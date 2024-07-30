Magic n’ Mayhem! Everything you need to know about TFT Set 12

Inkborn Fables, the 11th TFT set, concluded with Dishsoap winning the Tactician's Crown, leaving us looking ahead to set 12: Magic n’ Mayhem. With a lot to take in before the set’s official release on July 31st as a part of patch 14.15, here are some of the main things to keep in mind before you try the set out for yourself!

New core mechanic - Charms

Set 12’s core mechanic is charms, which are purchasable enchantments in your shop starting from stage 2. These charms features a ton of different effects and range in costs with some free options like Summon Dummy, which gives you a Target Dummy for 1 round, to the most expensive charm, the 99-cost Magnum Opus, which makes the player lose 66 health in exchange for a permanent 3-star 5-cost champion.

While something like Magnum Opus sounds insanely powerful, you won’t have to worry too much about it early on as the more powerful charms will only become available later on into the game. Otherwise, here are some other things to keep in mind about the charms:

Charms will show up every third shop

Only one charm can be active each round

Charms won’t be available during PVE rounds

With some of the available charms, we should see some crazy high rolls again in set 12 so great ready to make some new TFT highlights!

Returning traits and familiar mechanics

Set 12 will see some familiar traits make their return such as Mage with its double casting trait and Shapeshifter, both of which haven’t been seen since set 7. Some other returning traits will have a new look to them such as Dragon which has changed to provide burn and wound to their attacks and abilities, and Chrono which will now provide bonus stats and heal while freezing time.

Along with returning traits, some other familiar trait mechanics are making their return in the form of new traits. For example, while LaserCorps enjoyers may not be getting their army of drones back this set, they can enjoy an army of bees thanks to the new Honeymancer trait. Maybe instead of an army of many, you’re looking for a big bad monster to destroy everything in your path on your way to a first, well instead of Baron and the Void trait or Infernal Invocation Dreadsteed with the Country trait, players will have The Stormbringer and the Eldritch trait to look forward to.

Unfortunately for the gamblers, there won’t be any econ traits like Fortune. But luckily, you’ll be able to play whatever you want as there’ll now be an assortment of Fortune-style augments such as “Fortune Favors the Bold” for you to use instead!

As always, there’s a ton of interesting traits coming with the new set so get ready to explore and experiment to find the trait that really speaks to you!

Crazy new 5-costs

One of the best parts of any new set is the cool new 5-cost champions that will be available for play. The first that may catch your eyes is the debut of Briar who’s bringing back a health cost mechanic in the form of her Ravenous trait. The trait causes Briar to do more damage for each point of health that you’re missing and every round, you’ll have a chance to spend some of your health to boost her own health as well.

Another cool debut is Norra, who lore enjoyers will know as Yuumi’s master that mysteriously disappeared. Well in TFT the two will be reunited with Norra dealing damage while Yuumi protects the rest of your team. Along with some other debuts like Milio, who’ll be providing items for your team, and Smolder, who’ll be flying around the map like set 3’s Aurelion Sol, the power level of this set's 5-costs feel as strong as ever.

Other changes

Bag Size Changes

So far there have been a few system changes that should be interesting. One small change to keep in mind is that champion bag sizes will see another change:

1-cost champion bag sizes will now have 30 available instead of 22

2-costs champion bag sizes will now have 25 available instead of 20

3-costs champion bag sizes will now have 18 available instead of 17

4-costs and 5-costs bag sizes will remain the same

So while the race to 3 star your 4-costs and 5-costs will still be fierce, life will be a bit easier for any earlier reroll comps players end up cooking up.

Mana overflow changes

The bigger change to keep an eye on will be how mana items work with champions. In the past, any extra mana generated would be lost, but heading into set 12, the mana will be saved and given back after cast. This is going to help open up itemization especially with any champions with the Mage trait and could even help push them towards being the strongest comp for the time being!

What set is getting revived?

Finally, Riot also revealed the set that’ll be revived is set 5.5, aka Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes. With the return of Teemo along with traits such as Legionnaire, Hellion, and Revenant, it’s going to be interesting to see how crazy the set will get in a modern setting. For anyone looking to experience the set for themselves, look out for the set to hit live servers on patch 14.19!