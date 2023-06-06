Bike
This is the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup dates and venues have been revealed. Learn about all the big downhill/cross-country events and watch highlights from each round right here.
The UCI have released the calendar for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season. The headline news to take away from the calendar is that there will be nine stops across two continents in Europe and North America, with eight rounds of downhill competition and nine rounds of cross-country racing.
For the 2023 season there is just one new location on the World Cup – Loudenvielle in France. Loudenvielle will host a downhill-only round. A provisional version of the calendar did have Valkenburg in the Netherlands as an cross-country round, which would have also been a new location but that has now been removed. Nové Město has the honour of being the opening round of the cross-country World Cup for 2023 in May, while the downhillers begin their campaign in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in early June.
Some of the stops on the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup calendar will also host Enduro World Series rounds at the same time, namely Leogang, Austria, and Loudenvielle in France. The Haute-Savoie region will also see a Enduro World series round take place at ski resort near the DH and XCO stop in Les Gets.
In 2023, the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will be held in Scotland with the downhill and cross-country competitions split across two venues. The downhillers will race at Fort William, while the cross-country events will take place in the Glentress Forest. The Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland are part of the wider UCI Cycling World Championships, including road racing, track cycling, trials, BMX freestyle and BMX race.
2023 UCI World Cup and World Championship calendar
- May 12-14: Nové Město, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)
- June 9-11: Lenzerheide (DH/XCO/XCC)
- June 16-18: Leogang, Austria (DH/XCO/XCC)
- June 30-July 2: Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)
- August 4-5: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Fort William, Scotland (DH)
- August 9-12: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Glentress Forest, Scotland (XCO/XCC)
- August 25-27: Vallnord, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)
- September 1-3: Loudenvielle, France (DH)
- September 7-17: Les Gets, France (DH/XCO/XCC)
- September 29-October 1: Snowshoe, USA (DH/XCO/XCC)
- October 6-8: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (DH/XCO/XCC)
Where to watch
Live coverage of the downhill and cross-country races at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series can be found on YouTube, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website and the GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+ platforms depending on the race:
Downhill
- Junior category: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- Elite semi-finals: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- Finals: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
Cross-country
- Elite short track: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- U23 XCO: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- Elite XCO: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
Nové Město
Cross-country highlights – Nové Město
Here’s what went down at the first cross-country round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.
Tom Pidcock enjoyed a winning weekend on his return to the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup with victories in the men's XCC (short track) and XCO (cross-country Olympic) races. Pidcock was last seen racing on the cross-country World Cup circuit in May last year in Nové Město, which he also won. In this year's XCO race, the Brit was in a battle with Frenchman Joshua Dabau for the win going into the last lap but an attack towards the end of the race finally broke Dabau's resolve. Swiss World Champion Nino Schurter beat Jordan Sarrou in a sprint finish to claim third.
In the women's races, Austria's Laura Stigger proved to be the fastest in the XCC. In the XCO, Brit Evie Richards was leading by a good margin from her fellow competitors midway through the race but then suffered a back tyre puncture. The resulting change in the tech zone pushed her down the field and she eventually finished fourth. The race was one by Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse, who was making her debut at Elite level. Frenchwomen Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte finished second and third respectively.
