The best surf spots in Eastern Canada

Surfing the East Coast has always existed in the peripheries. The landscapes are rugged and remote, the water temperatures are frigid, and spotlight often shines to the West. But in Canadian surf culture, there’s a little known saying: if there’s a will, there’s a wave. And if there’s a wave, there’s a community.

From points break to sandbars, longboard cruisers, and barrelling A frames, the Canadian Atlantic offers uncrowded waves and unlikely surf scenes to anyone brave enough to gear up and go find them. We’ve picked a few spots that might help inspire your next surf trip.

01 Lawrencetown Beach, Nova Scotia

Jill Manos surfing winter waves in Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia © Karl Funk

You can’t talk about East coast surfing in Canada without talking about Lawrencetown. This beach break offers lefts and rights year-round, for those brave enough to battle the winter weather. With a mix of sand and rocks, the beach is approachable enough for beginners while also accommodating the more advanced surfers as well. Fortunately for the weather acclimated locals, the bigger swells tend to roll in during the wintertime which means empty lineups all season long.

“It takes dedication, grit, and determination to surf in Nova Scotia year-round,” explained local surf photographer Durrel Borden . “When the temps hit -22 with wind chill, I'm inspired to look my current boundaries dead in the eyes and be comfortably uncomfortable.”

Though you will not find any palm trees in Lawrencetown, you are bound to score some fun waves and enjoy the views that the Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park have to offer. On your way to the beach, stop by Lawrencetown Surf Co. to pick up some local knowledge and check out some boards.

02 Point Michaud Beach, Nova Scotia

If you want to escape further into Nova Scotia and discover more rural areas, head to Point Michaud Beach. Another year-round beach break offering fairly consistent swell. Being 3.5 hours from Halifax, you are less likely to find yourself in a crowded lineup, with civilization being more sparse. We like that. We strongly recommend a wetsuit when surfing here as water temperature can reach as low as 0 degrees Celsius. During the summer months, you can easily find board rentals and surf lessons along the beach. Should you happen to be in town towards then end of August, the local community puts on its own annual Surf Classic.

Check out the player below to join professional surfers Nico Manos and Sam Hammer as they search for new waves on Canada's East Coast.

9 min Surfs Up Here / East Coast Canada / Episode 1 Surfs Up Here / East Coast Canada / Episode 1

03 Cow Bay, Nova Scotia

Local lineup © Durrell Borden

Just 30 minutes out of Halifax, Cow Bay offers waves to the more populated area of Nova Scotia. Different from the two other breaks, Cow Bay is a reef break offering a properly quick wave. A usual shortboard spot though the smaller days do offer some long waves for the long boarders. For the more experienced riders, the point break mellows out into the cove where you can tuck into a barrel on bigger days. Should you want to stay closer to shore, Moose is the choice for many. Named after the moose statue in a nearby park, this rocky beach break does tend to attract more crowds as it is closer to the city.

04 Martinique Beach, Nova Scotia

If a nice sandy beach is your cup of tea, then Martinique Beach is where you’ll be wanting to go. Its 4-kilometre-long beach invites waves from any southerly swell, making this beach one of Nova Scotia’s most consistent surf spots. With enough room for everyone, you’ll never risk getting cut-off or accidentally taking someone’s wave. Tucked away near the side of the beach, there is a pointbreak where surfers can venture to bigger waves when the swell picks up. There are a few surf schools and shops not far from the beach for all your surf gear needs.

05 Petitcodiac River, New Brunswick

This is certainly not your typical surf wave, however it is worth taking note of. If you think we are going to say this is your standard standing river wave, think again! Surfing the Petitcodiac river is essential surfing the tide. The tidal bore creates a wave which you can surf for as long as you’d like. In 2013, the longest wave ever ridden was recorded on the Petitcodiac River. The distance? 29 kilometres! We aren’t saying this wave is for everyone, but should you be up for a new experience, New Brunswick is the place to go.

06 Rivers & the Great Lakes

Surfing Habitat 67, a strong landlocked wave in Montreal © Larianne Eustace

As we move inland and away from the coast, there are still possibilities to catch waves. A few cities such as Montreal and Ottawa have started popularizing river surfing on the St-Lawrence and the Ottawa River, respectfully. Towards the GTA, you can score some serious waves on the Great Lakes if you’re there at the right time.