season. The headline news to take away from the calendar is that there will be nine stops across two continents in Europe and North America, with eight rounds of downhill competition and nine rounds of cross-country racing.

For the 2023 season there is just one new location on the World Cup – Loudenvielle in France. Loudenvielle will host a downhill-only round. A provisional version of the calendar did have Valkenburg in the Netherlands as an cross-country round, which would have also been a new location but that has now been removed. Nové Město has the honour of being the opening round of the cross-country World Cup for 2023 in May, while the downhillers begin their campaign in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in early June.