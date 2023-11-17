The 10 coolest Tekken characters

Gaming
The Tekken universe is full of interesting characters, but a few of them stand leagues above the rest in terms of cool factor. Here are some of our favourites.
10) Eddy Gordo
Fighting style: Capoeira
The only reason Eddy is so far behind is the deep-seated grudge we all have against him. Everyone has played against that one kind of Eddy player before.
9) Nina Williams
Fighting style: Koppo-jutsu
Sexy, clever and incredibly tough: Nina is probably the most dangerous woman in Tekken. Formerly an assassin, she now works with Jin Kazama in Mishima Zaibatsu.
8) Ling Xiaoyu
Fighting style: Hakke Sho / Hika Ken
Ling's fighting style with their different stances is super rewarding if you stick to learning her.. Especially her "Art of Phoenix" stance, in which she ducks through attacks, a very important piece of her toolkit.
7) King
Fighting style: Pro-Wrestling
Here we had to choose between King and Armor King. Although we find that the look of Armor King is even more glaring, we decided in favour of the original.
6) Alisa Bosconovitch
Fighting style: Super Fighting Robot
Alisa is a cute robo-girl built by Doctor Bosconovitch. But one should not be fooled by her sweet exoskeleton. In addition to a jetpack, she also has a pair of chainsaws up her sleeve.
5) Robert Richards
Fighting style: Karate
Extremely agile despite appearances, Bob is a fan favorite. To the point that the motto "No Bob, no buy" for Tekken 7 was born. Fortunately, Bandai Namco announced the karate star at EVO 2016.
4) Bryan Fury
Fighting style: Kickboxing
His intro in Tekken 7 alone should make it clear what a beast Bryan is. His fighting style is brutal and offensive. He also has one of the coolest moves in the game: the Taunt Jet Upper.
3) Sergei Dragunov
Fighting style: Commando Sambo
Dragunov is literally "cool". Cold, calculated. He almost never shows his feelings while he rams the enemies of Russia sharply into the ground.
2) Hwoarang
Fighting style: Taekwondo
Kicks are a lot cooler than punches, and Hwoarang has a lot of them. One of the classic Tekken characters, he is still fitted fresh with a sick design in Tekken 7.
1) The Mishima family
Fighting style: Mishima-style karate
The decision was not easy. That's why we just put all the Mishimas on the One. Moves like the Electric Wind Godfist and Hellsweep are easy icons. And with Tekken 7, Heihachi, Jin, Kazuya are more electric than ever, while adding Kazumi to the bunch.