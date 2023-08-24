5 tips for Street Fighter 6 beginners

The hype surrounding Street Fighter 6 is huge. The title has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both critics and fans. One of the aspects that is often mentioned in this context is the way the title opens up to genre newcomers. Never before has we seen this amount of content tailored to take newbies by the hand and let them enjoy the iconic Street Fighter series.

If you are reading this article, there are probably some of those who want to take their first steps in Street Fighter 6 now. With this in mind: Welcome to the wonderful world of fighting games. We've prepared a handful of tips for you here that should provide you with a starting point for as smooth a start as possible in the world of Street Fighter.

01 Join with Modern Controls

One of the big innovations of Street Fighter 6 is the possibility to choose between two different control options: Classic controls offer the usual button layout of punches and kicks in three different degrees of strength.

But if that is a bit too much for you at the beginning, you can simply switch to the modern key assignment.

Here your attacks are effectively halved. You only have one button for light, medium and strong attacks. In addition, you have the option of triggering special moves, such as Hadokens, simply via a dedicated button (similar to the special button in Super Smash Bros).

There is also an assist button that you can use to perform automatic combos. The downside of modern controls is the loss of some attacks and a slight damage reduction when using the simple special move inputs. However, it is still possible to enter some of these attacks using the classic method (quarter circles, semicircles).

It's also no problem to start with modern controls and switch to classic controls later. However, if you are not missing anything, there is nothing wrong with continuing to play Modern.

02 Play World Tour mode

For the first time ever, a Street Fighter title includes a complete single-player experience: In World Tour mode, you create your own character, explore open areas and learn moves from legends of Street Fighter history. You will experience a completely new story.

Plus, the World Tour also teaches you how to play Street Fighter. In various mini-games you will learn how to perform high and low attacks correctly or enter movements such as quarter circles. The combat system introduces you to the different mechanics of the title bit by bit and subconsciously teaches you essential things like Punishes.

All of this is packed into a solid package with really great character interactions and role-playing elements.

World Tour is a complete video game, even without the "regular" Street Fighter modes that the game still offers, of course. Beginners in particular are introduced to the subject in a meaningful way without the stress of matches against real opponents.

03 Check out the character tutorials

When the time comes and you want to venture into versus matches against the CPU, friends or the online world, it is of course important to first find a suitable fighter. We have put together an overview of all 18 fighters. This shows their rough playing style.

If you then have decided on a few favorites, Street Fighter 6 offers you a large selection of tutorials that are tailored to your characters. Here the different special moves are explained, but also an overview of their game plan, strengths and weaknesses is given.

Of course, the in-game guides aren't perfect, but they give you a good overview of a character and make it easy to decide on a potential main.

04 Try combo challenges

Once this step is done and you've decided to learn more about a particular fighter, you have a variety of combo challenges available. These can be completed with both classic and modern controls.

Here you not only get a good overview of the different combo possibilities of a character, it also illuminates useful different scenarios from which you can convert these combos.

This way you can get an idea of ​​what the fighter's possible combo routes are and whether their structure suits you. And more importantly, whether the character feels good to you in terms of play.

05 Look for a local/online community

Street Fighter 6 offers numerous opportunities to build an understanding of fighting games and its own system mechanics. But if you want to delve further, it makes sense to get involved in a dedicated community.

There are countless Street Fighter communities to join up and discuss. Be sure to check out The Official Australian Fighting Game Community or the Oceania Fighting Games Community to chat to local gamers.