Tekken 8 is here, what do we remember about Tekken 7?

Tekken 7 had a huge roster, rage drives, rage arts, and some iconic guest characters. The FGC growing allowed more people to experience the series' unique gameplay and witness the storylines from its strong regional rivalries. This has led to careers for not only the EVO champions, but also for amazing players with captivating personalities.

Rangchu wins Tekken World Tour 2018 using Panda and Kuma

Panda and Kuma are the low key joke characters of the series and many players consider them amongst the worst characters in the game. They are simply animals in a roster of seasoned martial artists and literal demons. But that didn’t stop Rangchu from taking them to the top.

Rangchu had an okay year results wise in 2018, consistently finding himself capping out at top 8 at big tournaments at home in Korea and abroad. In 2018, he lost to Chanel, Qudans, Knee and more, often leaving outside the money.

In TWT2018, he came out swinging, winning his group to secure a spot in winners’ side of top 8 versus Knee. However he quickly was sent to losers and had to claw his way through the best players in the world to get to grand finals. He defeated Knee, Chanel, and then beat Qudans twice in a row to take the grand prize and become the Tekken World Champion, with Panda.

Lil Majin’s King defeats JDCR

JDCR is a legendary Korean player known for surgically destroying opponents through fundamentals. The 2 time EVO champ was in top 8 at EVO 2018 when he ran into Lil Majin, the sole American representative in that round.

In the build up to the match, commentators describe JDCR as “a robot, a machine sent from the future.” JDCR was a likely favourite to win that entire bracket, Dragunov was one of the best characters in the game, and King was considered low-tier.

This David versus Goliath storyline delivered beautifully as JDCR took an early lead, then was swiftly brought back down to Earth with Lil Majin’s wild King gameplay. As Lil Majin looked ready to take 3 rounds straight to collect his upset victory, JDCR showed why he was to be feared, taking it to a final round. But Lil Majin clutched up, inspiring low-tier mains from then onwards.

Qudans returns to dominate

In a time when many mainstream fighting games were losing steam, Qudans was dominating Tekken across the globe. He collected wins at huge events whenever he attended, and awed the scene with his avant garde Mishima mastery.

His mandatory Korean military service took him away from the game for 2 years, but once he finished, he couldn’t find the passion to return to Tekken. After a personal family loss, he needed something to fill the void, thus the Devil Jin main stepped back into the scene.

Bit by bit, Qudans worked back up to the powerhouse he once was, making it to Tekken World Tour 2017 and winning over players like Speedkicks, Saint, and JDCR. This was a win everyone wanted to see.

Pakistan Takes Over

Like many fighting games, Tekken had been East Asia’s forte. There were strong players all over the world, and many posed threats to Korea and Japan. But no region could do that beyond an individual level.

At EVO Japan 2019, Arslan Ash defeated Knee, Chikirun, Lowhigh, Book, CherryBerryMango and more en route to winning a 512 man tournament in which he was seeded 321. All this after arriving late, due to a disastrous trip to the event, where everything that could have gone wrong did.

He went on to win EVO in Vegas that year, cementing his legacy as a premier Tekken player, once again defeating amazing players to get there.

Arslan’s international triumph was just the beginning, he let the world know that he was not an anomaly, and that the players in his home country of Pakistan were just as good as him if not better.

Spoiler alert; he was telling the truth. Pakistan emerged as one of the strongest regions in the world, boasting players like Awais Honey, and Atif Butt. The latter even won a Tekken World Tour before Arslan Ash.

The scene took this as a good thing, with Knee and other players making it out to Pakistan to find out more about the scene and train with an amazing region.

Arslan wouldn’t let his countrymen outshine him for long though, as he won Tekken 7’s last Tekken World Tour finals in dominant fashion. He defeated an onslaught of absurdly good players similarly to his 2019 EVO Japan run, such as LowHigh and CherryBerryMango.

On to new things!

Tekken 7 was so good for so long. It’s almost easy to take its presence for granted, but we have to appreciate how amazing that game was, and how much it grew the scene. Amazing moments took place during its entire tenure, and we’re sure Tekken 8 will be more of the same.