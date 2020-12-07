Red Bull AdrenaLAN is back and taking place ONLINE December 19-20, featuring tournaments for Canadians in various games, including Street Fighter V. Sign up for one of the two region locked (East and West) brackets, each with its own prize pool of $2,500. Rules and Registration can be found here: RedBull.ca/AdrenaLAN

Since making his debut all the way back in 1991's brilliant Street Fighter II, Blanka has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire game franchise. You may even favour the spiky-haired hero as your fighter of choice in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and be wondering how best to utilise his varied skillset and moves. Wonder no more, as this tips list will ensure you get the best out of the beast.

Get acquainted

If you're not used to playing a charge character, it's well worth running the trials for him in order to get a feel for how Blanka's inputs and special attacks work. If you're familiar with characters such as Guile, then you should have little issue, but running the trials will come in especially handy when attempting to nail Blanka's Rolling Attack air combos, which can also lead into a super combo trial. You'll definitely want to try that out and get used to it, so you're able to apply it in online matches.

Crouch like a coward

Blanka's V-skill lets you crouch under oncoming neutral projectile attacks, but there's also a hidden function to it. You can also cancel out of it and into a special move, punch or kick. You can also cancel into this attack from a heavy punch and this potent combination can also be used as part of a larger combo from heavy punch, V-skill, followed by punch.

If done properly, this can be used as a great punish for when your opponent leaves themselves open. While you obviously shouldn't spam the V-skill, it can also be useful for going back on the defensive and giving yourself some time to react after your opponent uses a fireball.

Be careful, though, the Coward Crouch isn't easily cancelable, so make sure you only use it when you know that your opponent can't fight back, or if you can set yourself up with a counter-attack.

Blanka's Street Fighter V story costume © Capcom

Know your anti-airs

Blanka's raw Super looks pretty cool, but it's also useful. By executing it from afar, you can also use it as an effective anti-air for an opponent who's recklessly launched themselves off the ground. Be aware, though, that this should be a pretty last-ditch effort for an anti-air and can only really be used effectively if you're a decent distance away from your opponent.

For better anti-air options, crouching medium punch is great, has no charge required and comes out fast for those quick reactions. If you need to catch a cross-up before it happens, the handy crouching medium punch should be your go-to.

Blanka's V1 is pretty reliable © Capcom

To V1 or V2?

Choosing which V-trigger to roll with is pretty difficult. Blanka's V1 changes his special moves, but comes at the cost of a third of the gauge every time you use it. To put it simply, this changes all of your special moves into an EX version. While you might be able to dish out some massive damage this way, you'll need to be careful, as a lot of these options can leave you pretty open with a frame disadvantage.