Bike
Szymon Godziek on Red Bull Rampage 2025: I came to Utah for the gold!
What’s your strategy for Utah? You’ve been there for over a week already, but apparently, you’ve been saving your energy and barely rode before the digging started?
That’s true. We arrived in Utah late – and we did it on purpose. I didn’t want to focus on training here in the States. I did just one bike session, and all my preparation was done back home. I feel really good!
Did you do any physical prep in Poland, or was it mostly riding and moto?
A bit of everything, actually. Physical exercises from my physiotherapist, moto once a week, and a lot of bike time. I think that combination was the best approach I could go for.
How’s your bike? New Godziek Brothers parts – congrats! Any interesting modifications worth mentioning?
Thanks! I’m super stoked. The saddle is made from a grippy material, which really helps when you need to grab it with your legs during no-handers. And the pedals – they’re designed to spin with a lot of resistance, so they almost always stay in the same position. That makes it much easier to get back on the bike after doing supermans. Since I started riding with these pedals, my feet always land back in the right place immediately after landing. It really improves riding comfort, especially at an event like this.
Bike check
- Frame: Specialized Demo S2
- Shock absorber: Rock Shox Boxxer Ultimate 200mm 27.5, 160 psi, 4 tokens
- Damper: Rock Shox Vivid Ultimate 300 psi
- Steering wheel: Reverse Nico Vink 35/760
- Grips: Reverse Prototype
- Bridge: Reverse Black-ONE D-2 Direct Mount
- Brakes: Sram Maven Ultimate, 200mm discs
- Wheels: Industry Nine Hydra 2 - 27.5’
- Tyres: Continental Kryptotal Enduro Soft 27.5 x 2.4
- Cranks: Sram X01 DH 165mm
- Sprocket: Sram X-SYNC 2 - 36t
- Pedals: Reverse Szymon Godziek
- Saddle: Reverse Szymon Godziek
- Chain: Sram
- Tensioner: Reverse Collab Pro
Do you like the venue you ended up on this season?
Yes and no. I kind of liked last year’s spot more. I’ve ridden here once before and had my line, but things didn’t always work out perfectly. I was never a fan of my bottom jump into the bangers, but we’re working on it now. I like the fact that I have a massive drop here, but at the same time, I don’t like the top section – it’s narrow, hardcore, scary and to be honest, I’m still not entirely sure how I’m going to handle it.
What will we see on your line, and why?
Basically, there will be lots of trick jumps on my line. That’s my style, that’s what I specialise in, and I want to show a full trick combo in my run to convince the judges to give me the highest score possible!
Will you be using any of the features built in previous years?
Yes, but we’re modifying all of them to make them better and flow more smoothly.
Is there a lot of digging work this year?
Pretty much the usual. There’s always a lot to do, but nothing too extreme – not like in the years when we ended up in a completely empty zone where no one had ever stuck a shovel in the ground. Is there a lot of work? I think it’s about as much as there should be.
Who’s in Utah with you this year and why?
Same crew as last year. Mainly because it worked really well – you could see it both in the result and in how I felt here on-site. Huge props to the whole team – Przemek Abramowicz and Mateusz Zajączkowski –they’re doing an incredible job for me!
How did the weather affect your digging plan this year?
Perfectly, because we got some rain. First of all, it made the building material a bit easier to work with, and second, it’s finally not that hot. Only the first day of digging was super hot. During the week we’ll be riding, it should be a bit cooler too, so things are looking good.
How much work do you have left on your run? Are you throwing in something crazy, or sticking to proven tricks and rotations?
I’m adding one crazy thing – and I’ll only go for it during the run. I have a lot of work to do on my run because there are plenty of jumps, and I need to practice everything. And then there’s that damn top section – it’s just terrifying. I have a double drop on my line that looks like you just can’t crash on it, but I feel like I should still “throw something in” for my run.
Will there be more jumps and tricks, or more technical riding down steep faces – which this venue has plenty of?
There will be more jumps on my line, but there’s also going to be some technical descending.
What’s the plan for the contest? Go all-in on the first run or take it easy and send it on the second?
All-in on the first run! Knowing how things go, it’ll probably be windy for the second run again, so there’s no point in waiting. Honestly, I came to Utah for the gold, and I’m going to try to put down a run that guarantees it right from the start!
Brandon Semenuk has withdrawn from the competition – so who do you see as your biggest rival?
There are quite a few riders who could go big or have sick lines. If I had to name a few, I’d say Silva, Steenbergen, Zink and maybe one of the younger guys. Finley is super talented!