Red Bull Dance City Guide: Take a tour of Toronto with B-Girl Konatsu

: Hailing originally from Japan’s Sunshine State, Okayama, the B-girl dropped everything to move to Canada and pursue breaking in Toronto. Her well-versed dynamic flow, veteran footwork, and technical power moves have caught international attention since making it to the TOP 16 of Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020.

She currently trains with SuperNaturalz crew, and works on her style of breaking that prioritizes complex flow, original thread, power moves, and freeze stacking -- things she clearly excels at, as seen in the latest Red Bull Dance City Guide Toronto. Konatsu also dances with Kuru Crew, a high level B-girl crew that aims to push the limits of Toronto-thread style. ️