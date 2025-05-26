Every motorcycle you can ride in The Crew Motorfest

Unlike most other open-world racing games, The Crew Motorfest isn’t just focused on cars. As you explore Hawaii, you can jump on bikes and even into planes.

Bikes are much more useful than cars in some events due to their higher acceleration stats and better handling. You can climb mountain passes much faster on a bike than in almost any car.

01 Bike classes explained

Bike categories © Ubisoft

The bikes in The Crew Motorfest are broken down into five categories. They are:

Street Tier 1

Street Tier 2

Racing

Motocross

Rally Raid

The street and racing types are pretty similar, with racing being the fastest of them all. When road race handling is your preference, the Street Race category bikes should be your go-to.

Motocross are best when racing on sand tracks in arenas, while Rally Raid bikes are better on a variety of terrains, but are still useful in rally events.

02 Full motorcycle list by class

BMW R1200GS Adventure © Ubisoft

Below is a full list of all bikes in the game, as well as their purchase price, where applicable and what category they come under.

Ducati Panigale R - Racing - 474,600 credits

BMW R1200GS Adventure - Street Tier 1 - 93,800 credits

BMW R1200GS Adventure (Rally Raid edition) - Rally Raid - 242,900 credits

BMW S1000RR - Street Tier 2 - 452,200 credits

BMW S1000RR (Racing Edition) - Racing - 614,600 credits

Ducati Diavel - Street Tier 2 - 364,000 credits

Ducati Hypermotard - Street Tier 1 - 284,200 credits

Ducati Hypermotard (Rally Raid edition) - Rally Raid - 226,800 credits

Ducati Monster 1200 S - Street Tier 2 - 329,700 credits

Ducati Monster 1200 S (Rally Raid edition) - Rally Raid - 207,900 credits

Ducati Panigale R - Street Tier 2 - 459,900 credits

Ducati DraXter - Street Tier 2 - 795,900 credits

Harley Davidson Iron 883 - Street Tier 1 - 51,100

Harley-Davidson Street Glide - Street Tier 1 - 57,400 credits

Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe - Street Tier 1 - Bike Lovers Reward

Honda CBR1000RR SP2 - Street Tier 2 - 561,400 credits

Indian Chief Dark Horse - Street Tier 1 - 56,700 credits

Indian FTR 1200 S - Street Tier 2 - 340,200 credits

Indian Scout - Street Tier 1 - 53,900 credits

Indian Scout Cruiser Edition - Street Tier 1 - Earned in The Crew 2

Kawasaki GPZ 900 R Ninja - Street Tier 2 - 303,800 credits

Kawasaki GPZ 900 R Ninja Racing Edition - Racing - 377,300 credits

Kawasaki KX450F - Motocross - 109,900 credits

Kawasaki KC450F Street Tier 1 Edition - Street Tier 1 - 41,300 credits

Kawasaki KC450F Rally Raid Edition - Rally Raid - 176,400 credits

Kawasaki Ninja H2 - Street Tier 2 - 438,200 credits

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Racing Edition - Racing - 388,500 credits

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Light Rider Edition - Street Tier 2 - 657,300 credits

Kawasaki Z1000 ABS - Street Tier 2 - 324,100 credits

Kawasaki Z1000 ASB Racing Edition - Racing - 382,900 credits

KTM 1190 RC8 R - Street Tier 2 - 441,700 credits

KTM 1190 RC8 R Power Track Edition - Racing - Earned in The Crew 2

KTM 1190 RC8 R Track - Racing - 401,100 credits

KTM 1290 Super Duke R ABS - Street Tier 2 - 389,900 credits

KTM 450 EXC - Motocross - 98,700 credits

KTM 450 EXC Street Tier 1 Edition - Street Tier 1 - 39,200 credits

KTM 450 EXC Nighthawk Edition - Motocross - 244,300 credits

KTM 450 Rally - Rally Raid - 187,600 credits

KTM RC16 Tech 3 - Racing - 455,000 credits

Suzuki GSX-R1000R - Street Tier 2 - 574,700 credits

Suzuki GSX-RR - Racing - 510,300 credits

Suzuki RM-Z450 - Motocross - 124,600 credits

Yamaha V-MAX 1700 - Street Tier 2 - 515,200 credits

Yamaha YZ450F - Motocross - 100,100 credits

Yahama YZR-M1 - Racing - 420,700 credits

03 Red Bull bikes in the game

KTM 450 EXC Red Bull Edition © Ubisoft

Some of the best bikes in The Crew Motorfest are also Red Bull-branded. They are:

KTM 450 EXC Red Bull Edition - Motocross

KTM R16 Red Bull Team - Racing

You can pick them up from the Shop in-game and drive them in any event. To get the most from them, use the Red Bull-branded bikes while exploring the Red Bull Playground on Maui.

04 How to unlock new bikes

How to get more bikes © Ubisoft

There are two ways to unlock new bikes in The Crew Motorfest. The easier way is to buy them from the Shop in the pause menu. The prices of the bikes vary depending on how fast they are and what category they belong to.

Alternatively, you will also unlock bikes as rewards for completing certain playlists. The reward for completing the Bike Lovers playlist is the Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe bike.

Best bikes for speed, tricks and terrain

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Light Rider Edition © Ubisoft

There are some bikes that are faster than others, and others that are best for off-road racing. If you’re looking for ultimate two-wheel speed, you should pick up the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Light Rider Edition. It boasts:

Power: 210 BHP

Weight: 238kg

Top Speed: 299kph

Acceleration: 2.5s

KTM EXC Nighthawk Edition © Ubisoft

If you’re after the best bike for off-road racing or for pulling off tricks, you need to buy the KTM EXC Nighthawk Edition. It boasts:

Power: 52 BHP

Weight: 111kg

Top Speed: 145kph

Acceleration: 4.5s

If you use either of these bikes in the events they’re best for, you’ll easily beat the competition.