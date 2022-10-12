Meet your two-time Red Bull Solo Q Canada champion: Doxa

The Red Bull Solo Q World Final takes place October 14-16, 2022, in New York, USA. Learn more about it here .

While League of Legends is primarily known for its 5v5 battles focusing on team play, Red Bull Solo Q is unique in how it brings 1v1 battles to the forefront. It has its own set of rules, where each player must take down their opponent's tower, or kill their opponent twice within seven minutes to take the win. If the game passes seven minutes, a ring of fire closes in on the players, forcing them into one last fight to the death where the one left standing is the winner.

William “Doxa” Lee is this 2022’s Red Bull Solo Q champion in Canada, taking top spot in an exciting Top 8 of 1v1 League of Legends action on Saturday, October 1st at the Red Bull Gaming Studio in Toronto. This marks his second win in a row, as he was also the Canadian Final champion from the previous year.

This year's Red Bull Solo Q Canada Trophy © Sarah Holman

Since March, 2022, players around the world have been battling it out in this Solo Q style to secure a place in this World Finals held from October 14-16 in New York City. Follwing a series of online qualifiers, Canada’s top 8 players were flown to the National Final in Toronto. Doxa, who is from Guelph, did not have to travel as far. “We just drove here since it’s pretty local. It took me like, an hour or two depending on traffic.”

The Red Bull venue was transformed for tournament, complete with free food and drinks, a DJ, neon lights, and spectators watching the fierce competition. Doxa, who is used to competing, made it to the World Final in Germany last year, but did not come out victorious. This time around, however, he says he’s learned from his mistakes. During an interview at the Canadian National Finals, Doxa explained,

"So last year, I was actually clueless about the meta. Which is why I lost it at Worlds. Today, there was nothing surprising. Mostly because of a lot of prep, I knew what I was getting myself into."

Doxa gets ready to play on the main stage © Sarah Holman

He first started getting into 1v1 competitions just last year, when he began entering tournaments for the playstyle.

As a player that's really strong in the laning phase, I wanted to play in the-one on-ones. I felt like in 5v5s, I'm always better than my opponent. So joining a one-on-one tournament sounded really good. Doxa

Doxa breezed through the competition, with zero losses until his final match. The last player standing in his way? His own former teammate, Links.

“We did a lot of competing together, and we actually had a pro team. So it felt kind of weird seeing him on the opposite end of the map or at the competition,” he revealed.

During the beginning of a Solo Q match, you have no idea who your rival is picking, so you could end up selecting the same champion or one that has a disadvantage to theirs. As for Doxa’s go-to pick for the current meta, he chose Darius as his trusted champ. “He's just so broken. I don't think there's only one champion that beats it. He just gives me wins, but it changes with the meta.”

POV, you're in the crowd at the Red Bull Solo Q live final © Sarah Holman

Despite a single loss, Doxa won against Links, becoming Canada’s top 1v1 player for the second time in a row, but it was not a huge surprise to him:

“I kind of went in expecting a first place finish. But there's always that one small chance that I can always lose since it's a one-to -one. Every small mistake can really lead to you losing the whole game.” However, he added that last year’s experience helped him with winning this year as well.

Winning last year for sure made my life so much easier. It's just a knowledge gap. Like I just knew much more than the other players did. And experience definitely caught me another first placement. Doxa

Last year, it was Danish player Mads 'Viggomopsen' Mikkelsen who took the win at the Solo Q World Finals. For Doxa, it’s not just about being the one to win this year, but also about making a comeback, saying,

“It's one step closer to my goal of avenging the title, because I lost last year at the Red Bull World Final. I think I have a very good shot this year with all the prep I've been doing. Last year, I lost because of the lack of knowledge, and this time, I think I have a wealth of knowledge. Put together with my mechanics and skills, I think I can win it this year.”