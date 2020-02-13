Share the Love this Valentine’s Day – the Teyana Taylor Way
© Brian Hall/Red Bull Content Pool
Download a Teyana Taylor inspired Valentine's Day card to send to the one you love and check out Teyana Taylor's new documentary dropping next week.
We recently announced a new documentary based on R&B star Teyana Taylor’s groundbreaking show titled Assembly Required: House of Petunia that releases on Feb 20.
In celebration of this documentary, we created Valentine’s Day cards based on some of Teyana’s most iconic lyrics and looks. Share the love with #bae and don’t forget to tag us @RedBullMusic.
Hopefully you find a special someone to watch Assembly Required: House of Petunia next week!