Get to know Street Fighter legend, Tokido

That legend? Hajime Taniguchi better known as Tokido, is a Japanese fighting game master known for playing multiple fighting games at a competitive level in addition to Street Fighter, including Tekken, Marvel vs Capcom 3, and BlazBlue. He is a three-time EVO champion, having won Capcom vs. SNK 2 in 2002 and Super Street Fighter II Turbo in 2007 and Street Fighter V ten years later.

Tokido is considered one of Japan's five "fighting game gods", a title he shares with Daigo Umehara, Shinya Onuki, Tatsuya Haitani, and Naoto Sako.

Tokido was first introduced to fighting games in the 90s, focusing on The King of Fighters. The first Street Fighter game was Street Fighter 2.

Tokido © Katya Mokolo / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his love of Street Fighter, Tokido got into Street Fighter IV relatively late compared to most high-level players. It was then that teammate Daigo Umehara suggested he pick the character Akuma, as a character like Ryu would be too difficult for him. Playing as Akuma, Tokido invented the "Tokido Vortex". Very few Street Fighter players can claim to have created their own brand of play style that would change how Street Fighter 4 would be played, but Tokido is no ordinary player. With the “Tokido Vortex”, he had created a move that guarantees an opponent character will take damage.

On top of being a master technician and innovator in Street Fighter, Tokido is well known for his antics off-screen. He has developed an eccentric and antagonistic persona providing entertainment for spectators as he mocks his opponents. He has been known to imitate his favourite fighter, Akuma’s poses before and after matches and will likely always be remembered for his pre-game smack talk against teammate Bonchan.

When Tokido was asked about Bonchan in a series of pre-match interviews, Tokido did not pull any verbal punches. He said “If he uses Ryu, I body him. If he uses Sagat, I body him,”

In a later interview, he added “I know every tournament, he gets second place. I know he wants to really be champion. But I’m sorry, your opponent is Tokido,”

Unfortunately, he couldn’t back up that smack talk with a victory as Bonchan went on to take the victory, but the enigmatic Tokido had the Internet and fighting game community on fire with what became one of the most meme-worthy trash talks in fighting game history.