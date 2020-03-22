Bike
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
MTB
The 2021 Downhill World Cup season was sure a blast: Relive all the action
Missing the World Cup racing this weekend? Jump into highlights from each of the rounds from the 2021 downhill racing season.
The Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup kept us entertained with some spectacular racing throughout the six rounds of this 2021 season. Along the way, there were surprises, a fair few crashes, some new winners and the emergence of some new talent onto the World Cup scene.
As ever, the location stops used for the World Cup produced a huge variety in terms of the tracks raced on – from technical and natural to super-fast and open. It made for viewing that’s just as exciting to watch over again. Scroll down for highlights from each of the rounds from this year.
01
Leogang
Leogang downhill recap
World Cup racing for the downhill athletes began in Leogang in June, a relative late start to the season. The Austrian course is super-fast but has often been criticised for its lack of technical challenges. A steep, covered wood section with plenty of roots was introduced for the World Championships in 2020 and stayed for this World Cup visit.
A clean run in that section would be the difference between winning and losing. Camille Balanche and Troy Brosnan proved to have the skills to make it stick, taking the wins. For Balanche, this was her first World Cup win.
02
Les Gets
Les Gets downhill recap
The World Cup moved onto France and Les Gets for the second round. The course at Les Gets differed somewhat from when the downhill racers last tackled the track in 2019. The open sections of the course remained at the top, but a new steep woods section with roots galore was introduced for 2021, and it would take some time for the athletes to pick their lines through it.
Tahnée Seagrave was the athlete who nailed the course in the women's race, managing just about to edge out French home favourite Myriam Nicole. The French fans, who were allowed to be back trackside, weren't disappointed for too long as Thibaut Dapréla produced a race run that belied his young years to win the men's race.
03
Maribor
Maribor downhill recap
Maribor was supposed to be the opening round of the World Cup in April but was moved to August and marked the third stop of the 2021 season. The change of month to tackle the Slovenian course was greatly appreciated by the athletes, who usually take it on in more inclement conditions.
A new finish section on the course had many a rider scratching their heads on how to best ride it but come finals day, it had all been worked out. Loris Vergier and Nicole took the wins at the end of Sunday's racing to make it a double celebration for those who follow the French.
04
Lenzerheide
Lenzerheide downhill recap
Lenzerheide marked the fourth stop of this World Cup season and the last stop of the series in Europe before things went stateside in the United States. Lenzerheide sees riders take to a tight, compact course. Despite the course being in a bike park, it is harder than it looks.
The Swiss venue proved to be lucky for Vergier and Nicole, who repeated their heroics of the last round in Maribor and brought home second consecutive World Cup wins.
05
Snowshoe
Snowshoe downhill recap
This would be a season finale with a difference. Snowshoe would host two rounds, the fifth and sixth of the World Cup, over a week. The course at Snowshoe isn't particularly steep but it is littered with rocks throughout the forested parts of the course. The track wouldn't be the same for both rounds. For the sixth round, the athletes faced minor course changes to track used in the fifth round, including a new section to ride in the wooded areas.
The World Cup overall title in both the men's and women's categories were both still to be decided. Vali Höll helped her chances in the women's with her maiden World Cup win in the fifth round race, while there was a surprise in store in the men's race with Reece Wilson coming out on top.
Everything was set for the sixth and final race of this 2021 World Cup. Höll managed to win again in the women's but would that mean she'd walk away with the overall? The men's overall was between Loïc Bruni and fellow Frenchman Vergier. A win for either would be instrumental in securing that title. Bruni produced when it mattered most, taking his first World Cup win of this season.