the tables on them. Splitgate is a blend of two of the gaming industries pillars of consistency and it shows. The gunplay is tight and feels rewarding and the portal physics is a rewarding puzzle to piece together. This guide will give you an idea what to expect and some tricks to take advantage of the new player lobbies you cut your teeth in.

Splitgate Shot © 1047 Games

Less is more

When you first load into Splitgate, one of the first things you will notice, not too long after getting killed by unseen enemies, is that you have been running around the map and finding next to no one. Your search continues, only for you to die thanks to another well-placed enemy portal.

Movement in this game takes on a very different style. Traversing the map on foot is rarely the move when you can use a portal to close the distance in seconds. Chasing enemies using portals is quicker and the walls that can be “portaled” even serve as your flankers for you. It won’t take long to notice the veteran players. The ones who use their portals to destroy high ground advantages, get out of trouble will just outclass most rookies until they get their bearings.

Always have one portal on the go

This guarantees that if you are in trouble, safety is one portal away. Always keeping a portal open allows for quick use to back out of a fight and get precious heal. The same goes for after portal deployment as well. Don’t leave both portals up unless you mean to. It gives enemies an easy path to you and your team. The less portals you have up, the less chance of them inconveniencing your teammates when they can’t place their own getaway portal because you’re taking up all the wall real estate.

The portals work exactly how you think. Run in and you’ll come out with a burst of speed. Place one on the ground, jump off an edge into it, and you will launch across the map like a discount Superman. Having one portal always up, preferably in a stable spot can help you execute all these techniques far quicker than if you had to place two.

Leaving a back up portal open also widens the game for you. Leaving one open that you have to leave behind, while an enemy is chasing you, gives you an easy flank option while they have their back turned. Always look for ways to turn weaknesses into strengths with your portals.

Shoot Blinking Portals

Portals blink and have a different texture when enemies are looking through them. Shooting into the unknown can catch them off guard and net you a kill. Players are always using portals to move quickly or find a way to shoot you. When no one is in front of a portal, it will be dim and dark compared to glowing and blinking around the edges. If you don’t have any grenades on you, shoot through the portals anytime you see them.

When you are hovering over a person, your crosshair will turn red so you’ll know exactly when to shoot. With a rail gun or a sniper, it’s a bit easier, but you can even net yourself a quick kill on a cocky player with the carbine.

Remember, it’s portal physics

Remember Portal? Great game with really great physics-based challenges, puzzles, and cake (which might have been a lie). How you enter a portal affects you just as much as where it’s pointing. Jumping off a ledge into a well placed portal can launch you across the map once you come out on the other side. A great way to get to hard to reach weapons and entrenched enemies.

What goes in one portal comes out the other, EMP grenades notwithstanding. Portals will be great to complement your movement and get you around the map easily, but make sure to use it for offensive plays.Learn where you can put a portal to flank an enemy team and get shots on them when they don’t expect it. Putting portals on both sides of a box, or on a side angle that you can swap to on the fly is great for taking positions safely. And, to avoid getting killed through your own portals, stand to the side or aim the portal high enough that it comes up to shoulder height to make yourself harder to hit.

Efficient Grenade use

The only way to remove a portal that isn’t yours, is with a grenade. They won’t destroy any placed by you or your team, but they will clear a wall of enemy portals in an instant with a big area of effect.. Try and find ways to clear multiple portals at once if possible. Clearing three sniper nests is better than clearing one.

Always be hot swapping

Both of your starting weapons pack quite a punch so don’t sweat it too much if you can’t find a power weapon. The assault rifle has sneaky range and the carbine can three shot an enemy as long as one of the shots is a headshot. If you are ever in a pinch, reloading is never a better option than hot swapping to your secondary. The swap time is almost nonexistent and easily beats reloading and sticking with what you have.

Splitgate Rifle © 1047 Games

Races

Races let you learn the map and portal rotations in a fun way that will benefit you immensely. Ever wonder how some players fly across the map like a superhero while you fumble around with your portals that are ten feet apart? Conquering the races should be your first step.

This mode will give you an objective based game that shows you the way around the map and will have you launching from your portals like you were fired out of a cannon. Not only is this a great way to bridge the gap on your opponents, it will open up all kinds of possibilities in game. There is no way to get around quicker than with portals. This is a must.

Know the weapon spawns

Knowing where the enemy spawns and when the map switches is useful, but for games with ground loot power weapons like Halo, (and Splitgate.. of course), knowing where the power weapons are and when they spawn is essential. No matter how good you are with the battle rifle and spawn weapons, it’s hard to keep up when the enemy is abusing you and your team with one shot weapons like the Sniper, BFB, hammer and shotty.

Even if it is just to keep them out of enemy hands, getting to the weapon first is useful. So, find out the spawn locations and always be aware of their cooldowns. Objective games can turn on a dime with a well placed squad wipe, and since grenades are non lethal, you’ll have to find a more efficient way to occasionally deal damage. With the power of portals, a freshly spawned power weapon is usually only seconds away no matter where you are on the map.

Splitgate Race © 1047 Games

Get the most out of your portals

Scoping in allows for better distance and accuracy when making a portal. You can do things that you could not even think of without scoping in. While portals block your allies from making portals, they also block enemies. That may seem obvious after the other tip, but don’t discount the power of inconvenience.

Placing both your portals isn’t ideal, unless you have a sweet sniper nest all to yourself. Sometimes only accessible by using a portal. Placing both of yours to block an enemy from reaching behind you protects your flank while also forcing the enemy to announce their presence with a grenade to clear your portals, or to just find someone else who isn’t as tough to take down.

Triple portaling is what will eventually come when you know the spots and how to transition across the map efficiently, allowing you to travel insane distances in no time. You start with two portals, entering the first but staying on the edge of your portal rift. Close the portal you first went through by opening a second one farther off, essentially doubling your portal distance and giving you a third portal.

Always remember: The last portal you entered will be the first one you use to create the next portal. Whether blue or yellow, it only matters that the portal on the other side stays up long enough for you to exit back through it.