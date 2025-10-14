Szymon Godziek at Red Bull Rampage 2025.
© Bartek Woliński/Wolisphoto
Szymon Godziek on Red Bull Rampage 2025: I came to Utah for the gold!

What is Szymon Godziek's goal for this year's Red Bull Rampage competition? After last season's silver medal, there can only be one answer. Read on to hear from the rider.
By Maciej Świerz
7 min readPublished on

Put simply, Red Bull Rampage is where the world’s most skilled mountain bikers hurl themselves down steep, rugged cliffs – each on a line they’ve designed themselves – all in a bid to make it to the bottom in one piece.
Unlike a traditional race, Rampage isn’t about speed; it’s about style, creativity and sheer nerve. Each rider, along with two shovel-wielding diggers, gets several days to carve out a custom line down the mountain – aiming to build the most daring and visually stunning descent possible. There's a start and a finish, but what happens in between is pure chaos, art and adrenaline.
Polish mountain bike master Szymon Godziek returns to Red Bull Rampage for his eighth time in the competition, and his eyes are on the gold after narrowly missing out on first place in 2024.
Brandon Semenuk, Szymon Godziek and Tyler McCaul podium at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.

2024 winners: Szymon Godziek, Brandon Semenuk and Tyler McCaul

© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

Godziek has a rich history with Rampage. Hear his thoughts ahead of the competition on October 18 in this exclusive interview:

Are you ready for Red Bull Rampage? Can you even be ready for an event like that?

Szymon Godziek: I’m ready for Red Bull Rampage – I won’t be any more ready than I am now! (laughs)

What’s your strategy for Utah? You’ve been there for over a week already, but apparently, you’ve been saving your energy and barely rode before the digging started?

That’s true. We arrived in Utah late – and we did it on purpose. I didn’t want to focus on training here in the States. I did just one bike session, and all my preparation was done back home. I feel really good!

Did you do any physical prep in Poland, or was it mostly riding and moto?

A bit of everything, actually. Physical exercises from my physiotherapist, moto once a week, and a lot of bike time. I think that combination was the best approach I could go for.

Specialized Demo by Szymon Godziek at Red Bull Rampage

Specialized Demo by Szymon Godziek for Red Bull Rampage

© Bartek Woliński

Customised painted Specialized Demo frame

Custom painted frame

© Bartek Woliński

Custom Godziek Brothers pedals

Custom Godziek Brothers pedals

© Bartek Woliński

Specialized Demo by Szymon Gozek at the Red Bull Rampage.

The cockpit is impressive

© Bartek Woliński

Look at the detail

© Bartek Woliński

How’s your bike? New Godziek Brothers parts – congrats! Any interesting modifications worth mentioning?

Thanks! I’m super stoked. The saddle is made from a grippy material, which really helps when you need to grab it with your legs during no-handers. And the pedals – they’re designed to spin with a lot of resistance, so they almost always stay in the same position. That makes it much easier to get back on the bike after doing supermans. Since I started riding with these pedals, my feet always land back in the right place immediately after landing. It really improves riding comfort, especially at an event like this.

Bike check

  • Frame: Specialized Demo S2
  • Shock absorber: Rock Shox Boxxer Ultimate 200mm 27.5, 160 psi, 4 tokens
  • Damper: Rock Shox Vivid Ultimate 300 psi
  • Steering wheel: Reverse Nico Vink 35/760
  • Grips: Reverse Prototype
  • Bridge: Reverse Black-ONE D-2 Direct Mount
  • Brakes: Sram Maven Ultimate, 200mm discs
  • Wheels: Industry Nine Hydra 2 - 27.5’
  • Tyres: Continental Kryptotal Enduro Soft 27.5 x 2.4
  • Cranks: Sram X01 DH 165mm
  • Sprocket: Sram X-SYNC 2 - 36t
  • Pedals: Reverse Szymon Godziek
  • Saddle: Reverse Szymon Godziek
  • Chain: Sram
  • Tensioner: Reverse Collab Pro

Do you like the venue you ended up on this season?

Yes and no. I kind of liked last year’s spot more. I’ve ridden here once before and had my line, but things didn’t always work out perfectly. I was never a fan of my bottom jump into the bangers, but we’re working on it now. I like the fact that I have a massive drop here, but at the same time, I don’t like the top section – it’s narrow, hardcore, scary and to be honest, I’m still not entirely sure how I’m going to handle it.

What will we see on your line, and why?

Basically, there will be lots of trick jumps on my line. That’s my style, that’s what I specialise in, and I want to show a full trick combo in my run to convince the judges to give me the highest score possible!

Szymon Godziek performs at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.

Szymon Godziek showing exactly why Rampage is so amazing

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Will you be using any of the features built in previous years?

Yes, but we’re modifying all of them to make them better and flow more smoothly.

Is there a lot of digging work this year?

Pretty much the usual. There’s always a lot to do, but nothing too extreme – not like in the years when we ended up in a completely empty zone where no one had ever stuck a shovel in the ground. Is there a lot of work? I think it’s about as much as there should be.

Who’s in Utah with you this year and why?

Same crew as last year. Mainly because it worked really well – you could see it both in the result and in how I felt here on-site. Huge props to the whole team – Przemek Abramowicz and Mateusz Zajączkowski –they’re doing an incredible job for me!

How did the weather affect your digging plan this year?

Perfectly, because we got some rain. First of all, it made the building material a bit easier to work with, and second, it’s finally not that hot. Only the first day of digging was super hot. During the week we’ll be riding, it should be a bit cooler too, so things are looking good.

Szymon Godziek nails a backflip to win second place at Red Bull Rampage 2024

Szymon Godziek nailed this huge backflip to take second

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

How much work do you have left on your run? Are you throwing in something crazy, or sticking to proven tricks and rotations?

I’m adding one crazy thing – and I’ll only go for it during the run. I have a lot of work to do on my run because there are plenty of jumps, and I need to practice everything. And then there’s that damn top section – it’s just terrifying. I have a double drop on my line that looks like you just can’t crash on it, but I feel like I should still “throw something in” for my run.

Will there be more jumps and tricks, or more technical riding down steep faces – which this venue has plenty of?

There will be more jumps on my line, but there’s also going to be some technical descending.

Szymon Godziek on the edge at Red Bull Rampage.

Szymon Godziek on the edge

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

What’s the plan for the contest? Go all-in on the first run or take it easy and send it on the second?

All-in on the first run! Knowing how things go, it’ll probably be windy for the second run again, so there’s no point in waiting. Honestly, I came to Utah for the gold, and I’m going to try to put down a run that guarantees it right from the start!

Brandon Semenuk has withdrawn from the competition – so who do you see as your biggest rival?

There are quite a few riders who could go big or have sick lines. If I had to name a few, I’d say Silva, Steenbergen, Zink and maybe one of the younger guys. Finley is super talented!

For some of the world’s top mountain bikers, the countdown is on to the moment they drop in from the launch pad at Red Bull Rampage. It’s the ultimate event of the year – the competition every pro wants to be part of, and one that fans will drop everything to witness live.
Watch Red Bull Rampage 2025 live on Red Bull TV taking place from October 16–18.

