The 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup: Round One Recap

The first round of the UCI Downhill 2023 World Cup season has come to a close. The riders have stopped, the dust has settled, and the results are in.

This year’s event was a bit different compared to years past, with a new look to the race format and some fast juniors making their way up into the elite ranks. Canadians Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet had pretty dominant final junior seasons, helping them with a smooth transition to the elite level.

The UCI’s new format added an extra run of racing, meaning fans got to see even more action, and there was livestream coverage of the junior ranks. In order to make the finals, riders have to race a qualification run and a semifinal. For the men, they need to place in the top 60 to qualify for the semifinal and the women need to place in the top 15.

From here, the top 30 men and the top 10 women from the semifinal runs will make it to the finals. We’re through round one, but only time will tell how the riders adapt to the new racing format.

Let’s dive in and take a closer look at everything you need to know about what happened during round one of the 2023 World Cup circuit.

01 Same downhill course with one major change

The debut race of the 2023 downhill season was staged in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. A beautiful mountain town in the Swiss Alps, providing the racers with some of the most incredible views on the World Cup circuit.

The course rises 417 meters to the start gates, leaving riders with 1.84km of track to race to make their way across the finish line. This year’s track had one major change compared to the 2022 course, with builders rerouting the first corner around the large boulder field.

Now, the new route sends riders to a wide open grass corner to help them ease into their race runs. Lenzerheide historically has been a fast, loose track, benefiting riders willing to lay it all on the line and ride on the edge.

And this year has been no different. The raw and technical wooded sections let out into fast bike park sections that are dotted with high-speed berms and jumps out in the open. Last year, Amuary Pierron took the top spot, with Canada’s Finn Iles coming in second and Greg Minnaar rounding out the podium.

02 Qualifying that didn’t disappoint

After some rainy conditions early in the week, qualifying took place on Friday after the course had some time to dry out. On the women’s side, Camille Blanche put down the fastest time, with Rachel Atherton not far behind on her return to mountain bike racing after a few seasons off.

Canadian Gracey Hemstreet qualified 12th in her first elite session, which will only bode well as she moves forward this season.

For the men, Austria’s Andreas Kolb put down the fastest time, just edging out Loris Vergier by 0.482 seconds. Canadian’s Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone rounded out the top 10, qualifying in 7th and 10th, respectively.

03 It’s time to lay it on the line: the semifinals

Saturday brought the inaugural round of semifinals for the Downhill World Cup. Riders had to lay everything on the line to try and register their fastest times to ensure a spot in finals. On the men's side, Loic Bruni put down the fastest time of 2:41.324, just beating Andreas Kolb, who dropped his chain early in his run.

Iles and Goldstone bettered their qualifying results, moving up to 6th and 7th.

Camille Blanche and Rachel Atherton maintained their first and second positions for the women and were also joined by Nina Hoffman as the top three.

Most notably, Canadian Gracey Hemstreet was able to better her qualifying result by finishing 4th in the semifinal and securing a spot in the final.

04 Nothing else matters: the finals

After the semifinals were done, the riders had a few hours to regroup and refuel before the final. Nina Hoffman continued to push the limits and put down a blistering run which was good enough to finish in 3rd place. After a back-and-forth battle all week long, Rachel Atherton ended up taking the win with Camille Blanche finishing in 2nd place.

The men's race brought some new and old faces to the podium. With some very tight racing, first-year elite Jordan Williams went on to take an astonishing win at his first-ever elite World Cup. He beat World Cup winner Loris Vergier, who finished 2nd, and teammate Loic Bruni, who finished 3rd.

Laurie Greenland would maintain his semifinal result, securing fourth place, and Finn Iles rounded out the top 5.

After an exciting start to the UCI Downhill World Cup season it’s time to pack up the pits and move west to Leogang, Austria for round two. Only time will tell if Jordan Williams can maintain his momentum or if experience and patience will pay dividends for the veteran riders.

