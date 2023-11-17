The 10 coolest Tekken characters

The Tekken universe is full of interesting characters, but a few of them stand leagues above the rest in terms of cool factor. Here are some of our favourites.

10) Eddy Gordo

Eddy Gordo's capoeira simply looks sick © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Capoeira

The only reason Eddy is so far behind is the deep-seated grudge we all have against him. Everyone has played against that one kind of Eddy player before.

9) Nina Williams

Here comes the bride © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Koppo-jutsu

Sexy, clever and incredibly tough: Nina is probably the most dangerous woman in Tekken. Formerly an assassin, she now works with Jin Kazama in Mishima Zaibatsu.

8) Ling Xiaoyu

She'll save Jin one day © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Hakke Sho / Hika Ken

Ling's fighting style with their different stances is super rewarding if you stick to learning her.. Especially her "Art of Phoenix" stance, in which she ducks through attacks, a very important piece of her toolkit.

7) King

Wild as a jaguar: King © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Pro-Wrestling

Here we had to choose between King and Armor King. Although we find that the look of Armor King is even more glaring, we decided in favour of the original.

6) Alisa Bosconovitch

The girl with the chainsaw hands © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Super Fighting Robot

Alisa is a cute robo-girl built by Doctor Bosconovitch. But one should not be fooled by her sweet exoskeleton. In addition to a jetpack, she also has a pair of chainsaws up her sleeve.

5) Robert Richards

Speed and weight! © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Karate

Extremely agile despite appearances, Bob is a fan favorite. To the point that the motto "No Bob, no buy" for Tekken 7 was born. Fortunately, Bandai Namco announced the karate star at EVO 2016.

4) Bryan Fury

Ruthless and unstoppable: Bryan © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Kickboxing

His intro in Tekken 7 alone should make it clear what a beast Bryan is. His fighting style is brutal and offensive. He also has one of the coolest moves in the game: the Taunt Jet Upper.

3) Sergei Dragunov

Cold and calculated © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Commando Sambo

Dragunov is literally "cool". Cold, calculated. He almost never shows his feelings while he rams the enemies of Russia sharply into the ground.

2) Hwoarang

Kick check © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Taekwondo

Kicks are a lot cooler than punches, and Hwoarang has a lot of them. One of the classic Tekken characters, he is still fitted fresh with a sick design in Tekken 7.

1) The Mishima family

Heihachi against Kazuya. Father against son. © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting style: Mishima-style karate

The decision was not easy. That's why we just put all the Mishimas on the One. Moves like the Electric Wind Godfist and Hellsweep are easy icons. And with Tekken 7, Heihachi, Jin, Kazuya are more electric than ever, while adding Kazumi to the bunch.