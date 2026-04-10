What is Tampa Pro? Here’s what you need to know and how to watch

Returning to the legendary Skate Park of Tampa on April 10-12, the two-day event is an iconic competition for good reason - assembling top pro talent at a legendary and challenging venue to ultimately determine who gets to take home a coveted title and a hefty cash prize.

Read on to discover more about the venue, format, line-up, and history of this storied event, and also how to watch the competition live.

2018 Tampa Pro winners: Jagger Eaton, Felipe Gustavo, and Ryan Decenzo © Chaz Miley

01 Tampa Pro 2026 at a glance

Detail Info Event Tampa Pro 2026 Dates April 10–12, 2026 Location Skatepark of Tampa, Florida Format Street skateboarding competition Prize purse $25,000+ Livestream SpoTTampa.com Start time 12 PM ET (Sat & Sun)

02 What is Tampa Pro?

Tampa Pro traces its roots back in the 90s. The Skate Park of Tampa - often called Spot by locals - was founded in 1993 by Brian Schaeffer in a warehouse, and began hosting an annual pro street skating competition two years later. Nearly every noteworthy pro in the industry has skated it. The pros-only competition has a two-day, multi-round format that culminates with a single champion.

03 Tampa Pro 2026 competition format

Ryan Decenzo with a tail grab © Bart Jones

After a few days of pro practice, the competition formally begins on Saturday with a qualifying round. Only professional skaters who either have or have had a pro model signature board with a globally recognized skate brand are allowed to participate. In the qualifying round, skaters get two one-minute runs, with only the better score of those two rounds counting. (Previous winners of the Tampa Pro advance directly to the semi-finals.) The top 30 competitors in the qualifying round move to the next round, but as a valuable bonus, the top two qualifiers advance directly to the finals.

The competition culminates with two rounds of intense drama on Sunday. First up are the semi-finals, where 28 qualifiers from the previous day and previous winners repeat the one-minute, two round format, with the top 10 scoring skaters advancing to the finals. There, those 10 skaters and the two top qualifiers from Saturday are given three one-minute runs, with everyone’s best run determining the title and order of finish.

The 2026 Tampa Pro has a total prize purse exceeding $25,000. The winner takes home $10,000, while the second and third-placed finishers receive $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

Of course, a win arguably carries a more important prize than a big paycheck. “For me to have a win at Tampa Pro would be a big accomplishment in my career as far as me being a Florida who grew up and competed and hung out at Spot pretty much my whole life,” says pro Zion Wright. “Winning and having the hometown love would be something special and to have my friends and family there to witness would be the cherry on top.”

Overview:

Saturday: Qualifying round (2 x 1-minute runs, best score counts)

Top 30 advance to semi-finals

Top 2 qualifiers go straight to finals

Sunday: Semi-finals → Finals

Finals: 3 runs, best score wins

04 Which skaters will be at Tampa Pro?

Tampa Pro always has a star-studded lineup of street skating pros. The line-up includes the following skaters:

Felipe Gustavo

Jamie Foy

Zion Wright

Alex Sorgente

Jagger Eaton

Jiro Platt

Jake Wooten

Ryan Decenzo

Lucas Rabelo

Angelo Caro

Cordano Russell

Leticia Bufoni

05 Tampa Pro history and legacy

Zion Wright at Skatepark of Tampa © Chaz Miley

Held continuously since 1995, Tampa Pro is the longest running competition of its kind. Past winners include many of the biggest legends in the sport from around the globe, including Paul Rodriguez, Torey Pudwell, Nyjah Huston, Shane O’Neill, Jagger Eaton, Jamie Foy, and two-time Olympic Champion Yuto Horigome. The venue is so iconic within skate culture that it was featured as a level in the 2003 game Tony Hawk ’s Underground.

The Skatepark of Tampa

Housed in a large warehouse, the Skatepark of Tampa has roughly 18,000 square feet of wooden skating surface. The venue’s large street skating course—with an assortment of stairs, ledges, rails and other features—is redesigned every year so no Tampa Pro competition is exactly the same. With a large, hyped-up crowd packed inside the gritty and historic venue, the energy for Tampa Pro is off the charts. “The Spot venue is unlike any other in skateboarding,” says pro skater Jagger Eaton, a two-time Olympic medalist and winner of the 2018 Tampa Pro. “All of the industry, spectators and fellow riders are looking down from the stands and it adds some pressure. It’s skateboarding’s Coliseum.”

Pro Alex Sorgente, who grew up in Florida, loves that one-of-a-kind atmosphere, too. “It's just such a good vibe,” says Sorgente. “The camaraderie between all the skaters there is like real skateboarding. All the skaters who go there and even people from outside, they can just really see what skateboarding is all about.”

Why pros love Tampa Pro

Sorgente, a longtime pro who grew up on Florida’s east coast, keenly understand what makes this venue and event so beautiful. “The Skatepark of Tampa just means legacy,” he says. “Every great skateboarder has walked through those doors and got to be a part of that skatepark and the event. And I grew up in Florida, so I used to go out and every year and meet these larger-than-life skaters.”

Fellow pro Jay Foy, who also grew up on Florida’s Atlantic coast, agrees. “Tampa Pro is just one of those nostalgic competitions,” says Foy, who won the event in 2022. “As a Floridian, I grew up watching it and it hasn't changed one bit. And I'm glad to be a part of it till this day.”

But even West Coast skaters can appreciate the unique atmosphere. “Brian S and the Spot staff create the greatest weekend for pros and spectators,” says Eaton. “I just enjoy this entire week so much.”

06 How to watch Tampa Pro live

If you aren’t lucky enough to be in Tampa and have a ticket for the weekend competition, you can catch all the action on SpoTTampa.com. The livestream will begin on both Saturday and Sunday at noon ET.

Replay how Jagger Eaton won Tampa Pro 2018:

2 min Tampa Pro 2018 recap A clean sweep on the podium with Eaton, Gustavo and Decenzo holding down slots 1, 2 and 3!

Tampa Pro 2026 FAQs When is Tampa Pro 2026? April 10–12, 2026. Where is Tampa Pro held? At the Skatepark of Tampa in Florida. How can I watch Tampa Pro live? You can stream it on SpoTTampa.com starting at 12 PM ET. Who can compete in Tampa Pro? Only professional skateboarders with a signature board model. How much prize money does Tampa Pro offer? The total purse exceeds $25,000, with $10,000 for first place.