How TenZ influenced VALORANT: 5 ways he changed the game

When it comes to competitive esports, few players have been as instrumental as Tyson Ngo, AKA TenZ. He may have only played VALORANT professionally for four years, but his impact on the game and its fans has been massive.

A new documentary, which you can watch in the video below, looks to explore this, examining his competitive legacy and what made him such a standout player.

Beginning his career in 2019 as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for Cloud9, TenZ switched over to an emerging title called VALORANT. It was a risky move, but it paid off. Driven by passion and innovation, TenZ eventually became the first pro player in the game, and one of its first superstars.

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TenZ might have stepped back from competitive gaming in September 2024, but, as the new doc explains, his legacy is felt to this day. Ahead of release, here’s why TenZ (who’s still just 25!) remains one of the defining gamers of his generation.

01 He helped turn VALORANT into a global esports phenomenon

TenZ is inextricably linked to the rise of VALORANT © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

As the undisputed face of VALORANT, and arguably the most famous player in the game, TenZ helped turn the shooter into a globally beloved competition. That’s no small thing.

Switching over in 2020, TenZ was instrumental in bridging the gap between the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive audience and the new Riot Games title. If VALORANT was good enough for TenZ, fans wanted to check it out. Inspired by his incredibly approachable presenting style in his highly popular stream videos, the fans were firmly onboard.

It wasn’t all about personality and charisma, though. That will only get you so far. Luckily for TenZ, his mastery of mechanics, his incredible style of play and his other-worldly skills kept fans captivated, helping to push the game to entirely new heights.

02 He influenced the hardware and peripherals players use

TenZ is a global ambassador for Wooting © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

Becoming a gaming legend isn’t just about what you do on screen, but what you do it with. Let’s put it another way. As any gamer knows, hardware is just as important as software. TenZ was innovating in both.

It was announced last April that TenZ would become a global ambassador for Wooting, with the Dutch peripheral manufacturer working with TenZ on a line of limited edition keyboard models, and exclusive content. It feels like Wooting paying homage after TenZ’s on-stream use of Wooting keyboards and custom set-ups helped popularise the company, alongside its Rapid Trigger technology and lightweight gaming mice.

Arguably, without TenZ adopting Wooting, the tactical FPS space may not have become what it is today.

03 He changed how VALORANT is played at the highest level

TenZ caused the pro scene to up its game © Jordan Nicholson/Red Bull Content Pool

In order to innovate, you first have to tear up the old rules. Early on in VALORANT’s rise, TenZ did just that. Coming out of the gate with aggressive mechanics on Duellist characters like Reyna and Jett caused other players to sit up straight and adjust their own approaches. As a result the pro scene upped its approach to mechanics, with TenZ setting the standard for entry-fraggers across the game.

TenZ didn’t stay complacent, though, he knew when to evolve along with the game. Flexible and adaptable, he transitioned into becoming an elite Controller/Initiator, famously playing KAY/O and Omen for Sentinels.

His might have only been a four-year run, but he was truly pushing the envelope throughout.

04 He helped make VALORANT more accessible for players

TenZ has trouble seeing green and pink © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

… or at least helped remind us that all gamers are different. Specifically, TenZ spoke publicly about his visual issues, opening the game up to other plays with divergences in how they perceive the world. It’s a big step when one in 12 men and one in 200 women have some form of colourblindness.

“Hi I’m TenZ, and I’m colourblind,” the streamer announced on the Sentinels channel in 2024. The specific issue is called ‘protanomaly’ which means that TenZ has trouble seeing green and pink. “Pretty interesting that one of the best players in the world sees the game differently to you and me,” the video narrator remarks.

In the video, TenZ recounts awkward moments in his life resulting from this issue, including a story about shopping with his mother as a child. It’s incredibly vulnerable, and no doubt helped those with similar issues within esports feel seen.

The practical impact on his VALORANT playing was minimal – TenZ swapped his enemy highlight colour to yellow – but it helped reiterate that VALORANT is open to everyone, no matter how big or small our differences.

05 His move to VALORANT helped shape the game's future

TenZ made the switch from Counter-Strike © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

Back in 2020, TenZ was a rising CS:GO star. He could have stayed on that path, and would likely have become huge. Instead, he decided to follow his heart and switch things up.

As he explained at the time: “I’ve decided to go pro [in VALORANT] because when I was playing the beta, I realised I haven't had as much fun as I was having in a long time, Although it might be seen as risky to switch games, I feel like the future of this game is very bright. I will no longer be playing CS:GO while I am playing VALORANT professionally.”

The rest is history. Not only is this yet another example of TenZ serving as an inspiration to gamers everywhere, it was legitimately a crucial moment in the sport. “My plan going forward is to assemble the best team that I think is possible…I hope to see a pro scene similar to the League of Legends structure and compete at a world-class level,” TenZ said.

Just a few years later, exactly this would happen, driven in large part by TenZ’s individual vision, and force of will. Did TenZ revolutionise VALORANT? Arguably, we wouldn’t even be talking about VALORANT without his impact.

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes on sport, culture, and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired, and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT, and The Lion And The Unicorn.