WATCH: Tatum Monod takes us behind the scenes of her upcoming ski project
© Mason Mashon
Tatum Monod gives us a taste of her upcoming project in an all-new behind-the-scenes video of a shoot day in the Canadian backcountry. And yes, this video contains a lot of type 2 kind of fun.
Published on
You know that stoke you get in the Fall when all your favourite skiers drop their parts? Well, that stoke is being crafted up for you right now. Among those skiers is Tatum Monod and she has been working on something special for us for over 2 years now and we’re finally getting a taste of it.
“I've been wanting to work on this for a few years now and I am finally getting the opportunity to do it,” says Monod, “It's going to be a really awesome story piece where I dive deep into some of my family history and I’m going to get to shred with some of my best friends all winter, I'm so excited. “
We are also excited.
Watch in the player below a behind the scenes look at shooting in the backcountry with CK9 Studios:
Stay tuned for updates on when Tatum’s project is coming to your preferred viewing screen.