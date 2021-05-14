Jay Musodi pays homage to Africa’s contributions towards hip hop culture

01 Broadening hip hop’s narrative

Genres are only building blocks for us to mirror our reality, perspective, and the generations of history our physical selves carry. Genre-defying multi-hyphenate Jay Musodi is a dancer, choreographer, educator of arts and culture, based in Vancouver, Canada. The Angolan and Congolese-Canadian creative is working to rehydrate the hip-hop dance community with its African roots by incorporating traditional teachings and stories into modern curriculum. Leading by example, his genre-defying flair pays homage to his ancestors, while broadening the narrative of hip hop as a whole.

Something that I really value is understanding dances, not just at a surface level, but really diving in deeper to what the people are about Jay Musodi

Jay Musodi © Holt Renfrew

While something like dance may be perceived as an unconscious reaction of the body to sound, Musodi knows it’s something much more than a hip sway. He knows it to hold the power of connection -- not just to those sharing the same speakers on the dancefloor, but as a non-verbal language that has the power to transcend generations and empower people.

“Something that I really value is understanding dances, not just at a surface level, but really diving in deeper to what the people are about: what drives the people; what are the politics; what are the youth interested in; the media. [I’m interested in] the kind of social aspects that take a really big part in creating these dances because dances are social,” he explains.

Integrating cultural anthropology into his primary and highschool residencies, Musodi integrates cultural competency into his ciciculum. The purpose? To broaden his students’ understanding of hip hop and dance as a whole, which in turn works to dispel cultural myths and stereotypes.

02 Transcending language

When we look at the the 80s, 90s, and early 00 eras of hip hop that paved the way for our current visual representation of the genre, it’s easy to boil the genre’s themes down to drugs, gang culture, and the sexualization of women (particularly women of marginalized groups). Though there is nothing wrong with feeling empowered by sultry moves, the origins of the often-deemed-sexy dance moves have meaning far-beyond this representation: through generations, we’ve simply become detached from their meaning and the stories and lessons our ancestors embedded in them. For Musodi, it is of the utmost importance that these teachings are reintegrated into his practice, helping to forge a deeper understanding of the genre that has been severed by generations of colonialism. It’s about appreciating the current cultural representation of the genre, while holding space to properly educate and pay homage to ancestral roots.

03 Rooted in resilience

For Musodi, that ‘thing’ is the presence of call-and-response in hip hop culture (whether it be beat making, rapping or dance). “Even today, the music tells you what to do, whether it be with words or a familiar beat pattern it is always that call and response. And a way to connect that quickly would be something like the whip and nae nae,” Musodi explains, referencing the popular song ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ by Silentó. “The music tells you to whip, to nay nay, so you respond that way. But culturally, these stories have been a way to pass on messages and pass on these traditions or even pass on values that the ancestors felt were worth knowing about” says Musodi.

“Congo is where my mom is from (I’m half Congolese and my dad is from Angola). In Congo there is a move called Camera Cache, which translates to ‘hidden camera.’ This move in question is a really simple move: your arms are moving around as if you're holding a camera, and at the same time, your hips are matching the pathway of your arms.” The story behind this movement is that when settlers began colonizing the regions, they brought their respective religions with them, attempting to influence their own values.

“My people in Congo, utilized their hips, so that's where the base of our movement comes from. The understanding is that the circle is a representation of life: it’s honouring the womb; it’s honouring women; it’s honouring you grandma, your mom, your sister, your auntie. That’s where life starts -- it starts with women. That circle of life is ongoing, so when we are moving our hips in a circle (kind of like a clock), we celebrate everlasting life. Everything else that you do while that circle is [moving] is just to keep life going.”

Though the true, harmless, intention was known to all that swung their hips, this ode to life and the women that made it possible was seen by colonizers as the devil’s movement. “They were telling people that moving their hips was against the will of god,” explains Musodi. With the expression of music, dance, and culture threatened, this circular move was then adapted, rebranding it as a movement that gave thanks to god. “The move (camera cache) came out of this whole story, where you’re dancing as if a camera is hidden and is filming you having the best time of your life,” explains Musodi.

Not unlike his relationship with his own culture and the antiquity of dance, Musodi looks for the stories embedded in modern hip hop. “When you’re listening to hip hop nowadays, it’s never just New York hip hop (even though hip hop started in New York).” Musodi explains that even though the people are expressing through the same art form, their personal reality is different, their upbringing is different, so the slang is different and the way they talk is different, so the sound is different. Blurring these lines in a way that respectfully addresses the history that drew them, gives us more room to lucidly fall into creative states; it allows for nuance and diversity; and it becomes the catalyst of innovation.

“I love geeking out over the fact I can be listening to a song that has New York influences and influences from Memphis and I can be inspired by that and look for movements from those regions: and then I can add in the piece that is me, the piece that speaks to my origins [...] It’s really just about bringing different stories together, but acknowledging them. Not just mixing for the sake of having a lot of movements, but seeing how many different stories and perspectives can bring a different point of view and story, together.”