Street Fighter 6: Everything we know about the game so far

On February 21st, 2023, Capcom revealed the future of the Street Fighter franchise. The upcoming entry in the renowned fighting game series was announced to the world with a short teaser. There's been a lot of information since then, so we've compiled everything we currently know for you.

01 The 3 pillars of gameplay: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub

Street Fighter 6 is built on three game modes. Fighting Ground is a classic versus mode with all your tutorial and training needs, World Tour is a kind of campaign mode where you create your own character, and Battle Hub is Street Fighter 6's online platform.

Fighting Ground is the classic Street Fighter VS Mode © Capcom

According to Capcom, the three different modes are so big that they could each pass as a separate game.

02 Single Player Content: The World Tour mode

For single player mode enjoyers, the core of Street Fighter 6 will be the World Tour mode. Here, you create a character and explore the game world . You'll meet rivals and iconic characters, learn new moves, and fight your way to the top.

Personalize your fighter © Capcom

The visual customization of your character is as variable as it is in large role-playing games. You can buy numerous new accessories and clothing items in Metro City to customize your avatar however you like. The created character will also represent you in the Battle Hub, the online lobby.

In World Tour, you’ll meet different fighters from the Street Fighter universe. You can learn from these masters and add their moves to your arsenal. You can use these attacks in street fights within Metro City, but also perform actions with the open world . The trailer shows how a Hadoken knocks over barrels or how gaps are flown over with a spinning bird kick. Fights will not always be 1v1 though. You will have to sometimes fight against groups, and may even receive help from certain characters.

Minigames are back in Street Fighter 6 © Capcom

A recent trailer also shows that you can play different mini-games. These serve, among other things, to teach new players classic fighting game inputs such as quarter circles. The trailer even showcased the parry mini-game from Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

The player will travel across the world to places like Rome’s Colosseum in order to meet the iconic cast.

03 The Drive System

The core of Street Fighter 6 is the newly developed drive system. This uses a drive bar that works independently of your super meter. The bar charges over time, but can be gained through pressing the opponent, and will reduce when hit by certain moves, or while blocking. This encourages the player to take risks and use the drive. Because once it's full, it would be a waste not to use it.

You'll start games with a fully stocked drive bar © Capcom

This bar can be used for the following moves:

Drive Impact: An attack that absorbs enemy hits and hits them with a powerful attack. Blocking this move in the corner will give your opponent a heavy damage combo, while midscreen you just get pushed back. Comparable to the Focus Attack from Street Fighter IV.

Drive Parry: If you keep the Parry pressed, you constantly spend Drive, but parry all attacks during this time other than throws. Parrying with perfect timing triggers a Perfect Parry which will freeze the screen and sometimes allow punishes where the opponent would usually be safe.. It's reminiscent of the Parry mechanics from Street Fighter III.

Overdrive: Moves can be boosted with Overdrive. The equivalent in older parts of the series are EX moves.

Drive Rush: A dash cancel for attacks and parries, normals performed after Drive Rush will have more advantage than usual, allowing for frame traps or combos when you’d usually have to end your pressure. Canceling a parry with Drive Rush costs less drive than canceling an attack. An analogy to this is the FADC from Street Fighter IV.

Drive Reversal: The game's alpha counter. Triggerable while blocking to get the opponent off you.-Attack aus Street Fighter IV.

Luke uses Drive Parry against Jamie © Capcom

04 Controls: Modern vs. Classic

Street Fighter 6 will offer an alternative control option for newcomers. The game calls this control type "Modern" and it's similar to the "Stylish" option found on Arc System Works fighters Guilty Gear and BlazBlue.

The modern and classic controls in Street Fighter 6 © Capcom

The modern style makes it much easier to do special moves, simplifies the normals, and allows for autocombos using each of the light, medium, and heavy buttons. However, Capcom emphasizes that only the Classic Style allows full control over the character, since modern controls sacrifice a few normals.

05 Confirmed Characters

Street Fighter is best known for its iconic cast of characters. The following recurring fighters are currently known:

Ryu

Chun Li

Luke

Guile

Juri

Ken

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Blanka

Zangief

Cammy

Dee Jay

Street Fighter mainstays are obviously returning © Capcom

Jamie was the first new character to be announced. The young fighter hails from Hong Kong and is close with Street Fighter veterans Yun and Yang. His fighting style visually combines breakdance with drunken boxing.

Jamie is more than welcome in street Fighter 6 © Capcom

Kimberly is another new addition. Her moveset draws heavily from Guy, the ninja who made his debut in Street Fighter Alpha. She fits the 6 aesthetic perfectly with her penchant for graffiti, even using it in her supers and special attacks.

A trailer presented during the Game Awards directly shows three fighters making their debut in Street Fighter 6: JP, Manon and Marisa .

Manon appears to be a flexible fighter with wide-ranging normal moves. Her fighting style incorporates judo and ballet. Her key attacks bring the enemy closer, placing them perfectly in the range of her command grab.

Marisa, on the other hand, relies on pure strength. In addition to a command grab, she has armored advancing moves, and the ability to charge her heavy normals and certain specials to gain plus frames.

JP appears to be Street Fighter 6's villain. Many of his attacks have effects that visually resemble M. Bison's Psychic power. The trailer features normals with good range, a fireball, and even teleport.

Lily is armed with two clubs that give her deceptive range compared to her small stature. Her special moves are centered around her wind mechanic, which powers them up after she charges. She is very similar to T. Hawk from previous Street Fighter entries.

06 Extreme Battles

Street Fighter 6 aims to be as versatile as possible and to appeal to a wide variety of players. That's why they now also offer ways to enjoy the title aside from simply duking it out.

Watch for the bombs! Extreme battle throws everything at you © Capcom

In Extreme Battles you can fight battles with relaxing bonus rules. For example, a bull may run through the arena and throw the fighters around, or you may bat a bomb back and forth until it explodes. But skill also plays a role in these fun special battles, a savvy player can manage to incorporate the additional dangers into their gameplan.

07 Battle Hub - The online lobby

In The Battle Hub, you can sit down at different arcade machines and play against other players. A form of online lobby that is already known in games from Arc System Works.

Street Fighter 6 takes you back to saying "I got next!" © Capcom

However, the Battle Hub is supposed to be more than just a fancy interface for playing online matches. There is much more for your character to do here. You can listen to the game's songs on the DJ set or take cool snapshots in the photo booth. You can also get new clothes here. You earn the currency for this in online battles. If you want to whittle away the time with another Capcom classic, no problem. Just sit down at one of the other arcade cabs and play titles like Final Fight or Street Fighter II.

Cabs in the battle hub have some old school offerings like Final Fight too © Capcom

If you want, you can have your match accompanied by a selection of iconic, real life commentators in Street Fighter 6. Their lines should help new players get a better feel for the game. They might say things to indicate the state of the match or comment on things the players should be thinking about.

09 Hip Hop Returns

In recent years, Street Fighter has had a bit of an identity crisis. The franchise had no real character. Thankfully, Capcom decided to return to hip hop, a style that was already used in Street Fighter III: Third Strike. The music and street art fits perfectly with the 2D fighter and visually sets Street Fighter 6 apart from its competition.

Get ready to see a lot of Drive Impact in the early days © Capcom

10 $2 Million Prize Pool

After Capcom Cup IX came to an end, Capcom dropped the bomb: Capcom Cup 2023 will feature Street Fighter 6 as its main game and will award a prize pool of $2 million. 1 million of that goes to the first place finisher in the Capcom Cup.