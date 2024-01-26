A Streif run unlike any other as MTB star Fabio Wibmer thrills in Kitzbühel

Even before the 87th running of the Hahnenkamm Races gets underway on Friday, the Streif has already experienced its first ride. That's because Austrian mountain bike star Fabio Wibmer , who is known for his extraordinary projects and breathtaking tricks, conquered the icy slopes of the legendary Streif on his bike.

With top speeds of up to 107kph, drop jumps with a height difference of up to 14m and a maximum jump distance of 36m, he pushed the equipment and himself to the limits in order to realise this ambitious project.

Read on to hear from the man himself about his spectacular homage to the most notorious downhill course in the world.

Fabio Wibmer looks down on Kitzbühel from the Hausberg ridge © Hannes Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Wibmer on his Streif project

Hi Fabio, how did you come up with the crazy idea of conquering the Streif on your bike? Fabio Wibmer: Kitzbühel and the Streif have always been something special. I grew up just under an hour away from here and as a child, I used to cheer on the ski stars as they raced down. It was always the biggest ski race there was. At some point, a vision crystallised for me that I also wanted to ski down the Streif - but not in the traditional way on skis, but on my bike and with a few additional obstacles built in.

From the past back to the present: when did you start preparing for this unique project? My team and I have been working for almost two years to make this dream possible. Now it's a brilliant feeling after conquering the Streif, every jump has worked out and it's become a really cool video.

Wibmer gets his run off to an incredible start © Hannes Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Is it even possible to prepare for such an extraordinary challenge? Of course, it's difficult to simulate all the details in advance. You have to bear in mind that there are special conditions on the Streif, a completely different hardness due to the prepared snow, which feels more like ice. There are hardly any slopes that you can test this on because nothing comes close to the Streif. But I trained a lot in the snow and we were able to test some of the jumps.

Special challenges require special equipment. How did you prepare your Canyon bike for this project? This project definitely pushed the bike and me to the limit! Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold temperatures involved many nuances such as suspension and the right tyre pressure. Then there was grip which I managed to achieve through special spikes. I created those in the summer together with ice speedway icon Franky Zorn in order to survive on this unusual surface. The temperatures of up to -10 degrees also provided a special stress test for the material. That's why it's all the more important to be able to rely on your bike – and I have a top partner in Canyon.

Extreme jumps made the Streif project a special challenge © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool A backflip with a view © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

You make jumps, descents and entire projects look so easy but it takes a lot of work. How do you manage to stay so relaxed? At first glance, you don't realise how much work goes into every detail to make a project like this a reality. There were so many hours of preparation time that I can't even count it anymore. Together with my team, we worked on this project for almost two years and the last two months were extremely intensive. But every minute pays off and is needed because we only had a short window of time in which to deliver. Good preparation is the foundation, otherwise it wouldn't work.

Teamwork makes the dream work © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Which trick was a particular special challenge for you? To be honest, every second from top to bottom on the Streif was a challenge. But the jump into the Mausefall was pretty heavy. I actually wanted to do it on the first day of filming, but I didn't feel quite ready for this extremely high jump. We then switched around and I was able to build up even more feeling with other jumps. The fact that it worked out and we pulled it off was a really cool thing for all of us!

Wibmer performs a wallride on the Streif © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool When I think back to the Hahnenkamm races, one of the most memorable moments for me was Bode Miller's so-called 'wall ride' in the steep slope exit Fabio Wibmer

Are there any moments from the Hahnenkamm Races that you remember particularly well? When I think back to the Hahnenkamm races, one of the most memorable moments for me was Bode Miller's so-called 'wall ride' in the steep slope exit. He was an inspiration to me. With his relaxed attitude, but also with the talent to be able to deliver a top performance when it mattered. It was precisely these unique moments that inspired me to create my project. That's why I really wanted to incorporate them into the video - and of course, my personal Streif wall ride on the bike was a must.

02 Wibmer's Streif Canyon Torque CF bike check

6 min Fabio Wibmer's custom bike check Discover the secrets of Fabio Wibmer's tailored mountain bike, which he rode down the Streif ski course.

Wibmer prepared intensively for this project. In addition to the physical strength and mental strength required for such a project, the Austrian's bike setup had to be perfect for the conditions he would be riding in. As mentioned in his interview above, special spikes in his tyres were needed for him to ride on the Streif and stay upright. In all, 288 spikes per tyre, in different lengths, were installed on his Pirelli tyres.

The spikes, which protrude up to 8mm from the tyre, naturally change the handling of the mountain bike and the feel that a biker has when jumping in the air off a jump. They also make the bike heavier, so Wibmer had to adapt to all these variables on his ride on the Streif.

The spikes on Wibmer's back tyre © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

"I was able to adapt to it OK, but of course, you have to have a lot of respect to everything because spikes naturally limit the room for mistakes even more because you shouldn't get too close to them..."

A special mudguard was mounted on the bike to reduce the risk of injury from the spikes when Wibmer landed the bike.

In sub-zero temperatures everything on the bike becomes firmer, and Wibmer found this in relation to his Öhlins suspension, while the braking performance was also a worry.

“I was able to deal with that well because the bike gave me a lot back after the jumps," Wibmer explains. "If the brakes ice up, the braking performance decreases, so we had to be careful to bring them up to temperature before the tricks."

Wibmer pushed himself and his Canyon bike to the limit! © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold temperatures involved many nuances such as suspension and the right tyre pressure Fabio Wibmer

See below for his bike and component set-up for his Streif mission:

Bike/frame: Canyon Torque CF (27.5 front/rear)

Suspension: Öhlins Suspension

Wheels: DT Swiss

Brakes: Magura MT7 Raceline

Drivetrain: SRAM

Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion

Spikes: Custom made by Franky Zorn

Handlebar: G5 (Canyon)

Stem: G5 (Canyon)

Grips: G5 (Canyon)

Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7