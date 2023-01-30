Episode One: Alpine expedition to the Chic-Chocs Mountains
23 min
Les Chic-Chocs
Les Chèvres de Montagne s’aventurent en Gaspésie pour un camp d’alpinisme aux monts Chic-Chocs.
Naturally skiable zones, a microclimate bringing tons of snow: The Chic-Chocs is a prized mountain range on the east coast. Located in the Gaspésie region, this Quebec treasure has something to satisfy those thirsty for challenges and adventures.
In this area nestled in the heart of the Chic-Chocs, Les Chèvres de montagne have established their base camp in order to push their limits in terrain that can be described as “not for the faint-hearted”.
Les Chèvres de montagne is the largest female outdoor community in Quebec. They organize events and offer coaching in a variety of adventure sports. It was their turn to learn more about safety in the alpine and to face the Gaspésie conditions in all their glory: Cold, ice, wind and well deserved pow fields.
Follow their journey in this first episode of Touche du bois series, featuring these Quebec winter enthusiasts