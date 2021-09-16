B-Girl Konatsu in Toronto, Canada
© Jahmal Nugent
Red Bull Dance City Guide: Take a tour of Toronto with B-Girl Konatsu

Originally from Okayama, Japan, Konatsu Yamasa made the move to Canada in 2016 to take the Toronto break scene by storm, and that's exactly what she's doing. Check out the video and see for yourself.
By Red Bull Canada
Meet Konatsu Yamasa: Hailing originally from Japan’s Sunshine State, Okayama, the B-girl dropped everything to move to Canada and pursue breaking in Toronto. Her well-versed dynamic flow, veteran footwork, and technical power moves have caught international attention since making it to the TOP 16 of Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020.
She currently trains with SuperNaturalz crew, and works on her style of breaking that prioritizes complex flow, original thread, power moves, and freeze stacking -- things she clearly excels at, as seen in the latest Red Bull Dance City Guide Toronto. Konatsu also dances with Kuru Crew, a high level B-girl crew that aims to push the limits of Toronto-thread style. ️
Watch the Red Bull Dance City Guide Toronto with B-Girl Konatsu in the player below:
Tour Toronto with B-Girl Konatsu
WHAT'S SHE UP TO NOW?
B-Girl Konatsu is currently training for the upcoming Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada in Toronto!
The Red Bull Dance City Guide is a chance to experience destinations and tour international sites with dancers as they move and groove through local city spots & attractions.
In the newest episode, B-Girl Konatsu tours different areas in Toronto through dance, from Union Station and Ontario Place, to The Village and Kim's Convenience. Directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Justin Wu, the video features several other dancers and creatives, including dancer and choreographer (and also husband), B-Boy Onton, Jahmal Nugent, Belinda Kwan, Tiffany Leung (B-Girl Tiff), Jayson Collantes, James Baley & Alonzo Moore.
"If I stopped dancing I don’t know what I would do" -- B-Girl Konatsu
Dance