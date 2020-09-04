Mason Mashon is a Whistler-based adventure photographer that has travelled all across the world capturing some pretty incredible moments. From his stacked portfolio, we challenged Mason to pick his top three photos from a Red Bull project to take us through the story behind the capture.

Pete McLeod at Celebration of Lights, 2019

Pete McLeod at Celebration of Lights © Mason Mashon

You have to set up not knowing where he is going to go and be on your toes the whole time. Mason Mashon

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Camera: Canon EOS 1D C

Exposure: 1/4000 sec at f/4.0

Focal length: 300mm

ISO: 320

Why is this in your top three?

For this image, I was hired to shoot Pete McLeod’s airshow for the Celebration of Light. It was one of those perfect afternoons with beautiful weather. To be out on the water watching Pete absolutely ripping his plane -- he was sideways, upside down, crooked, and low to the water going super fast -- that was super exciting. I do shoot quite a bit of aviation, but to capture this kind of acrobatic flying was amazing, especially while being so close to the action.

Tell us the story behind the capture

For that event they had closed a large area of waterway and most of the boats had to be back 500 feet. You’re limited by being on the water, although I was in a safety boat and got to get a bit closer. You have to set up not knowing where he is going to go and be on your toes the whole time. There are only a few seconds to get those high action moments. Everything happens so fast, he comes diving down at such high speeds. Once the show starts, you have to stick to the angle you’ve chosen and are committed to where you are -- you don’t want to waste time going to the next angle

Tatum Monod in the BC Backcountry, 2020

Tatum Monod in the BC Backcountry, 2020 © Mason Mashon

I had creative control to choose the angles and try and do some in-camera trickery like adding water droplets to the lens to create flares. Mason Mashon

Location: Pemberton, British Columbia

Camera: Sony ILCE-7RM4

Exposure: 1/800 sec at f/ 13

Focal length: 146mm

ISO: 125

Why is this in your top three?

This was my first solid experience working with an athlete one-on-one for Red Bull. I had creative control to choose the angles and try and do some in-camera trickery like adding water droplets to the lens to create flares. I shot this backlit using some natural rim lighting, which is how I normally like to shoot. There weren’t many limitations on my creativity that day. Being in the backcountry gives me the permission to have more freedom.

Tell us the story behind the capture

This is a really remote area near Pemberton and on that particular day there was nobody around at all. There was no evidence anyone had even been in this area with no tracks on it all season. Elyse, Michelle, and Tatum had all been there shooting before and wanted to revisit it. It was a pretty rad face and they skied all the best features on it. It was an exciting day -- the snow was really good and it was stable. We had struggled with weather conditions on the three days prior, but for this final day of the shoot, it stayed bluebird the whole time. This particular image stands out to me by utilizing good quality light and good quality snow.

Ed Muggridge Canyon Drop, 2020

Ed Muggridge dropping a canyon on Ashlu river © Mason Mashon

I wanted to shoot this waterfall from a really high angle, shooting down from 100 feet up on the edge. Mason Mashon

Location: Squamish, British Columbia

Camera: Sony ILCE-7RM4

Exposure: 1/2500 sec at f / 4.0

Focal length: 49mm

ISO: 500

Why is this in your top three?

Kayak photography is pretty new to me, I don’t shoot a lot of it. I met Ed early this summer when he reached out to me. He was super fired up and when we shot these photos, I really liked this particular frame. It was sweet to be on location and work a bunch of different sections -- I was stoked for him and he was really pumped on the end result.

Tell us the story behind the capture

This was shot in this one canyon on the Ashlu River in Squamish. I wanted to shoot this waterfall from a really high angle, shooting down from 100 feet up on the edge. The angle was tricky to get into, dealing with really steep moss-covered granite. You could potentially hike down, but one misstep would have you sliding into the river from a twenty-foot drop. I brought ropes so I could rappel in and stabilize myself in order to feel comfortable while shooting. I chose this particular angle because I wanted to emphasize how gnarly the run is. Afterwards, Ed was stoked because he said the first run was the best he had ever done